ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Swing Tackle: Do Cowboys Need a Free Agent Signing?

By Mike D'Abate
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LLLVh_0gIU4kHu00

With the start of training camp just under one month away, the Dallas Cowboys face the decision of choosing who will back up starters Tyron Smith at left tackle and Terence Steele at right tackle.

As the Dallas Cowboys march toward the start of the 2022 NFL season , they are undoubtedly planning for a number of positional battles. While the offensive skill positions may get the headlines, sustained success is often found in the trenches.

In an effort to protect quarterback Dak Prescott and a pair of prolific running backs , Dallas’ offensive line faces the task of maintaining their integral role in keeping the team among the elites in the conference. Though they seem locked into their starters , the Cowboys may be in for an interesting decision at reserve tackle.

With the start of training camp just under one month away, here is a look at the potential battle brewing to back up starters Tyron Smith at left tackle and Terence Steele at right tackle.

The Favorites:

Matt Waletzko

A fifth-round selection by the Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Draft, the 6-8 Waletzko seems to be garnering his share of attention from the fan base. Despite a limited sample size of action from OTAs and minicamp the North Dakota product could make a strong case for a roster spot. Should he get significant reps during camp, he may find himself in the mix.

Josh Ball

Ball was perhaps the front runner to earn a reserve tackle along Dallas’ offensive line in 2022 - but in OTAs and minicamp, Waletzko got enough snaps to create the appearance that Ball is trailing. About to enter his second year with the team, the Marshall product has experience within the Cowboys’ system, despite spending the majority of 2021 in injured reserve. The former fourth-rounder should get every opportunity to seize the role, and will be among the most-watched offensive linemen heading into training camp.

Dark Horses:

At 6-7, 320 pounds, Isaac Alarcón has the look of an intriguing option, as both a reserve guard, as well as a tackle. But the reality is this: His two years within the system as a member of the International Pathway Prospect represent a promotion of the sport outside the U.S. border more than a legit shot at the roster. Meanwhile, Both Aviente Collins and Amon Simon are also on the current roster. Collins spent 2021 on the practice squad, while Simon joined the team as an undrafted free agent. Both face long odds to crack Dallas’ 53-man roster.

Free agent options:

There are still some notable options available at the tackle position. In fact, three offensive tackles from NFL.com’s Top 101 Free Agents List remain on the open market — Duane Brown, Eric Fisher and Riley Reiff.

However, Dallas has already pledged to handle this position with youth. So spending for a backup O-lineman isn't happening.

So ... if Dallas is to be active for a new face along the line - an option if somehow Waletzko and Ball both flop - they may choose more fiscally palatable options. Here are three players on which Dallas may keep its sharp eye during the next couple of weeks.

Cameron Fleming

Fleming is a familiar face to Cowboys fans, having played with Dallas from 2018-2019. In his first season with Dallas, he played in 14 games, starting three at left tackle in place of an injured Tyron Smith. Fleming repeated his performance in 2019, playing 14 games while starting three at left tackle in Smith’s stead. He spent 2021 with Denver, playing in five games, while starting four contests for the Broncos.

Ty Nsekhe

A career journeyman in both the NFL and Arena Football League, Nsekhe spent 2021 in a Cowboys uniform. He suited up for 12 games for Dallas, taking 145 offensive snaps, while logging 63 snaps on special teams. His experience with the Cowboys’ system may make him an intriguing, and potentially affordable option heading into training camp.

Nate Solder

Having spent the first seven years of his career in New England, Solder is well-versed in the Patriots’ offensive system. While he has clearly lost a step since his days protecting Tom Brady’s blindside, he continues to be one of the most durable linemen in the league. Including his four years with the New York Giants, he has started a total of 143 games in his career, having missed only two games the past five seasons. In 2021, he allowed six sacks and ranked 38th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. when switching to right tackle. He also continues to be a capable run-blocker. Solder continues to be highly-respected in the league, and his experience in the NFC East could make him a viable option at reserve tackle.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Legendary NFL Player Reveals What He Heard About Colin Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason. While Kaepernick has not been signed by the Raiders - or any NFL team, for that matter - he remains interested in making a comeback to the league. However, according to one former star player,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
The Spun

Look: Dyson Daniels' Mom Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall. In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick. Before the draft...
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Are Tanking Their Season For No Reason

Seattle Seahawks fans have seen a year they would much rather forget. The 2022 NFL offseason started with their team trading away Russell Wilson, the beloved quarterback of the team. After taking the team to two Super Bowls, and winning one, the Seahawks parted ways with him in favor of...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Solder
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Dak Prescott
Yardbarker

3 NFL Teams Gearing Up For The Jimmy Garoppolo Sweepstakes

The NFL quarterback market has seen interesting twists and turns in 2022. Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers is the next quarterback on an NFL team’s wish list. With the market down to only two potential quarterback trades, Jimmy G is the first player NFL teams would want.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Otas#Walet
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Knicks are all in on 1 specific free agent

The New York Knicks got laughed at for their whole-bunch-of-nothing NBA Draft this year, but it turns out there may be some rhyme to their reason. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported this week that rival NBA executives believe the Knicks are “all in” in their pursuit of one particular free agent this offseason — Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
Yardbarker

Seahawks, Browns QB Baker Mayfield reportedly have 'mutual' interest

Despite all kinds of rumors and reports suggesting otherwise, quarterback Baker Mayfield remains attached to the Cleveland Browns heading into the final weekend of June following the controversial March trade for Deshaun Watson. Even if Watson receives a lengthy suspension regarding much-publicized allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, as many expect he will, Cleveland has journeyman Jacoby Brissett preparing to start as it looks to trade Mayfield and his fully guaranteed $18.858 million salary for 2022.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Clippers Reportedly Make Decision On Significant Trade

In the weeks leading up to the NBA draft, rumors of potential deals have been running wild. Those rumors included the Los Angeles Clippers, who were reportedly interested in shopping a key guard. According to multiple reports, the Clippers were poking around about a potential Luke Kennard trade. The former...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

Report: Duren, Kemba heading to Pistons in 3-way deal with Knicks, Hornets

Memphis standout Jalen Duren is heading to the Detroit Pistons as part of a three-way trade involving the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets, a source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Charlotte selected the Tigers center with the 13th overall selection in Thursday's draft and subsequently dealt him to the Knicks...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy