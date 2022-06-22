ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Notice of Creditors: John Joseph Wills

By Notice to Creditors
 4 days ago

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Franklin Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-03690. To the creditors of: John Joseph Wills, late of Fletcher, VT. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors...

Notice of Hearing to Shelby Simpson

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT FAMILY DIVISION CHITTENDEN UNIT DOCKET NOs. 86/87-3-19 Cnjv. TO: Shelby Simpson, mother of M.M. and E.M., you are hereby notified that the Attorney for the Juveniles has filed a petition to terminate your residual parental rights to M.M. and E.M. and that the hearing to consider the termination of all residual parental rights to M.M. and E.M. will be held on July 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Family Division, at 32 Cherry Street, Suite 200, Burlington, Vermont 05401. You may appear remotely by contacting the Clerk's office at 802-651-1709. You are notified to appear in connection with this case. Failure to appear at this hearing may result in the termination of all of your parental rights to M.M. and E.M. The State is represented by the Attorney General's Office, HC 2 North, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-2080.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Hundreds of Vermonters take to Milton’s Town Yard Sale Day

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Spring cleaning leads to summer selling. In Milton, hundreds of Vermonters enjoyed a town-wide yard sale. One Vermonter’s trash is another Vermonter’s treasure. “I have so much stuff I can’t wait to get rid of,” said Pam Blair of Milton, who opened her garage...
MILTON, VT
WCAX

SCOTUS abortion ruling sparks impassioned response

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Americans faced a seismic shift in federal abortion law Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. By a 6 to 3 vote, the court’s conservative majority undid nearly 50 years of precedent that is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

What to do: Saturday, June 25

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region for Saturday, June 25, 2022. What better way to kick off summer than by picking your own fresh fruit? Wellwood Orchards in Springfield, Vt. is hosting a Strawberry Festival from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
vermontcatholic.org

Message from Bishop Christopher J. Coyne to the Catholic Community of the Diocese of Burlington

Today, Friday June 24th, we celebrate the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. This image of Christ recalls the love and mercy that flowed from the pierced heart of Jesus as he hung on the Cross and the love and mercy that continues to flow from the heart of the Church. Out of love for each of us, God through His only begotten Son and through the power of the Holy Spirit, continues to nourish the gift of life in creation and in the life of each person created in His image and likeness, whether in the womb or in hospice care. We are a people of life and a people formed in God’s love. The image of the Sacred Heart compels us to be bearers and sharers of the love that flows from Jesus Christ.
BURLINGTON, VT
whdh.com

Vermont Statehouse vandalized in apparent abortion reaction

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Police at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier say the building was vandalized early Saturday when seven windows were broken and a message painted outside the main door reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned a constitutional right to abortion. Police say the...
MONTPELIER, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont organizations react to Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Around the world, people are reacting to the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v Wade. Some Vermont organizations say it's a dark day for the nation. Lucy Leriche with Planned Parenthood of Northern New England says the decision could have bigger repercussions when it comes to...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New Burlington High School plans changed

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District is significantly scaling back plans for a new high school by moving some tech programs to the airport. That will cut down the school’s footprint by 20,000 square feet and cut $20 million from the price tag. Programs such as aviation...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

New England Cannabis Convention returns to the Green Mountain State

ESSEX, Vt. — The New England Cannabis Convention is back in Green Mountain State this weekend. Retailers and growers from all across the region will be at the Champlain Valley Expo. The event comes as more towns throughout the state are voting in favor of retail cannabis businesses, advocates...
ESSEX, VT
sevendaysvt

Notice of Foreclosure Sale: 35 Almeron Drive, Morrisville, VT

STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT LAMOILLE UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 109-6-19 LECV. DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2003-11 v. JESS FITZGERALD, VICKI LABOUNTY AND PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC. OCCUPANTS OF: 35 Almeron Drive, Morrisville* VT. MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE...
WCAX

Will Vermont become abortion haven if SCOTUS upends Roe v. Wade?

Will New Hampshire remain the first in the nation to vote?. Several state leaders are making their cases this week over who should go first during the nation’s Presidential Primary. Two Colchesters; one small mistake on Facebook made friends across the pond. Updated: 3 hours ago. Paulette Malaney of...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Crime Seen: Long-Term Data from Burlington Police Show Overall Decline

It seems like everyone in Burlington is talking about crime these days. The discourse started two years ago, when George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police sparked a nationwide reckoning with racial justice. In Burlington, city councilors swiftly voted to reduce the Queen City’s cop count by 30 percent through attrition. Since then, the department has shrunk from 91 active cops to just 54, resulting in what Mayor Miro Weinberger and acting Chief Jon Murad have called a public safety crisis. A recent increase in gunfire incidents in particular has prompted the officials to call for the hiring of more officers.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington man dies in car crash

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man is dead after crashing his truck into a tree Friday evening. Vermont state police say it happened on 189 westbound in South Burlington just before 6:30 p.m. The truck crashed into the fence separating the highway from the bike path. Police say...
BURLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Redford man charged for alleged court order violations

PLATTSBURGH | A Redford man is facing felony charges for allegedly repeatedly violating a court order. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert H. Peacock Jr., 57, June 24, charging him with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense. Authorities said the arrest came following a complaint...
REDFORD, NY
WCAX

Essex Junction business opens the door for second chances

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - People in recovery can have a hard time finding a job, so An Essex Junction restaurant is opening the door for second chances. “I went to 35 job interviews and they were all no’s, and they were horrible no’s,” said Casey DeGuise, general manager at Mark BBQ.
ESSEX, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for pointing gun at Williamstown man

WILLIAMSTOWN — A 21-year-old man from Barre City was arrested following an incident in Williamstown yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an altercation involving a firearm at a home on South Hill Road at around 12:30 p.m. Police say they arrived on the scene and met with the...
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
Burlington, VT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

