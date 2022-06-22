ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Bay City man linked by DNA to woman’s alleged sexual assault

By Cole Waterman
MLive
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in his home nearly a year ago, an offense he was allegedly linked to by DNA evidence. Police allege Leon D. Marks Jr., 40, on Aug. 8 assaulted an unconscious 25-year-old woman at his home in...

www.mlive.com

Bay City, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Sexual Assault#Sexual Penetration#Police#Violent Crime
