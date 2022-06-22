ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodrich, MI

Summer baseball memories

By Don Rush
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past Sunday was the most underappreciated holiday in America – Fathers Day. And, while we can debate the merits of my statement, there are a number of things that come to mind when I think of Fathers Day. Of course, I think of my very own father, gone now for...

Shawn Owen

Shawn Michael Owen of Ortonville, Michigan; died on June 20, 2022. Shawn was born on November 5, 1968 in Flint, Michigan to Michael Owen and Teresa (nee: Spohn) Owen. He married the former Lori Jahn on May 16, 1992 in Davison, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, Lori Owen; two children, Cody Owen and Logan Owen; his mother, Teresa (the late David) Schafer; his father, Michael (Paula) Owen; three brothers, Scott (Tammy) Owen, Matthew (Karen) Owen and Chad (Michelle) Leman-Owen; his father-in-law, Harry (the late Glenys) Jahn. Shawn was a 1986 graduate of Davison High School. He attended Mott Community College and Oakland University where he received his Bachelor Degree. He went on to work for General Motor where he was a Technical Specialist for the Air Delivery Team. He was loved by all of his co-workers especially the younger members of the team as he helped so many of them. He developed many patents. He loved the outdoors, cycling and his classic cars. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022 at the Ortonville United Methodist Church, 93 Church Street, Ortonville. Pastor Brian Johnson, officiating. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan and after 10:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to On a Dragonfly’s Wing a Suicide Prevention Group www.onadragonfly’swing.com or to the National Park Foundation www.nationalparks.org Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com.
DAVISON, MI
Donald Short Jr.

Donald Wayne Short, Jr., age 66, left this world on June 20, 2022. The son of the late Donald Sr., and Beverly, he. was born on March 22, 1956 and was affectionately known by family and friends as “Buzz”. Don was preceded in death by his daughter, Angella, great-nephew, Owen, and his beloved, slobbery companion, Sarge. He is survived by wife, Leslie, daughters Nicole Healy, Crystal Short (Eric Foster), Jessica Short (Ben Jett), and step-daughter Kendall Sopo (Dominic Maisano). He was Grandpa, Grampy, and Papa to grandchildren Jasen, Andrew, Haylee, Leo, Edison, Estelle, Presley, and Dylan. Don is also survived by his siblings Cindy Kesh, Danny (Caron) Short, and Lesley (Robert) Hardenburgh, many nieces, nephews and their children, and his cousins with whom he’d been close his whole life.
WALLED LAKE, MI

