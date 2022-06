SUPERIOR — The city's human resources committee on Monday, June 20, created a retroactive policy to ensure that city employees are treated equally when required to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Employees who can document they tested positive for COVID-19 between June 1, 2021, and May 3, 2022, will be given credit for using up to five days of paid time off they were required to use for the mandatory quarantine period.

