DOVER, N.H. — A woman accused of taking her two children and setting off an Amber Alert has been ordered detained without bail. Kaileigh Nichols was arrested last week in Maine and waived extradition to New Hampshire. She was charged with interfering with custody across state lines after she allegedly took her children last week from the Somersworth home of their grandmother, who has legal custody of them.

SOMERSWORTH, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO