Journaling Improves Medical Students’ Study Habits, Physical and Mental Health

By American Physiological Society (APS)
 3 days ago

Newswise — Madison, Wis. (June 22, 2022)—Journaling helped medical students improve their study habits, as well as their physical and mental health and self-confidence, according to a study from Universidad de los Andes in Colombia. Physiology educator-researchers will present their findings this week at the American Physiological Society (APS) Institute on...

studyfinds.org

Travel therapy: Vacations can benefit people with mental health issues

JOONDALUP, Australia — Ever feel like heading to the airport and spontaneously traveling somewhere new? Researchers from Edith Cowan University suggest it may not be such a crazy idea. Similar to music or art therapy, scientists say travel therapy can benefit those dealing with mental health issues. The research...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

People with intellectual and developmental disabilities struggled with mental health during COVID lockdowns

People with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) struggled with their mental health during the COVID-19-induced lockdowns and subsequent restraints on community services, according to a new study published today in Psychiatric Services. Researchers evaluated nationwide survey data and found the most significant stressors were loss of access to programs and...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Personalized maps created through artificial intelligence may guide individuals to improved well-being

Decades of longevity research have shown that psychological well-being is strongly tied to physical health, optimism, positive health behaviors, and lower risks of premature death. A team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Deep Longevity Limited recently used artificial intelligence to explore psychological well-being and to develop a framework for helping people improve their long-term life satisfaction.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

How effective is mindfulness for treating mental ill-health? And what about the apps?

Mindfulness forms part of the trillion-dollar wellness industry, representing 1.5–6% of yearly spending around the world (estimated to be more than US$200 million) on wellness products and services. Smartphone apps, in particular, have skyrocketed in popularity offering incredible promise for mental health with wide reach, and scalability at low...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Research Shows Bad Effects of Teaching Children the World Is a Dangerous Place

Teaching one’s children that the world is a dangerous place might not protect them in the way some parents think. Regardless of occupation, negative primal world beliefs were almost never associated with better outcomes. Negative primal world beliefs predicted less success, flourishing, and life satisfaction; worse health; and more...
KIDS
MindBodyGreen

6 Basic Types Of Emotions & The Psychology Behind Them

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Emotions can be mystifying, pleasing, heartbreaking, fascinating, and completely overwhelming. Sometimes it can feel like emotions arise and take over, ruling our actions. Other times, we might feel more in control of how we respond to surfacing emotions. We spoke to two mental health experts in order to gain more clarity on the emotional process within the body and mind and to delve into six basic kinds of emotions.
MENTAL HEALTH
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
UVALDE, TX
psychologytoday.com

Decolonizing the Field and History of Psychology

The field of psychology largely ignores contributors of the global majority in its history. The field of psychology has been affected by colonialism and has perpetrated colonial values. Reckoning with the field's past and acknowledging BIPOC's historical contributions will help us decolonize psychology. The History of Psychology is a required...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Benefits of Mindfulness for PTSD

Not everyone who experiences profound distress will develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)–and most responses to trauma resolve naturally over time with conservative management. However, as reported by the National Center for PTSD, 8 percent of women and 4 percent of men develop PTSD after trauma—about 12 million people per year in the U.S. That's only a fraction of the 50 to 60 percent of people who experience trauma at some point in their life, yet the numbers add up to a high burden of PTSD in the population.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How and Why EMDR Works

Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, or, as it is more commonly known, EMDR, is a much-hyped and highly successful psychotherapy technique used to treat anxiety as well as post-traumatic stress disorder and addiction. The subjects have to recall the traumatic or anxiety-producing event while performing various directed eye movement exercises. EMDR has been spreading quickly in psychiatric practices all over the world, given its success rate.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Rethinking Why Schools Exist

Tools exist to identify and treat at-risk students in schools, but there is a lack of motivation to urgently implement them. The school system developed in a time of information scarcity, which no longer exists. The demands of the modern world require us to reimagine schools as primarily incubators of...
MENTAL HEALTH
Science Focus

Dyslexia isn't a disorder, it's part of our species' cultural evolution, say researchers

People with dyslexia have brains that are specialised to explore the unknown, and this strength has contributed to the success and survival of our species. Dyslexia should be considered a difference, not a disorder, researchers at the University of Cambridge say. This is evidenced by studies in cognition, behaviour and the brain that show that people with dyslexia are specialised to explore the unknown and think in terms of the bigger picture.
EDUCATION
technologynetworks.com

Why Walking Helps Some People Take a Cognitive Step Forward

It has long been thought that when walking is combined with a task – both suffer. Researchers at the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience at the University of Rochester found that this is not always the case. Some young and healthy people improve performance on cognitive tasks while walking by changing the use of neural resources. However, this does not necessarily mean you should work on a big assignment while walking off that cake from the night before.
FITNESS
UPI News

Learning Latin dance steps may improve memory

Latin dance classes may be a great workout and social outlet, but new research suggests that learning the intricate steps of the salsa, samba and merengue may also improve your memory. In the study, a Latin dance program was offered to more than 300 Spanish speakers over four years at...
CHICAGO, IL

