Bakersfield, CA

Early morning lightning strikes cause fires across Kern

By Jocelyn Sandusky
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lightning strikes early Wednesday morning caused several fires across Kern County.

Firefighters responded to a call about a brush fire in Stallion Springs, but thanks to a strong response and heavy rain in the area, the fire was quickly extinguished.

Road closure on 21st Street due to broken fire hydrant

Firefighters also responded to several tree fires across town. One palm tree caught fire on Pesante Road in east Bakersfield and forced residents to evacuate from their homes briefly.

17 News’ Kevin Charette said to expect more unstable weather today.

A Truckers Opinion
2d ago

Good thing there was a heavy rain fall that put out the fire or we would have tehachipi burning out of control.

