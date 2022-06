A 7,500-square-foot greystone on Chicago’s Gold Coast hit the market with a price tag of almost $4 million. The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home, with a Romanesque facade built in 1889 in the style of architect Charles M. Palmer is asking $3.995 million, the Chicago Tribune reported. The four-story home, which has a basement level, has private outdoor terraces, an attached, heated two-car garage and an elevator.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO