Public Safety

Wallsend death: Murder charge after suspected assault

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been charged with murdering a man who died following a suspected assault. The 43-year-old victim was found seriously injured in Wallsend, North Tyneside, just before 14:30 BST on Monday. He died at the...

