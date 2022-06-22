ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

City Of Burlington In The Year Two Thousand Twenty-Two An Ordinance In Relation To Chapter 2, Administration— Article I, In General— Section 2-9, Implementation Of Ranked Choice Voting In City Council Elections

Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage: 06/06/22. It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:. That Chapter 2, Administration, Article I, In General, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is...

Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0329-23 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111

On May 27, 2022, Black Bay Ventures XIV, LLC, 253 Fairway Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403 filed application number 4C0329-23 for a project generally described as construction of a 54,600 sf warehouse facility (Phase I) for Autumn Harp, Inc., on an existing 9.22 acre undeveloped parcel. The project includes a 0.78-acre boundary line adjustment with 19 Thompson Drive. The project is located at 35 Thompson Drive in the Saxon Hill Industrial Park in Essex, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on June 13, 2022.
Request for Proposals for Construction Management Services

Champlain Housing Trust and Evernorth request construction management firms to submit proposals for the new construction of 38 units of multi-family housing and commercial space in Burlington, Vermont. Construction Managers must have comparable experience and a bonding capacity of +$14 MM. For more information or to obtain a response form, contact Amy at Evernorth, 802-434-7245 or adohner@evernorthus.org. Proposals are due by 2:00 pm on July 6, 2022. Minority-owned, women-owned, locally-owned, and Section 3 businesses are strongly encouraged to apply.
Letters to the Editor (6/22/22)

Seven Days article "Raising Homes" featuring our town, Westford [June 15]. Many of us in town feel that the construction of a municipal wastewater system will negatively impact the lovely rural town we have now. In fact, a municipal wastewater system coupled with the current zoning in the town center will completely change our town's character.
Crime Seen: Long-Term Data from Burlington Police Show Overall Decline

It seems like everyone in Burlington is talking about crime these days. The discourse started two years ago, when George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police sparked a nationwide reckoning with racial justice. In Burlington, city councilors swiftly voted to reduce the Queen City’s cop count by 30 percent through attrition. Since then, the department has shrunk from 91 active cops to just 54, resulting in what Mayor Miro Weinberger and acting Chief Jon Murad have called a public safety crisis. A recent increase in gunfire incidents in particular has prompted the officials to call for the hiring of more officers.
Upper Valley Employers Pledge Millions to Build New Homes

Eight companies in the Upper Valley have committed more than $7 million to a fund to help developers build more apartments in New Hampshire and Vermont. The goal is to address a housing shortage that is making it difficult for companies to find staff and is hurting the economy, said Clay Adams, president and CEO of Mascoma Bank, one of the contributors. The fund will lend at an interest rate of just 1.5 percent over 15 years.
Notice of Hearing to Shelby Simpson

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT FAMILY DIVISION CHITTENDEN UNIT DOCKET NOs. 86/87-3-19 Cnjv. TO: Shelby Simpson, mother of M.M. and E.M., you are hereby notified that the Attorney for the Juveniles has filed a petition to terminate your residual parental rights to M.M. and E.M. and that the hearing to consider the termination of all residual parental rights to M.M. and E.M. will be held on July 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Family Division, at 32 Cherry Street, Suite 200, Burlington, Vermont 05401. You may appear remotely by contacting the Clerk's office at 802-651-1709. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear at this hearing may result in the termination of all of your parental rights to M.M. and E.M. The State is represented by the Attorney General's Office, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2080.
Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Agenda/Public Hearing July 7, 2022 - 6 p.m.

Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt. Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:. - Join via Microsoft Teams at https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting. - Call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#. - Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont. 1. CONDITIONAL USE:...
Notice of Creditors: John Joseph Wills

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Franklin Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-03690. To the creditors of: John Joseph Wills, late of Fletcher, VT. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
First Bite: May Day Does Industry Night Right in Burlington’s ONE

Monday is the trickiest night of the week to dine out. It's traditionally a day off for restaurants, whose employees start their weekends just as nine-to-five folks get hit with the Sunday scaries. These days, though, even places that were known for their seven-day schedules are sticking to shortened pandemic-era hours as they navigate staffing challenges.
Notice of Foreclosure Sale: 35 Almeron Drive, Morrisville, VT

STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT LAMOILLE UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 109-6-19 LECV. DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2003-11 v. JESS FITZGERALD, VICKI LABOUNTY AND PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC. OCCUPANTS OF: 35 Almeron Drive, Morrisville* VT. MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE...
Notice to Creditors: Estate of George C. Freeman, III

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-02193. To the creditors of: George C. Freeman, III, late of South Burlington, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
