South Burlington, VT

Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0329-23 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111

 4 days ago

On May 27, 2022, Black Bay Ventures XIV, LLC, 253 Fairway Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403 filed application number 4C0329-23 for a project generally described as construction of a 54,600 sf warehouse facility (Phase I) for Autumn Harp, Inc., on an existing 9.22 acre undeveloped parcel. The project includes a 0.78-acre...

sevendaysvt

City Of Burlington: In The Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two An Ordinance In Relation To Parks— Urban Ranger Positions And Waterfront Managers Bco Sec. 22-23

An Ordinance in Relation to Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage 06/06/22 _. It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:. That Chapter 22, Parks, Section 23, Penalty, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is amended to read as follows:
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Burlington School Board Votes to Relocate Some Tech Center Programs to Airport

The Burlington School Board voted Wednesday to alter plans for the district's new high school and technical center in an effort to cut costs. Commissioners voted unanimously to approve relocating the so-called "high-bay" technical center programs — those that require a large amount of space, such as automotive and manufacturing — to a new Aviation Education Center, which will be located at Burlington International Airport. The move will save the district around $20 million.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Crime Seen: Long-Term Data from Burlington Police Show Overall Decline

It seems like everyone in Burlington is talking about crime these days. The discourse started two years ago, when George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police sparked a nationwide reckoning with racial justice. In Burlington, city councilors swiftly voted to reduce the Queen City’s cop count by 30 percent through attrition. Since then, the department has shrunk from 91 active cops to just 54, resulting in what Mayor Miro Weinberger and acting Chief Jon Murad have called a public safety crisis. A recent increase in gunfire incidents in particular has prompted the officials to call for the hiring of more officers.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Notice of Hearing to Shelby Simpson

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT FAMILY DIVISION CHITTENDEN UNIT DOCKET NOs. 86/87-3-19 Cnjv. TO: Shelby Simpson, mother of M.M. and E.M., you are hereby notified that the Attorney for the Juveniles has filed a petition to terminate your residual parental rights to M.M. and E.M. and that the hearing to consider the termination of all residual parental rights to M.M. and E.M. will be held on July 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Family Division, at 32 Cherry Street, Suite 200, Burlington, Vermont 05401. You may appear remotely by contacting the Clerk's office at 802-651-1709. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear at this hearing may result in the termination of all of your parental rights to M.M. and E.M. The State is represented by the Attorney General's Office, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2080.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Letters to the Editor (6/22/22)

Seven Days article "Raising Homes" featuring our town, Westford [June 15]. Many of us in town feel that the construction of a municipal wastewater system will negatively impact the lovely rural town we have now. In fact, a municipal wastewater system coupled with the current zoning in the town center will completely change our town's character.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Notice of Creditors: John Joseph Wills

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Franklin Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-03690. To the creditors of: John Joseph Wills, late of Fletcher, VT. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Upper Valley Employers Pledge Millions to Build New Homes

Eight companies in the Upper Valley have committed more than $7 million to a fund to help developers build more apartments in New Hampshire and Vermont. The goal is to address a housing shortage that is making it difficult for companies to find staff and is hurting the economy, said Clay Adams, president and CEO of Mascoma Bank, one of the contributors. The fund will lend at an interest rate of just 1.5 percent over 15 years.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Vermont Law School Plans to Expand Its Offerings

Vermont Law School is pivoting to become a graduate institution as part of a plan to increase enrollment and broaden its interdisciplinary offerings. The school — which is changing its name to Vermont Law & Graduate School — has produced a stream of lawyers who have shaped policy and the landscape in Vermont. But it has struggled in the past decade with declining enrollment. The class of 2021 was made up of 174 students, and the class of 2020 had only 134.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Notice of Foreclosure Sale: 35 Almeron Drive, Morrisville, VT

STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT LAMOILLE UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 109-6-19 LECV. DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2003-11 v. JESS FITZGERALD, VICKI LABOUNTY AND PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC. OCCUPANTS OF: 35 Almeron Drive, Morrisville* VT. MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE...
sevendaysvt

Obituary: Angela Schmehl, 1978-2022

Angela Jeanne Schmehl, 44, of Burlington, Vt., passed away on June 20, 2022. Angela was born on April 10, 1978, in Burlington, Vt., as the daughter of Daniel Hutchinson and Marie (Gomez) Prescott. Angela spent a lot of her working life as a cook in restaurants and was most recently...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

HANDS Diverse Pantry Serves BIPOC and New American Seniors

Burlington-based Helping and Nurturing Diverse Seniors, aka HANDS, recently received a $3,500 grant from Age Well, northwestern Vermont's area agency on aging, for a new effort to reach previously underserved seniors within the BIPOC and New American communities. Over the past 22 years, the nonprofit has provided food and created cooking and gardening programs for Chittenden County seniors who are low-income.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Henry Sheldon Museum Reopens With a New ED and a New Community-Sourced Exhibit

Wendy Butler of New Haven has a collection of about 50 handmade baskets from across the Northeast. A 19th-century Abenaki one is acorn size and made of intricately handwoven sweet grass. The Abenaki often sold such baskets in the White Mountains to Victorian women, who used them for sewing supplies or other small items, Butler said. Her great-grandmother purchased it, her grandmother gave it to her, and now it's part of the Henry Sheldon Museum's "Addison County Collects" exhibit.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
sevendaysvt

Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Agenda/Public Hearing July 7, 2022 - 6 p.m.

Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt. Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:. - Join via Microsoft Teams at https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting. - Call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#. - Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont. 1. CONDITIONAL USE:...
ESSEX, VT
sevendaysvt

First Bite: May Day Does Industry Night Right in Burlington’s ONE

Monday is the trickiest night of the week to dine out. It's traditionally a day off for restaurants, whose employees start their weekends just as nine-to-five folks get hit with the Sunday scaries. These days, though, even places that were known for their seven-day schedules are sticking to shortened pandemic-era hours as they navigate staffing challenges.
BURLINGTON, VT
