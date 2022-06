Siyo Cherokee Community! Hopefully this message can clear up and provide some context regarding the news about the upcoming Cherokee Indian Fair. We have gone through vigorous analysis of the best possible avenues for conducting the Fair, considering we have not been able to enjoy the event for several years due to the pandemic, but simply cannot take the risk of compromising the safety of our community. My team understands the frustration of the late news and limited options but will work hard to make sure we can have an event that the community can enjoy.

CHEROKEE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO