Two seats up for election on Beaufort’s City Council. Here’s who’s running — and who isn’t

Two of Beaufort’s five City Council seats are up for grabs in the Nov. 8 election, and change is guaranteed.

The filing period is now open.

One of the incumbents, Phil Cromer, told the Beaufort Gazette and Island Packet on Tuesday that he won’t run for a third four-year team, meaning that seat will be held by somebody new come 2023.

Phil Cromer City of Beaufort

Cromer promised that he would not serve more than two terms, he said, and “I wanted to be one of those politicians who keep my word.”

Cromer, 72, a risk management consultant for the Municipal Association of South Carolina before retiring in 2014, said he would like to see a younger resident elected to the job after he departs at the end of the year.

In 2023, s alaries of Beaufort’s elected officers will increase from $6,000 to $15,000 for the mayor, and $4,800 to $12,000, for council members. Cromer, who did not vote for the increase when it was OK’d in November, said the extra pay might be an incentive for younger candidates.

Councilman Mike McFee, who holds the other seat, said he plans to run for reelection. McFee, a Realtor, has served 14 years — including three four-year terms and a two-year term. McFee won the two-year-term in 2021, filling the remainder of Stephen Murray’s term, which opened after Murray was elected mayor.

Mike McFee City of Beaufort

On Tuesday, the City Council set an Aug. 15 deadline for candidates to file for the Nov. 8 election, and a $150 filing fee. New City Council members will take office Dec. 13.

The Beaufort City Council is made up of four council members and a mayor, all elected at-large to four-year terms. Each member has the same voting power during regular public meetings.

The council sets city policy, passes an annual budget, guides planning priorities and oversees the city manager to carry out directives and day-to-day city operations.

Candidates must live in the City of Beaufort and be a registered voter in South Carolina.

Filing packets are available at City Hall, 1911 Boundary St., in the first-floor lobby or the Office of City Clerk on the second floor. Packets are also on the city’s website. Packets must be returned in person to the Office of City Clerk no later than noon, Aug. 15 and cannot be mailed or emailed.