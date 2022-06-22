Summer baseball memories

Donald Wayne Short, Jr., age 66, left this world on June 20, 2022. The son of the late Donald Sr., and Beverly, he. was born on March 22, 1956 and was affectionately known by family and friends as “Buzz”. Don was preceded in death by his daughter, Angella, great-nephew, Owen, and his beloved, slobbery companion, Sarge. He is survived by wife, Leslie, daughters Nicole Healy, Crystal Short (Eric Foster), Jessica Short (Ben Jett), and step-daughter Kendall Sopo (Dominic Maisano). He was Grandpa, Grampy, and Papa to grandchildren Jasen, Andrew, Haylee, Leo, Edison, Estelle, Presley, and Dylan. Don is also survived by his siblings Cindy Kesh, Danny (Caron) Short, and Lesley (Robert) Hardenburgh, many nieces, nephews and their children, and his cousins with whom he’d been close his whole life.
