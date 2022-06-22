ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Point, OR

Beloved Myrtle Point library director fired

By Jefferson Public Radio
ijpr.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNear the Southern Oregon Coast, Myrtle Point’s small library weathered the COVID-19 pandemic under the guidance of Director Lou Allen. But on June 1st, Allen, who uses they/them pronouns, was surprised to find they were being fired over a paperwork dispute. They’ve been dealing with symptoms from long COVID the past...

www.ijpr.org

Comments / 8

Related
kezi.com

As fire season opens, Douglas County officials contain two fires

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Fire departments in Douglas County contained two fires yesterday, just before fire season there officially begun today. One fire happened in Glendale just before 5 a.m. yesterday, June 23. Officials report that various fire departments arrived to the 2600 block of Glendale Valley Road to find a fire about an acre in size. Crews were able to stop the fire’s spread in under an hour and cleared the area in just over three hours. Officials say the fire was likely caused by human activity, and are currently investigating the exact cause.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Cool Coves on Oregon Coast at Brookings, Seaside, Yachats, Coos Bay

(Oregon Coast) – Where the crescent formation meets the water's edge, and frothy waves soak the sands of some unique indentation along the shore; where surprises are crammed into cozy places. Cool and funky coves dot Oregon's ocean contours in various ways, creating new places to explore and adventures in scientific curiosity. Frequently, there's something different here, but you need to look a little closer. It's not just that these famous and not-so-famous spots can give you ultimate protection from these unruly coastal winds. (Photo of Lone Ranch Beach courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more.)
COOS BAY, OR
kezi.com

Douglas County officials announce official start to fire season

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Officials in Douglas County announced today that the 2022 fire season will officially begin this Friday, June 24. The agencies making the announcement included the Douglas Forest Protective Association, the Umpqua National Forest, and the Bureau of Land Management’s Roseburg district. All private, public and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the areas managed by these agencies are included in the fire season declaration. The declaration imposes several restrictions on public and industrial operators to help prevent wildfires.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Myrtle Point, OR
Local
Oregon Government
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA TACKLES FIRES ON HOOVER HILL ROAD AND IN GLENDALE

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies tackled fires on Hoover Hill Road in the Ten Mile area and in Glendale Thursday. Just before 4:15 p.m. DFPA firefighters along with staff from the Winston-Dillard Fire District, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Ten Mile Rural Fire District responded to a half acre grass and brush fire. The cause of the fire was a holdover burn pile from one week ago. There were no previous signs of smoke and the area had received rain in the past week. With a few days of dry weather and windy conditions Thursday, heat that remained in the burn pile was dislodged and found to be the cause. The fire stayed within its original perimeter and fire suppression actions were taken to extinguish the area quickly.
GLENDALE, OR
KDRV

Woman said "she had shot someone" in Grants Pass fatal shooting

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Police say a Grants Pass man is dead from a shooting during an apparent domestic disturbance today. They say a woman called police to say "she had shot someone." Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says 46-year-old Scott Allen Harris died from an apparent gunshot wound this...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kptv.com

Child predator arrested after incident at Grants Pass YMCA

GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) – A child predator was arrested in Grants Pass after sexually touching a child at a YMCA, according to police. The Grants Pass Police Department said a mother came to management at the YMCA pool Monday, saying her six-year-old daughter had been subjected to sexual touching while in the pool.
GRANTS PASS, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 22

OHA report, June 21, 2022 – Cases: 4,213 new, 795,553 total; Deaths: 2 new, 7,729 total; Hospitalized – 309, nine more than Monday, June 20, 2022. CHW report, June 21, 2022 – New cases: 16; Active cases: 357; Hospitalizations: 5; New deaths: 0, 155 total; Total cases: 11,659.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Lgbtqa
KDRV

Ashland stabbing sends one to hospital, one to jail

ASHLAND, Ore. -- A Grants Pass man faces assault charges today for a stabbing that left the victim with a chest wound. Ashland Police Department (APD) says 41-year-old Francisco Valenzuela is lodged at the Jackson County Jail on $100,000 bail for a Wednesday night stabbing. APD says at around 10pm...
ASHLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HEAT ADVISORY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT

A Heat Advisory remains in effect from 11:00 a.m. Saturday through 11:00 p.m. Monday for central Douglas County and much of western Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said hot temperatures of 95 degrees to 105 degrees in the valleys and 85 degrees to 95 degrees in usually cooler, hilly locations are expected. Overnight lows will be unusually warm, generally in the 60s.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Weekend heat wave prompts KVAL Weather Alert Days

EUGENE, Ore. — Ready or not, the summer heat is here. Temperatures are expected to warm to to some of the highest temperatures we've seen in 2022 this weekend. This comes nearly a year to the day when temperatures hit the all-time record highs for Eugene and Roseburg. The records currently stand at 111 degrees for Eugene and 114 degrees for Roseburg set on June 27, 2021.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust, Douglas Co., June 23

On Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, 25 year old Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail regarding a previous investigation by detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT). In January of this year, detectives served a search warrant at Martinez’s residence in the 600 block of Gross Loop in Canyonville. During the search, detectives found approximately 546 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in 1 pound bags, and stored in boxes, ready for shipment. Also found was a small number of growing marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as other evidence of drug trafficking. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the search warrant, as Martinez had been taken into custody earlier that morning by police in Fresno County, California on unrelated charges. Martinez was later released from custody in California in March after posting $100,000 bond. Additionally, Martinez is on parole in the state of California, and a condition of his parole is that he is not allowed to leave the State of California. On Tuesday, June 21st, DINT detectives learned Martinez was back in the area, and notified deputies of the information. At approximately 3:00 PM, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy found Martinez broke down on the side of I-5 south of Canyonville. Martinez was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Laundering a Monetary Instrument, and Attempt to Commit Class B Felony.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kqennewsradio.com

HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEAR SO FAR IN ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD, ON WEDNESDAY

Wednesday was the hottest day of the year so far for both Roseburg and Medford. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 88 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport and 92 degrees in Medford. Those were not record highs for the date. Temperatures are slated to drop...
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENTS CITED FOLLOWING DOG BITE INCIDENT

A pair of transients were cited following A dog bite incident near a transient camp on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:15 a.m. a 34-year old Klamath Falls man was visiting Roseburg for the first time to play at the disc golf course near Northwest Stewart Park Drive. The man was unfamiliar with the course layout and found himself walking on the lower road into the transient camps. A pit bull belonging to the female transient charged the victim and began biting him on the left calf.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGED DUII WRECK

A Roseburg man was cited after an alleged DUII wreck by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Friday. A DCSO report said at about 12:40 a.m. a deputy responded to a sedan off the road near OC Brown Park on Buckhorn Road in the Dixonville area. The driver was allegedly found to be intoxicated. He provided a blood alcohol content level of .18, which is over two times the legal level of intoxication. The man’s vehicle was towed. He was cited for DUII and for driving while suspended and was released.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Merlin man jailed after inappropriate messages with a minor, police say

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- A Merlin man is in jail after attempting to meet with a minor for sexual activity, Myrtle Creek police say. The Myrtle Creek Police Department says that on June 9, Mark Allen Rockwell, 49, began an inappropriate online conversation with a girl under the age of 18. Police say that during that conversation he agreed to meet up with the girl in Myrtle Creek for sexual activity.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, June 23

According to an entry on the CBPD log for June 21, 7:20 a.m., 2100 block Sherman Ave., 31-year old Edward Charles Gayewski charged with Violation of Stalking Order, “Gayewski lodged CCJ.”. UEMV. According to an entry on the CBPD log for June 21, 7:50 a.m., Fulton & So. Wasson,...
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING BIKE PATH INCIDENT

A transient was jailed following an incident on a bike path on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 a.m. the 28-year old was followed by an officer after he almost ran into the officer while riding his bike on the path from Gaddis Park to West Umpqua Street. A records check revealed that there was an active warrant for the suspect’s arrest.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Traffic Crash, Douglas Co., June 20

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A 21-year-old Roseburg woman has died as the result of a single vehicle traffic crash on Garden Valley Road Friday evening. On Friday, June 17, 2022, shortly after 7:30 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious traffic accident in the 7000-block of Garden Valley Road. Deputies arrived on scene to discover a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner, which had been traveling westbound on Garden Valley Road, that had left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a utility pole and unoccupied vehicles. The driver and sole occupant of the 4-Runner, identified as 21-year-old Roseburg resident Kylee Alexander, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time, however speed is believed to have been a contributing factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, Douglas County Fire District #2, Joe’s Towing and ADAPT’s Mobile Crisis Team.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO HOSPITALIZED AFTER TWO-VEHICLE WRECK

Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck on Thursday. An Oregon State Police report said at about 10:15 a.m. a sedan was eastbound in the 4100 block of Umpqua Highway 99 near Krewson Road in the Drain area when it crossed over the center line for unknown reasons and sideswiped a pickup. The vehicle that was hit rolled and came to rest on its passenger side. The left front tire of the sedan was sheared off.
DRAIN, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy