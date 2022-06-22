SUPERIOR — Justin Schelitzche surged to victory in the Hornets feature at the Badger State Hornet Nationals Friday, June 24, at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior. Schelitzche, of Watertown, Minnesota, started in the sixth spot of the 15-lap finale but as the lead pack began to separate he made his move. He eventually grabbed the lead and cruised to victory, outpacing the likes of Carter Matthews (Clearbrook, Minn.) and A.J. House (Cloquet). An impressive 29 cars were on hand for the nationals.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO