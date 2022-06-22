Notice of Creditors: John Joseph Wills

Today, Friday June 24th, we celebrate the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. This image of Christ recalls the love and mercy that flowed from the pierced heart of Jesus as he hung on the Cross and the love and mercy that continues to flow from the heart of the Church. Out of love for each of us, God through His only begotten Son and through the power of the Holy Spirit, continues to nourish the gift of life in creation and in the life of each person created in His image and likeness, whether in the womb or in hospice care. We are a people of life and a people formed in God’s love. The image of the Sacred Heart compels us to be bearers and sharers of the love that flows from Jesus Christ.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO