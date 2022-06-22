ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Class Revealed

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiny Tina's Wonderlands players learned this week that the game will soon be available on Steam, but beyond that, there's more to look forward to. In addition to the Steam release date announcement, Gearbox and 2K shared our first look at the newest class to be added to Tiny Tina's Wonderlands:...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

The Elder Scrolls 6 Update Is Bad News For Those Hoping to Play It Soon

A new update on The Elder Scrolls 6, while brief, is disappointing news for all fans of the RPG series hoping to play the new installment on Xbox Series X and PC anytime soon It's been 11 years since the proper installment in the series, Skyrim, was released. And the wait for the next installment is nowhere near done. The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced back in the summer of 2018. At the time, Bethesda boss Todd Howard warned it was very far away, and he was kidding with this warning. Four years later, the game is still in pre-production. Starfield will end up taking four to five years to release after it left pre-production. You can do the math, and it's not good for Elder Scrolls fans.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Console Exclusive Flop Gets Worse

One of the biggest console exclusive flops of all time just hit a new low. Typically, when you hear "PlayStation" and "exclusive," you think of incredible games and series like The Last of Us, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted, Ratchet & Clank, Bloodborne, Persona 5, Horizon, and all of the various Final Fantasy exclusives over the years. When you hear "PlayStation exclusive" or "PlayStation console exclusive," you think of quality, much like Nintendo. Not every game manages to live up to this bidding though. For example, Babylon's Fall did not live up to this reputation.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Hogwarts DLC Leak Reveals Harry Potter Fans Can Play the Game Early

DLC for Hogwarts Legacy -- the 2022-bound Harry Potter game -- has leaked ahead of the game's release, but it's nothing too juicy or interesting. However, it does reveal that there will be early access to the game. The leak itself comes the way of Reddit and courtesy of a user who found some very interesting files while digging through the code of the game's official website. Hidden within the files of the website are the following strings: Thestral Mount, Dark Arts Cosmetic Pack, Dark Arts Battle Arena, Dark Arts Garrison Hat, Steel Case, Floating Ancient Magic Wand With Box, Kelpie Robe, and 72 Hours Early Access to the game. As you can see, some of this appears to be DLC, while other bits confirm some type of collector's edition of sorts. The Reddit user adds there are some separate references of "Digital Only" and "Digital Deluxe Only." These are presumably related to the tidbits above, but it's unclear how it all divides up between the two.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

The online Pokemon Center store has provided players with some exclusive news about a pre-order bonus for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Earlier this week, pre-orders for the new Pokemon games went live on the online Pokemon Center retail store. Surprisingly, the pre-order page noted that players will receive a code for a unique accessory to be used within the game – a backpack their character can wear during their adventure. Details about the style and design of the backpack will be revealed at a later date. The backpack will only be unlocked via a code that will be distributed to players via email on the game's release date.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Scarface Game Footage Leaks Online

Gameplay for a canceled sequel to Scarface: The World is Yours, a game from the PS2 era that essentially served as a non-canonical sequel to the film has surfaced online. Scarface: The World is Yours was a game from Radical Entertainment that largely tried to capitalize on the hype train of open-world crime games inspired by GTA. The game picked up where the Scarface film left off, except changed the ending to show Tony surviving the onslaught he's faced with in the movie. This allowed Tony to go and reclaim his empire and continue living as a criminal mastermind and open the world up for a new, original story that gamers could enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Berserk Cosplay Focuses on Casca For Series Comeback

Berserk is back, with two new chapters arriving within the pages of Young Animal that continue the story of Guts and the remnants of the Band of the Hawk. While many fans are celebrating Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga bringing back the story of Berserk following the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to share cosplay that brings an older version of Casca back into the limelight before the Eclipse did some serious damage to her mind.
COMICS
ComicBook

GTA 6 May Not Be the Next Grand Theft Auto Release

GTA 6 may not be the Grand Theft Auto release. After years and years of waiting, GTA 6 may finally release next year or in 2024, or at least that's what an increasing number of rumors are claiming. Despite the long wait potentially almost being over, a new rumor suggests the next release from the series will not be the next proper installment, but another remaster. Last year, Rockstar Games released a collection of remasters for GTA San Andreas, GTA Vice City, and GTA 3 all in one package. This package was slammed for its poor quality, but it still sold very well and that's because there's a huge demand for Grand Theft Auto, new or old. With this context, perhaps it should come as no surprise that GTA 4 is apparently getting its own remaster.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Netflix Is Adding Critically Acclaimed Sci-Fi Game in July

Netflix is officially set to add the critically acclaimed 2018 video game Into the Breach to its growing catalog of video games available through its subscription on mobile devices on July 19th. It gets even better, however, as in addition to being free to Netflix subscribers, Into the Breach developer Subset Games has also announced a free Advanced Edition update releasing the same day across all platforms with new mechs, weapons, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Fans Surprised With Free Game

Game of Thrones fans have been surprised with a free game, courtesy of Epic Games Store. As it does every week, Epic Games is giving Epic Games Store users free games. This time the freebies are limited to two tiles, one of which is Car Mechanic Simulator 2018, which is obviously not the aforementioned surprise for Game of Thrones fans. That game is 2020 game from developer Direworlf and publisher Asmondee Digital dubbed A Game Of Thrones: The Board Game Digital Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Breaks Fans' Hearts Vegeta's Latest Loss

Vegeta has always been a fan-favorite character within the Dragon Ball franchise, so it's easy to feel the disappointment when in any given storyline, the prince of all saiyans is the punching bag for many villains along the way. With Goku being the one to defeat Moro, it seems as though the same might be the case with Gas of the Heeters during the Granolah The Survivor Arc, as Vegeta and his newest transformation in Ultra Ego might not be enough to win the day.
COMICS
ComicBook

Naruto Fan Terrifies With Bobypaint Orochimaru Cosplay

Orochimaru was easily one of the most evil villains in the early days of the Naruto franchise, with the snake Senin first starting his career as a member of Konoha alongside Jiraiya and Tsunade. While they attempted to initially destroy the Hidden Leaf Village and was directly responsible for the death of the Third Hokage, Orochimaru has since mellowed out and one cosplayer has decided to recreate the older look of the villain that once haunted the Shonen franchise.
COMICS
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Costs Over 500% the US Price In Some Locations

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has an extremely high cost in some locations and it's baffling many fans of the franchise. Games have always been an expensive hobby, but they've grown in cost over the decades. In the PS2 era, many big games cost $49.99, but then costs grew with the Xbox 360 and PS3 to about $59.99 for major titles. This price point was retained throughout the Xbox One and PS4 generation, but costs are once again going up with the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 generation. A number of games now cost $69.99, but publishers will throw in the last generation or some other small bonus to try and increase the value and let you think you're getting a better deal.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dr. Strange Producer Confirms Reed Richards/Dr. Doom Connection in Latest Sequel

Dr. Strange In The Multiverse of Madness was talked about quite often thanks in part to the membership of the Illuminati, the Marvel team of some of the smartest superheroes to exist within their roster, as the sequel movie brought back some old favorites in new roles, while also introducing some new actors to the MCU. Such was the case with the arrival of John Krasinski as Reed Richards of Fantastic Four fame with a producer of the film confirming that a certain Easter Egg does in fact tie the head of the FF to their arch-enemy Dr. Doom.
MOVIES
ComicBook

PS4 Finally Gets Long-Awaited and Highly Rated Game Today

PS4 users can finally play a long-awaited and highly rated game after eight long years. Once upon a time, Kickstarter was a popular way to fund games and prove interest to publishers. And there was a time when some games raised millions, garnered a lot of attention, and went on to be quite successful. The platform is nowhere near as active and popular anymore, but one game that was Kickstarted back when it was has finally just come to PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Super Hero Reveals Opening Scene: Watch

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to arrive in theaters in North America this August, with the movie seeing Gohan and Piccolo fighting against the new androids known as Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, created by Dr. Hedo and the Red Ribbon Army. With the release date for the global release fast approaching, the opening of the film has made its way online, taking the opportunity to tell the story of the Red Ribbon Army from their Dragon Ball beginnings using the stylish new animation employed for bringing the Shonen series to life.
COMICS
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Gets Close to Loid

Spy x Family is one of the biggest new arrivals in the world of anime this year, with the Forger Clan currently having their adventures adapted to the small screen by Wit Studio of Attack on Titan fame and CloverWorks of The Promised Neverland fame. With the series created by Tatsuya Endo continuing to pick up steam, one cosplayer has managed to perfectly bring the father of the Forgers, Loid, to life with some pitch-perfect cosplay.
COMICS
ComicBook

Two Hit Stephen King Movies are Dominating Netflix Top 10

It's the middle of the month and two brand new movies have leaped onto Netflix's streaming platform and quickly taken over the Top 10, and they both happen to be based on work by Stephen King. As of this writing, both 2017's IT and 2007's The Mist are currently scarring audiences all around the United States and they're side by side on the Top 10. IT has been hovering in the Top 2 for the past few days but has now slipped down to #3, sitting right next to The Mist which is the #4 movie in the United States.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Millions of PlayStation Plus Premium Subscribers Lose Access to PS3 Classics

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers -- which is to say, subscribers to the highest tier of PS Plus on PS4 and PS5 -- have lost access to a PS3 classic, or at least some PS Plus subscribers have. If you're in the United States, you have not lost access to the game. If you're in Europe, you have. After being available in the United States, PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra recently rolled out in Europe and other parts of the world. And when it did roll out, it was missing a game that was previously in the PlayStation Now library.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Adds Fan-Favorite N64 Game

Nintendo Switch Online on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED has added a fan-favorite N64 game. Because the game is an N64 game, you will need the Expansion Pack version of the subscription service, which costs extra money, but comes with N64 games and Sega Genesis games in addition to SNES and NES games that come with the base version of the subscription service. More specifically, the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack library has been updated with the original Pokemon Snap.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Peeks Into Endeavor's Tragic Origin Story

My Hero Academia has shed a tragic new light into Endeavor's origin story teasing the darker elements that push his idea of heroism with the newest chapter of the series. Ever since he became the number one hero and his son Shoto Todoroki starting actively pushing back against him, Endeavor has been forced to face the darker parts of his past as he tries to become the hero Japan needs and the better person his family needs in general. But with his fight against All For One in the latest chapters, all of this has come back to the forefront.

