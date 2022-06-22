This Simple Summertime Pleasure Is My Favorite Way to End the Workday

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. At this time of year, anyone who’s spoken with me for longer than five minutes has heard me complain about mosquitoes. The combination of rainy days and southern humidity have made evening walks with my dog nearly unbearable if I’m not coated with repellent of some sort. Even though I know better, I don’t always wear it. Sometimes, I’m in a rush to get out of the apartment and other times, I just don’t want to walk around smelling like chemicals and citronella, you know? So when I heard there was a stylish throw blanket that actually repels bugs, I had to see it for myself. And who better to offer a bug-repelling blanket than a brand that has the outdoors as its primary focus? Outer sent me one of their Bug Shield Blankets to try out, and for once, I could leave my mosquito repellent sprays, wipes, and balms at home — guilt-free.

