ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah, TN

Etowah to celebrate independence all day on July 2

By By Shane Duncan Staff Writer
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HAQx5_0gIU6Xgv00

The City of Etowah’s Independence Day celebration will be an all-day event two days before the Fourth of July. According to Etowah Area Chamber of Commerce President Frank Clark, the event will kick off at 7:30 a.m. on July 2.

“This is going to be our typical old fashioned 4th of July and we are going to have bands and we are going to have a second stage as well,” Clark expressed. “The second stage will be for smaller stuff like different activities and games. We will also have various food and craft vendors on our depot lot this year.”

The city, along with the help of the county, is currently installing a “Food Truck Alley” at the L&N Depot with hopes of having it completed by the event.

“We are hoping to provide a good space this year for our food truck vendors, not just our food vendors,” he noted. “We will end the event with a band like we do most years and with a big fireworks celebration.”

Clark believes this will be one of Etowah’s biggest 4th of July celebrations.

“They wanted to come back with a bang after our COVID years,” he stated. “For us as a city, any time that we can come together as a community is really exciting. I think everybody in every small community across the nation is excited to feel some ease and less worry after these last two years and this allows them to celebrate the weekend together and be with their friends and family as we celebrate our nation’s independence, freedom and the soldiers who served to give us that freedom.”

The event was brought together this year due to the efforts of the Etowah Rotary Club, the City of Etowah, the Etowah Arts Commission and the chamber of commerce.

“We will be starting in the morning with the 5K race that is being headed up by the president of the Rotary Club and the event will go until we shoot off fireworks that night,” he said. “This is an all day, family affair.”

The event will be held on July 2 in the hopes of avoiding conflicts with other cities and to provide a long weekend of options for the members of the community.

“I think the best part about this, this year will be people’s relief and excitement to be in the community,” Clark expressed. “I think that is really the best part about it. That people are getting out and about again and that is what makes these community gatherings much better.”

Clark noted there would be several surprise vendors for the community to enjoy, ranging from game vendors to craft vendors.

“They are doing a special segment from the stage for the kids and that will be a pretty cool feature this year,” he noted. “We have a new art exhibit that will be on display that day for the arts commission as well. This year is definitely stretching out and being more community-wide and that is what we love to see. When everybody comes together to make this a big deal together, I think that is great.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNHI

Lots of activities honoring Independence Day

A long and busy Independence Day weekend starts on Friday, July 1, in Dalton and Eton. In Dalton, the Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series hosts Pops in Burr Park at the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton. The Creative Arts Guild Chamber Orchestra performs patriotic music and traditional favorites in honor of the Fourth of July.
DALTON, GA
dwswa.org

Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority Locations Closed for Independence Day

(Dalton, GA, June 21, 2021) – Four Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority facilities will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022 in observance of Independence Day. Locations include the Old Dixie Landfill & Convenience Center, McGaughey Chapel Convenience Center, Westside Convenience Center, and the M.L. King Convenience Center. All locations...
DALTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
Etowah, TN
Government
City
Etowah, TN
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, , may not be as famous as its Tennessee cousins, Nashville and Memphis, but this charming city packs a big punch. It has a bit of everything: outdoor adventures, a thriving food and drink scene, interesting history and culture, and plenty of Southern hospitality!. The city is nestled between...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day
fox40jackson.com

TN education department awards $27 million in grants for five communities

The Tennessee education department has awarded $27 million in grants for five community organizations to start tutoring programs in the 2022-2023 school year. The state Department of Education says the Tennessee Accelerating Literacy and Learning Corps Community Partner Grant will help provide up to 18,000 Tennessee students in grades 1 through 8 with free tutoring services for English language arts and math.
TENNESSEE STATE
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for June 28

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, June 28. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Brandy Ashley aka/Bowman – Possession Meth/Resale, Possession Fentanyl, Fail to Appear. Tarek Baker – Theft of Property (2), Revoked DL, No Insurance, Registration Violation,...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WATE

Blount County Animal Center is needing your help

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Give this dog a second chance at life. Midnight has been at Blount County Animal Center for 2 years after being hit by a car and found off road in a ditch. After a few broken bones, the center nursed Midnight back to good health and is ready to find a forever family to call his own.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wvlt.tv

The heat and humidity are here for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunshine, spotty showers and humidity are in store for us this weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

PROPOSED NATURAL GAS PIPELINE HAS SOME RESIDENTS CONCERNED

The Tennessee Valley Authority hasn’t decided what they’re going to do with the Kingston coal plant, but companies were already beginning to prepare plans in case it does close. A Canadian-based energy company, Enbridge, held an open house at Wartburg Central High School to answer questions and go...
KINGSTON, TN
nomadlawyer.org

Dalton: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Dalton, Georgia

Whitfield County Bus Service, Trasnit - A one-way ride costs $4.00. Two rail mainlines serve Dalton currently, CSX or Norfolk Southern. August, July, then June are the hottest months. The hottest time of the year is usually from early to mid-August. Temperatures average around 93.1 degrees F (33.9 degreesC), with night temperatures seldom falling below 70.8 degrees F (21.6degC).
DALTON, GA
wvlt.tv

Morgan County residents react to possible new natural gas pipeline

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Valley Authority hasn’t decided what they’re going to do with the Kingston coal plant, but companies were already beginning to prepare plans in case it does close. A Canadian based energy company, Enbridge, held an open house at Wartburg Central High School to...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
134
Followers
330
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy