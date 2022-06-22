North Knox Student Dies In Car Accident

LYNNVILLE, Ind. — A fugitive is dead after a multi-day manhunt ends in a shootout with police in Warrick County, Indiana. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office started pursuing the suspect in a vehicle on Tuesday, June 21. The subject had active warrants for his arrests. During the pursuit, Indiana State Police say the suspect fired […]
WABASH CO., Ill. and GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One man is in jail, now facing charges in two states, after an overnight chase. Officials with the Wabash County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office say they tried to pull over a car around 11:30 p.m. Thursday for several traffic violations. They...
A Tuesday morning crash claimed the life of a young Bicknell girl. The accident was reported around 7:30 am yesterday morning at Water Tower Road on SR 67. The crash involved three vehicles and one of them was reported to be on fire. There were multiple injuries, one entrapment, and...
The search for a Warrick County fugitive has been resolved. Thursday evening officers from the US Marshal’s multi-agency taskforce located 64 year old Michael White near Lynnville. An exchange of gunfire occurred before the suspect retreated into a barn. All efforts to communicate with him were unsuccessful and the...
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: As of 2:30 p.m. State Road 67 has been re-opened. A 17-year-old died following a three-vehicle crash on State Road 67 Tuesday morning. According to Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin, the crash occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m. Tuesday along State Road 67 near...
DAVIESS CO. – The Daviess County Highway Department will close County Road 700 South between County Roads 1000 East and 1125 East Monday through Thursday, June 27th to June 30th. The road will be closed from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.. Local traffic will be allowed with limited access.
44-year-old Shane Bowling of Heltonville was arrested Thursday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s office on a warrant containing a Petition to Revoke a Suspended Sentence. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. Bond was posted. The current jail population is at 154.
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the area of Spice Valley Road and Thompson Lane after a report of a suspicious male. The caller reported 41-year-old Matthew Stigall was “seeing things” and said his home was...
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 6280 block of SandPit Road after a report of a man hitting golf balls toward the caller’s property and causing damage to the caller’s vehicles and residence.
The legal guardian of a 62-year-old woman who died May 24 after being struck by the mirror of a passing vehicle on Kentucky Highway 657 (Fourth Street) in Lewisport May 16 has expressed concerns as to why the incident was not reported publicly by local media or police officials. Tracy...
LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Residents in the small town, close-knit community of Lynnville say their community is the last place they expected to see a police chase with an armed subject on the run in their area. “Everybody was pretty terrified,” says Lynnville native Patti Clutter. “Because you know there is a criminal on the […]
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of scam phone calls in the area. Deputies say callers are advising of a valuable mail package being held at customs and wanting personal or bank account information for payment in order to have it cleared.
OOLITIC, Ind. – A Muncie man faces multiple charges in Lawrence County after police say he followed a mother and daughter at a Dollar General store before trying to lure the child into his car. The incident happened Sunday evening at a Dollar General store on Hoosier Avenue in...
MITCHELL – A Bedford woman was arrested when Mitchell Police officers were called to a home in the 120 block of East Deckard Drive after a report of a domestic fight. When police arrived at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 21, they spoke to a male who was visibly upset and had swelling above his right eye.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews are responding to a crash involving a moped and a Hummer. They say the crash happened on the 800 block of Oak Hill Road. We will update this story as more information becomes available to us.
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A Greencastle man wanted on an attempted murder and aggravated battery warrant out of Lawrence County was arrested by state police Wednesday. Indiana State Police say a trooper located a vehicle that the suspect, 40-year-old William Blackwell, was known to operate. Trooper Colton Maynor found the vehicle at an apartment complex in Greencastle.
BEDFORD – A Bedford man and woman were arrested on Friday, June 17th after Bedford Police officers were summoned to New Storage LLC on R Street after a report of a physical dispute between the two. When the first officer arrived at 6:06 p.m. he located a silver Pontiac...
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As if gas prices weren’t enough to stress about, now there’s a new concern for drivers in one Wabash Valley county, gas thieves. Across Greene County, there have been an increased number of gas siphoning incidents. Last week, the Bloomfield Police Department announced they had received reports of fuel being […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say Evansville Firefighters and Evansville Police were called to an investigation on Shamrock Court. We are told there was a strong odor. We could see officers going through the trash, and some seemed to be overwhelmed by a smell. Crews were on scene since from...
The Warrick County Sheriff’s office says a suspect reported to be armed and dangerous is still at large. 64 year old Michael White was spotted Wednesday night in the area of Clutter Road near the Warrick-Pike County line. It started around 6 p.m. Tuesday in Lynnville near Clutter and...
