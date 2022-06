Emma Raducanu says she is “ready to go” as she puts in the finishing touches before her first Wimbledon as a grand slam champion and the leading British player. “I’m very much looking forward to being back here at Wimbledon,” said Raducanu. “I think that it’s the most special place to be playing tennis. Just a very inspiring and motivating place to be. Definitely looking forward to stepping out on court on Monday. Yeah, ready to go.”

