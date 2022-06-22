ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Hockey fan banned from Avalanche games after spreading friend’s ashes on ice

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 18: Darren Helm #43 of the Colorado Avalanche scores a goal during the second period in Game Two of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena on June 18, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER — A man has been banned from hockey gams at Ball Arena in Denver after dumping a bag containing his friend’s ashes onto the ice.

Ryan Clark told the Denver Post that he poured the ashes onto the ice to honor his best friend, and that he has no regrets.

“You know that baseball movie, ‘Angels in the Outfield’? This is the hockey version, right here,” Clark told the paper.

Clark’s best friend of more than a decade, Kyle Stark, died unexpectedly in December 2021, KMGH reported. The pair did a lot together, but especially loved going to Avalanche games together. Some time after the funeral, when Stark’s parents invited Clark to attend a game at Ball Arena, he asked if they could bring some of Stark’s ashes to the game, he told KMGH.

“We had him in a little baggie. We got Kyle over the glass and into the ice,” Clark told KMGH. “An usher had come up to me and was like, ‘Hey dude, what was that?,’ and I said, ‘Well, to be honest with you, that was my best friend, Kyle. He died.”

Clark was asked to leave, and later received a letter from the team saying he was banned from buying tickets for the rest of the season, he told the Denver Post. Despite that, Clark said he has no regrets.

“(It) was probably one of the proudest things I could ever be a part of,” Clark told the Denver Post.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

