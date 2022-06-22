ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IN

North Knox Student Dies In Car Accident

By Amy Adams
 2 days ago

A teenager died in a three vehicle cash on State Road 67 in Knox County Tuesday morning....

