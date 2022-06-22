ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, NC

Chatham County Line headlines That Music Fest this weekend

WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

That Music Fest brings folk sounds to DBAP

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Twenty-five bands are performing on three stages at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park, and they're all from North Carolina. Reporter: Bryan Mims. Photographer: Lauren DesArmo.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Chatham County, NC
Chatham County, NC
Government
WRAL

Traffic lights out at major Chapel Hill intersection

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. On Thursday at 6 a.m., the traffic signals on U.S. Highway 15-501 at Interstate 40 were out, forcing cars to turn left across multiple lanes to access 15-501.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

I-85/40 crash shuts down 2 lanes in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — An Interstate 85/40 crash shut down the two right lanes of the highway, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The crash occurred at Mile Marker 147 near Exit 147 for South Main Street on I-85 S/40 W. The closure began at 12:30 p.m. and lasted until around 1:43 […]
GRAHAM, NC
cbs17

Raleigh businesses offering $4 meals during summer months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two dozen businesses around North Carolina State University are offering their own take to a traditional restaurant week, the Hillsborough Street $4 Food Walk. During the school year, students at NC State and Meredith College help keep restaurants alive along Hillsborough Street in Raleigh. “When...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chatham County Line#Music Fest
WRAL News

After 2 years, ramp meters on I-540 will be reactivated

Ramp signals at four exits on Interstate 540 will be reactivated Tuesday. The signals, called ramp meters, were turned off for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic due to decreased traffic volume. The change takes place June 28 at four interchanges in north Raleigh, according to the North Carolina Department...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Serious crash closes Durham intersection

Durham, N.C. — The intersection of South Alston Avenue and Angier Avenue was closed Friday after a serious crash. At 7:15 a.m., the Durham Police Department asked drivers to avoid the area, east of downtown Durham. WRAL's Brian Shrader said Main Street was impacted by delays. This story will...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Historic Wilson building damaged during nearby demolition

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Historic Wilson building damaged during nearby demolition. A Wilson man says his historic downtown building was damaged when the city knocked down the structure next...
WILSON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
wfmynews2.com

Lanes closed on Summit Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A disabled tractor trailer has closed both lanes on Summit Avenue near Textile Drive. Drivers should avoid this area and use an alternate route. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. OTHER TRENDING STORIES.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

WRAL Doc: Durham Under Fire

More than 1,100 shootings have happened over the last year, which averages two shootings every day in Durham. WRAL's documentary unit takes a deeper look into why the shootings are happening and what city leaders are doing to stop it. Tune in Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. for "Durham Under Fire."
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Cary pizzeria says rent hike forced it to permanently close

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Around the Triangle, people are seeing their rents go up by several hundred dollars at renewal. The increased cost to function in the area isn’t reserved for just residents, business are having to learn how to survive with increased operating costs along with increased rents.
kiss951.com

Raleigh Is Home To North Carolina’s Best Date Night Restaurant

Do you have a go-to restaurant for date night? Or perhaps you like to try a new place each time? It can be hard to know where to go. The perpetual “I don’t know what do you want to do” followed by “no not that”. One of my favorite things is to write down the places we want to try, put them in a jar, and draw one out when trying to make plans. Keeps it interesting and lets you try all the places you’ve been wanting to. But what is the best date night restaurant in North Carolina?
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy