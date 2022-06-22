Etowah to celebrate independence all day on July 2

The City of Etowah’s Independence Day celebration will be an all-day event two days before the Fourth of July. According to Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce President Frank Clark, the event will kick off at 7:30 a.m. on July 2.

“This is going to be our typical old fashioned 4th of July and we are going to have bands and we are going to have a second stage as well,” Clark expressed. “The second stage will be for smaller stuff like different activities and games. We will also have various food and craft vendors on our depot lot this year.”

The city, along with the help of the county, is currently installing a “Food Truck Alley” at the L&N Depot with hopes of having it completed by the event.

“We are hoping to provide a good space this year for our food truck vendors, not just our food vendors,” he noted. “We will end the event with a band like we do most years and with a big fireworks celebration.”

Clark believes this will be one of Etowah’s biggest 4th of July celebrations.

“They wanted to come back with a bang after our COVID years,” he stated. “For us as a city, any time that we can come together as a community is really exciting. I think everybody in every small community across the nation is excited to feel some ease and less worry after these last two years and this allows them to celebrate the weekend together and be with their friends and family as we celebrate our nation’s independence, freedom and the soldiers who served to give us that freedom.”

The event was brought together this year due to the efforts of the Etowah Rotary Club, the City of Etowah, the Etowah Arts Commission and the chamber of commerce.

“We will be starting in the morning with the 5K race that is being headed up by the president of the Rotary Club and the event will go until we shoot off fireworks that night,” he said. “This is an all day, family affair.”

The event will be held on July 2 in the hopes of avoiding conflicts with other cities and to provide a long weekend of options for the members of the community.

“I think the best part about this, this year will be people’s relief and excitement to be in the community,” Clark expressed. “I think that is really the best part about it. That people are getting out and about again and that is what makes these community gatherings much better.”

Clark noted there would be several surprise vendors for the community to enjoy, ranging from game vendors to craft vendors.

“They are doing a special segment from the stage for the kids and that will be a pretty cool feature this year,” he noted. “We have a new art exhibit that will be on display that day for the arts commission as well. This year is definitely stretching out and being more community-wide and that is what we love to see. When everybody comes together to make this a big deal together, I think that is great.”