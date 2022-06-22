ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlands, NC

Overbooked: How Highlands is attempting to regulate its short-term rental industry

By Kyle Perrotti
Smoky Mountain News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShort term rentals have existed in resort towns for decades, but as Airbnb and similar services have made them more popular around the country, Highlands has moved to ban most new STRs, leaving the community divided on what’s become a critical issue. At the heart of many of...

smokymountainnews.com

Related
FOX Carolina

Power restored in downtown Greenville; some businesses re-open

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The power has been restored in the west end of downtown Greenville, according to Duke Energy’s outage map. The outage map said the outage was first reported at 11:15 a.m. Duke Energy reported 1,818 customers were without power. We’re told the outage was caused...
GREENVILLE, SC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe commissioners tweak homeowner grant eligibility

An initiative introduced last year by the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, intended to give low-income homeowners some relief from rising property taxes, will work a little differently this time around. As part of adopting the county’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget June 21, the board unanimously approved a number of changes to the Homeowner Grant Program, which will begin accepting applications Friday, July 1.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
nbc16.com

Squirrel cuts power for more than 3,000 people in one city

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The power has been restored in one North Carolina city after a squirrel caused a massive power outage Wednesday morning. Duke Energy confirmed with WLOS that the power was back on just after 8:30 a.m. in Asheville, located in the western part of the state. Officials said a squirrel had gotten into some wiring and caused the outage that impacted more than 3,000 customers in the downtown area.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Sylva Herald

20 SP 80 AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NORTH CAROLINA, JACKSON COUNTY

20 SP 80 AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NORTH CAROLINA, JACKSON COUNTY Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Boyce Michael Luker and CFGS, LLC to Old Republic National Title Insurance Company, Trustee(s), which was dated June 28, 2019 and recorded on June 27, 2019 in Book 2241 at Page 1017, Jackson County Registry, North Carolina. Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on July 1, 2022 at 01:00 PM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Jackson County, North Carolina, to wit: BEING all of the lands described in and conveyed by Non-Warranty Deed from Jennifer B. Luker, separated, to Boyce Michael Luker, separated, dated November 18th, 2010, and recorded November 24th, 2010, in Book 1874, Page 730 of the Jackson County Public Registry, and more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an iron pin set in the northwestern most corner of the certain properties described in a deed recorded in Book 647 Page 402 in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Jackson County, North Carolina from Mary Wike (widow of John Wike) to Ronald R. Clark et ux, Judy M. Clark and being the beginning corner of the Tract of land described therein and runs thence S. 56-29 E. 1241.71 feet to an iron pin set; thence a divisional line through said tract S. 27-00-40 W. 168.52 feet to an iron pin found in the southerly boundary of the original tract; thence with the southerly boundary of the original tract S. 80-28-54 W. 200.46 feet to a nail in face of the spring box; thence N. 43-33-09 W. 200.16 feet to an iron pin set; thence N. 84-32 W. 719.46 feet to an iron pin set in the southwest corner of the lands described in Book 647 Page 402 in the office of the Register of Deeds for Jackson County, North Carolina; thence with the westerly boundary line of said original tract N. 8-02-30 E. 662 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 10.21 acres by coordinate computation and shown on a plat prepared by Davenport & Associates, Inc. dated September 11, 1986 and revised May 21, 1992, and being Drawing Number J-555. SUBJECT TO the Right of Way to Duke Power Company, as recorded in Book 1118, Page 793, Jackson County Public Registry. TOGETHER WITH and SUBJECT TO easements, road rights of way, water rights of way and restrictions, of public record, all incorporated herein by reference as if fully set forth herein. Also subject to the ad valorem taxes for 2021 and all subsequent years. Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record. Said property is commonly known as 403 East Laporte Acres, Cullowhee, NC 28723. A certified check only (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED. Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance "AS IS WHERE IS." There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Boyce Michael Luker and CFGS, LLC. An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination. If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy. Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC Substitute Trustee Brock & Scott, PLLC Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC 5431 Oleander Drive Suite 200 Wilmington, NC 28403 PHONE: (910) 392-4988 FAX: (910) 392-8587 File No.: 20-01927-FC01 15-16e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Asheville, NC
City
Highlands, NC
Highlands, NC
Government
WLOS.com

Squirrel cuts the power for more than 3,000 in downtown Asheville area

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The power has been restored to downtown Asheville after a squirrel caused a massive power outage Wednesday morning. Duke Energy confirmed with News 13 that the power was back just after 8:30 a.m. Officials say a squirrel had gotten into some wiring and caused the outage that impacted more than 3,000 customers in the downtown area.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Weaverville Getting New Electrical Substation

Weaverville – A conditional use permit for Duke Energy’s electrical substation was approved at the May meeting of the Weaverville Town Council after a public hearing was held at the meeting. The request by Duke came to the council with a unanimous recommendation from the planning and zoning board.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Waynesville NC & Haywood County

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. When my wife and I explore the Blue Ridge Mountains, it’s typically with two main goals in mind. The first objective is to create in-depth guides on the best things to see...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Unique new business helps people explore WNC area

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - “This is home. And this place has been growing in popularity for the last 10 years,” said Henderson County native Summer Stipe. Stipe says over the course of her lifetime, she’s seen her town, and whole Western North Carolina Mountain community, evolve and transform.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Person
Derek Allen
hendersonville.com

4th of July Celebrations and Fireworks for 2022

The skies will soon be lighting up all over Hendersonville, Flat Rock, and Brevard for this year’s 4th of July celebrations. Henderson County will launch an Independence Day fireworks display at sundown from South Grove Street. The fireworks can be viewed throughout downtown Hendersonville as well as the south side of town; if you’re able to see the “Big Red Balloon” that goes up during the day then you’ll have a good view for the fireworks! Visit www.visithendersonvillenc.org for more information.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Opening soon-ish: New restaurants face ongoing obstacles and delays

First, the good news: On May 27, Michelle Edwards and Joel Boggs completed the transition of The Trashy Vegan from food truck to brick and mortar, with its new space in West Asheville, 697 Haywood Road, Unit E. “It was pure chaos,” says Edwards happily. “It felt like every customer...
ASHEVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Asheville getting cookie manufacturer from New York

Legally Addictive Foods plans to move its cookie manufacturing operations to Asheville. The company will invest in tenant improvements and machinery and equipment and will bring 15 new jobs over the next three years, according to a Buncombe County news release. Legally Addictive Foods will hire locally to fill these jobs as soon as July 2022.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Buncombe TDA bill would bolster community spending

A bipartisan Senate bill that would address persistent outcry from Asheville residents over the negative impacts of tourism could reflect a new way of looking at the room occupancy tax revenue collected by North Carolina’s tourism development authorities. “The reason I’ve taken an interest in this is I’ve heard...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
#Airbnb Rentals#Short Term Rental#Vacation Rentals#An N C Court Of Appeals
power98fm.com

North Carolina Based Indian Eatery Voted Most Outstanding Restaurant

A North Carolina-based Indian eatery has been named the most outstanding restaurant in America. The James Beard Foundation Awards found Chai Pani in Asheville as the most outstanding restaurant in America. Chai Pani has been serving the community in Asheville, North Carolina since 2009. The restaurant serves a wide range...
ASHEVILLE, NC
highlandsnews.com

Scaly Mountain resident voices concern over poorly-maintained road

For the past 43 years, Scaly Mountain resident Duncan Greenlee and his neighbors have dealt with an unmaintained road with a creek that runs through it. Greenlee said that when enough rain comes down Hickory Knut Gap Road in Scaly Mountain can see running water flow through it at an estimated two feet deep.
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
kiss951.com

Squirrel Causes Large Power Outage For One North Carolina City

You expect to lose power during a storm. Whether a summer thunderstorm, snow and ice, or a hurricane. But those times when it’s sunny but your lights go out, always come as a surprise. And this morning in Asheville, was one of those days. The power has been restored to downtown Asheville after a squirrel caused a power outage. Yes, a squirrel. Local news station New 13, reported that as of 8:30 this morning power to the more than 3,000 customers had been restored. Duke Energy says that the animal made its way into some wiring which triggered the outage. Customers impacted were in the downtown Asheville area.
ASHEVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Housing
greenvillejournal.com

Out-of-staters flock to Greenville amid nationwide population shift

South Carolina is one of the big winners when it comes to welcoming residents from other states. As remote work has increased, more people are no longer tethered to any particular state. This increased mobility has tended to pull away the higher-income earners in particular. Here in Greenville County, most of the city’s newest residents are coming from the northeast of the U.S. and southern Florida, the Chicago metro area and southern California, according to the Greenville Chamber.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Sylva Herald

Recalling an epic feat, and an equally epic tragedy

Elsewhere on this page you’ll see an article regarding the awarding of the Western North Carolina Historical Association’s Achievement Award to the RAIL Project. The Railroad and Incarcerated Laborer (RAIL) Memorial Project memorializes the thousands of incarcerated laborers who were forced to build the railroad through our region under brutal conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
wspa.com

Officials to test sirens at Oconee Nuclear Station

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials with Duke Energy and Oconee County are alerting the public that they will be conducting a siren test around the Oconee Nuclear Station in late June. The outdoor warning sirens will be tested multiple times during the week of June 28 to complete...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

First look: Scoundrel restaurant reveals exterior plans

The fine dining French restaurant Scoundrel, which plans to open downtown this fall in the old Handi Indian Cuisine location at 18 N. Main St., has revealed plans for a new facade facing Main Street. The plans, which are still preliminary and require approval from the city’s Design Review Board...
GREENVILLE, SC

