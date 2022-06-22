Laura Catherine Lund, 41, passed away on May 30, 2022. She is already tremendously missed by her family. She is survived by her mother Theresa Lund, father Jeffery Lund, stepmother Karla Lund, brother Eric (Erin) Lund, sister Nicole (Carter Woollen) Lund, her stepsister Molly Lund, three nephews Calvin Lund, Elliot Lund, Henry Woollen, two step nephews Oliver Zabel, Jax Stedham, and her greater extended family. Greeting Laura in heaven are her grandparents Max and Catherine Nuernberg, Jack Lund, and Renee and Don Jelinek along with other relatives who predeceased her.
