Charlotte, NC

Major delays expected Wednesday with 100+ bus operators out, CATS says

By Jesse Ullmann
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Major delays are expected on Wednesday with over 100 CATS bus operators out, the department said in an early morning social post.

Charlotte’s public bus transportation system said a total of 107 bus operators are out Wednesday and delays on bus routes are being anticipated.

CATS operators frustrated after overnight shooting into bus

“Thanks for your patience as we work to address the industry-wide labor shortage,” CATS said.

There are no mention of routes actually being canceled at this time and customers are encouraged to track in real-time bus access .

Traffic
City
Sports
