ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BREAKING NEWS: Bayern Munich complete £35.1m deal for Liverpool star Sadio Mane as the Senegalese star signs a three-year contract worth £250,000-a-week to end his six-year trophy-laden stint at Anfield

By Max Winters, Kieran Jackson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Sadio Mane has completed his £35.1million move to Bayern Munich from Liverpool.

The star forward arrived in Bavaria on a private jet from Majorca on Tuesday with his advisor Bjorn Bezemer and then went on to Barmherzige Bruder hospital to undergo his medical.

Mane has now put pen to paper on a three-year contract worth £250,000-a-week at the Allianz Arena, ending his six-year stay on Merseyside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05pXgd_0gIU49uO00
Bayern Munich have signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool and he has penned a three-year deal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36pUOA_0gIU49uO00
The Senegal star leaves Jurgen Klopp's side after six successful years on Merseyside 

The Senegal star, who arrived at Anfield from Southampton in 2016 for £34m, played his last match for the Reds in the Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid.

Mane hinted before that match in Paris that his future may lie away from Anfield and then confirmed his intention to leave less than 24 hours after the full-time whistle.

In his first interview with Bayern, he revealed: 'When my agent first told me about Bayern's interest, I was immediately excited.

'I saw myself there right away... It's one of the biggest clubs in the world and the team is always fighting for every title.

'So for me it was a very good idea and the right decision to come here

'My agent told me that there were enquiries from other clubs. That's part of the business.

'But I got the feeling right away when Bayern presented their plan to me. I found myself in Bayern's plan more than anyone else.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fw76l_0gIU49uO00
Mane won the 2019 Champions League with Liverpool and the Premier League a year later 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c8TBh_0gIU49uO00

Mane won six major trophies during six years on Merseyside, claiming every major club honour, and scored a total of 120 goals in 269 games for the club.

This season, Mane scored 23 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions during a campaign where he also won the Africa Cup of Nations with his country.

His first trophy came in 2019 with the Champions League with the Premier League following a season later.

He completed his English trophy set by winning the League Cup and FA Cup this year, while he was also part of the side which won the 2019 UEFA Super Cup and 2019 FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool were initially reluctant to sell Mane, who has been instrumental in the transformation of Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

However in completing an £85m deal for Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez the Reds seem to have brought in a ready-made replacement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KG25L_0gIU49uO00
Mane lifts the UEFA Super Cup in 2019 - a match against Chelsea in which he scored two goals

But with one year left on his current deal - a similar position Liverpool find themselves in with talismanic forward Mohamed Salah - they likely understood this would be their final chance to get a sizeable fee for the player.

Having already rejected two offers including what were considered unrealistic bonuses, Liverpool finally agreed a fee of £27.4m with an additional £5.1m based on appearances and £2.6m based on individual and team achievements.

Mane had said at the press day ahead of the Champions League final that he was going to give 'a very good answer' about his future after the game against Madrid but would not speak about it because his focus was on Paris.

Mane, though, did not make his way through the mixed zone in the early hours of Sunday morning after the Reds' defeat and Liverpool officials were taken aback by reports that he has made his decision about what his next move will be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9mUc_0gIU49uO00
Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann has got his man, with Mane penning a three-year contract 

Madrid, ironically, were always eager to sign Mane when Zinedine Zidane was manager but Liverpool always withstood interest and reward him with a new contract in 2019 but that deal was running out next June.

Barcelona have also been linked with Mane but the timing of Bayern's links to Liverpool's No 10 have always seemed significant and with doubts about whether Robert Lewandowski will remain in Bavaria, they believe the former Red Bull Salzburg forward would be an outstanding addition.

Pre-final, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard urged Mane to stay at the club, saying: '[Mohamed] Salah has already said that he is going to be here next year, I know there is a bit of noise around Mane.

'But why would you want to leave this Liverpool team? Because you know that they are going to be competitive in the business end of the season.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Lessons in management from Pep Guardiola, Turf Moor's 'state-of-the-art' facilities and a reunion with coach Craig Bellamy... new Burnley boss Vincent Kompany takes stock ahead of his debut season in the Championship

Vincent Kompany remembers arriving at Manchester City just a few days before the Abu Dhabi takeover in 2008 and finding a training ground that didn’t have a coffee machine or a toilet door. As he got his feet under the table as Burnley manager on Friday, the decorated former...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Howard Webb to become Premier League referees' chief' when Mike Riley steps down from his PGMOL role next season after top-flight clubs complained that too many mistakes had been made under his watch

Mike Riley, the head of Premier League referees, will step down from his role next season, with Howard Webb set to replace him. It was previously reported that a host of Premier League sides were pushing for a change in command, as they believed too many mistakes were made during games in the 2021-22 season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Watford spark outrage by arranging friendly against Qatar national team with female and LGBTQ+ groups furious

WATFORD fans have slammed the club for arranging a friendly against the Qatar national team. Female and LGBT+ supporters of the Hornets are furious that the Championship side will play the Qataris at the end of next month’s training camp in Austria because of the repressive policies the World Cup host nation has towards women and homosexuals.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich are 'refusing to budge on their £43m asking price for Robert Lewandowski' despite the striker's desire to leave amid interest from Barcelona... who 'failed with their opening offer of £34m'

Barcelona have been dealt a further blow in their pursuit of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski with the German giants set to hold out for £43million. According to The Guardian, Barcelona offered the German champions £30m plus around £4m in add-ons - a bid which has been rejected.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Daily Mail

Liverpool 'could let Mohamed Salah leave for £60m THIS SUMMER' amid ongoing contract saga as Real Madrid monitor situation - with forward 'demanding £400,000-a-week wages to remain at Anfield'

Liverpool could allow Mohamed Salah to leave this summer if a suitable offer is made, according to reports. Despite having already lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, Liverpool could end up selling another of their high-profile stars and they are ready to consider offers in the region of £60million for Salah, as reported by The Sun.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Newcastle eye bid for Armando Broja with Eddie Howe's side set to miss out on Hugo Ekitike - but other clubs are interested 'with West Ham enquiring about Chelsea striker this week'

Newcastle are lining up a deal for Chelsea forward Armando Broja in the event that they cannot sign Hugo Ekitike. The Magpies have had their sights set on front man Ekitike, 20, since January, and even agreed a fee with Reims, but the youngster decided to stay in France during the winter window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal will make a new offer for Leeds winger Raphinha after their opening £30m bid was rejected, with the Gunners prepared to pay closer to £50m in the hope of sealing the deal for the in-demand star

Arsenal are making a revised offer for Leeds United winger Raphinha after their initial £30million bid was dismissed. Arsenal believe the 25-year-old is keen to join them amid rival interest from Barcelona, Chelsea and Tottenham. Their opening bid, believed to be £30m plus a further £10m in add-ons, was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Bayern Munich#Barcelona#Senegalese#The Allianz Arena#Reds#Real Madrid
Daily Mail

Back to Juventus, a new challenge at Bayern Munich or an emotional return to where it all began with Sporting Lisbon: With Cristiano Ronaldo 'ready to quit Manchester United'... where could the Portuguese star go to see out his career?

After his return to Old Trafford last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo's second-coming at Manchester United did not exactly go according to plan. Despite finishing as the club's top scorer, a sixth-placed finish and no progress deep into the cup competitions concluded a miserable season for the Red Devils. Now, the 37-year-old star is reportedly unhappy with United's lack of activity in the transfer market this summer, with new boss Erik ten Hag yet to bring anybody in.
MLS
Daily Mail

Portuguese midfielder Diogo Santos opens court proceedings against EA Sports as he seeks compensation of £46,000 plus interest for the 'misuse and abuse' of his image in FIFA videogame

Portuguese footballer Diogo Santos has opened court proceedings against EA Sports, claiming compensation for the ‘misuse and abuse’ of his image in popular video game FIFA. In the lawsuit, Santos is seeking compensation of £46,000 plus interest from the the US company that develops and produces the iconic...
FIFA
Daily Mail

'This injury is making me hungrier. I want more records, more titles': Adam Peaty is battling to be fit for the Commonwealth Games - but regardless, the swim star says he'll keep making waves

It was the mundanity behind the drama that still nibbles at Adam Peaty. The unremarkable way in which a remarkable athlete was fished from his kingdom and dumped somewhere dry, hard and unfamiliar. ‘I’ve never had an injury before, not once, and to get one like this was, well, pretty...
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
FIFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

434K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy