Superior, WI

Daily Telegram

Laura C. Lund

Laura Catherine Lund, 41, passed away on May 30, 2022. She is already tremendously missed by her family. She is survived by her mother Theresa Lund, father Jeffery Lund, stepmother Karla Lund, brother Eric (Erin) Lund, sister Nicole (Carter Woollen) Lund, her stepsister Molly Lund, three nephews Calvin Lund, Elliot Lund, Henry Woollen, two step nephews Oliver Zabel, Jax Stedham, and her greater extended family. Greeting Laura in heaven are her grandparents Max and Catherine Nuernberg, Jack Lund, and Renee and Don Jelinek along with other relatives who predeceased her.
DULUTH, MN
Daily Telegram

Auto racing: Schelitzche reigns supreme at Hornet Nationals in Superior

SUPERIOR — Justin Schelitzche surged to victory in the Hornets feature at the Badger State Hornet Nationals Friday, June 24, at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior. Schelitzche, of Watertown, Minnesota, started in the sixth spot of the 15-lap finale but as the lead pack began to separate he made his move. He eventually grabbed the lead and cruised to victory, outpacing the likes of Carter Matthews (Clearbrook, Minn.) and A.J. House (Cloquet). An impressive 29 cars were on hand for the nationals.
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Douglas County Circuit Court for June 24, 2022

Cindy Rae Enders, 40, 1112 John Ave., theft, dismissed. Shane Mathew Keup, 2202 Tower Ave., operating while revoked, dismissed. Jill Lynette Bachmann, 59, 818 Broadway St., operating while revoked, amended to ordinance violation operate without carrying license, guilty plea, $248.60 fine. Heidi Marcia Barron, 36, Duluth, first-offense operating while intoxicated...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Daily Telegram

Walter J. Trianoski

Walter John Trianoski, 89, lifelong Superior resident passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Superior, WI. Walter was born in Superior, October 27, 1932, to Isadore “Jack” and Helen (Petroske) Trianoski. Walter and Rita Nelson were married in 1958. They enjoyed two...
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Library Happenings: Join the summer reading program

SUPERIOR — Summer fun is in full swing at Superior Public Library!. Join our summer reading program for kids and teens and discover “Oceans of Possibilities” while earning prizes for reading! You can track your progress online or pick up a paper form at the youth services desk.
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Douglas County area golf scores for June 24

Standings: Korich/Matheson, 23.5; Lisdahl/L. Larson, 21; Nelson/Pendelton, 21; McIvor/West, 19; Sislo/Carlson, 18.5; Kangas/Hensen, 18; P. Raboin/J. Larson/Kringle, 17.5; L. Raboin/Kurtz/Stack, 17; B. Jardine/Engbloom/K. Nelson, 17; Kurkinen/T. henning/P. Chialastri, 17; Mclean/Darker, 16; Hickok/Craig, 15.5; Braman/Braman, 14; T. scharte/T. Malpass, 13; St. George/G. Gulbrandson, 10; Tersini/N. Jardine/Lewerenz, 6. Low men's scores: P....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Daily Telegram

Douglas County communities plan 2022 Fourth of July events

SUPERIOR — The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and communities in Douglas County are busy preparing for celebrations. Here's a rundown of events happening across the county. Know of one we missed? Email us at editorial@superiortelegram.com. Superior. July 4: The city's 25th annual Fourth of July...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Daily Telegram

2022 Superior Telegram All-Area Baseball Team

SUPERIOR — While the 2022 Superior Telegram All-Area Baseball Team boasts a majority of seniors, a handful of juniors and sophomores join them and will carry the mantle into the 2022-2023 baseball season. The sophomores, all from powerhouse Northwood/Solon Springs, include 2022 Player of the Year Abe Ahlberg and...
SUPERIOR, WI

