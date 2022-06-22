ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Gamma Sigma Omega and M.A.R.T.H.A., Inc. Crown Miss Precious Gem 2022

By Savannah Tribune
Savannah Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, June 11, 2022, the audience in the Student Union Ballroom at Savannah State University was dazzled, by the talent, beauty, and grace of 20 young ladies as they made their debut. The 2022 Precious Gems Junior Debutante Cotillion was the culminating event of a two-year journey for these middle...

www.savannahtribune.com

Savannah Tribune

Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Presents 2021 Debutantes Alpha

Beta Phi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is proud to announce the 2021 Debutante class. Since 1945, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Beta Phi Lambda Chapter (Savannah, GA) has presented Debutantes to society. Throughout the past 77 years we have maintained this rich cultural tradition. Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, the chapter continued with the 2021 Debutante season using Zoom video conferencing. The class of 2021 deserved this experience just as the prior non-COVID-19 Debutante classes.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc. Celebrates 84th Chapter Anniversary

The officers and members of Nu Chapter of Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc. invite you to celebrate our 84th Chapter Anniversary “Vert en Blanc” Gala with us. (ALL WHITE AFFAIR) This event will take place at 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm on Saturday, August. 20, 2022 at the...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Leadership Southeast Georgia Seeks Nominations For Class of 2023

The professional development and leadership program empowers participants to address regional challenges and capitalize on common opportunities. Leadership Southeast Georgia (LSEGA) is seeking nominations for civic, nonprofit, and business leaders across the 10-county Southeast Georgia region to join the 2023 class of its leadership program. The deadline to submit an application is Wednesday, August 31.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

CITY WIDE PRAYER SERVICE

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”. 2 CHRONICLES 7:14 KJV SPONSORED BY:. THE SAVANNAH BAPTIST MINISTER’S...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Historic St. Philip AME Church Celebrates 157th Anniversary

Historic St. Philip AME Church “On the Boulevard” will celebrate 157 years of service to the Savannah community on Sunday, June 26, 2022. This special worship service will be held in the church sanctuary at 10:00 A.M. The church is located at 613 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. The guest preacher for this occasion is our recently appointed Presiding Elder, Rev. Billy McFadden. Our theme for this celebration is “Honor Our Past By Embracing The Vision”
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Free Hearing Screenings Every Thursday

The Savannah Speech and Hearing Center, 1206 East 66th St., a nonprofit organization serving clients with speech pathology and audiology needs, offers free hearing screenings which are open to the public every Thursday from 9-11 a.m. Children ages three years old to adults of all ages are screened on a first-come, first-serve basis by a trained audiology assistant.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

PUBLISHER’S NOTE

We at The Savannah Tribune take this opportunity to say to our Voters, “Thank you” for showing up and casting your Votes during this 2022 Georgia Primary Election cycle, whether In-Person or by Absentee Ballot. You did it! You did not let the obstacles and challenges imposed by the new voter restriction law in Georgia, SB 202, keep you from letting your voice be heard through your Vote. The May Primary and June Runoff are just the beginning to the crucial November 8, 2022 Mid-term elections. The November elections will go into the annuals of history as The Most Critical Elections To Take Place In Georgia And In This Country Because Our Freedom, Our Liberty And Our Democratic Form Of Government Are On The Brink Of Destruction. Freedom is not free, and Freedom cannot be taken for granted. The outcome of the November 2022 elections, in Georgia and nationwide, will determine the immediate future of the United States of America. Will we become an Autocracy, where one person will have absolute power, or will we fight, through the Power of Our Vote to keep and continually improve upon a Democratic and representative form of government?
SAVANNAH, GA

