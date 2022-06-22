ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osgood, IN

SEI REMC Moves into New Administrative Building

By Southeastern Indiana REMC, news release
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemolition of the old office space is set to begin the first week of July. Southeastern IN REMC has moved to their new admin building and we had a ribbon cutting to celebrate on June 20. Photo provided. (Osgood, Ind.) -...

