Dance on the Square fundraiser coming soon in Tellico

Tellico Plains Kiwanis Club is set to host its annual Dance on the Square fundraising event on Saturday, July 2.

The event will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 2 in Tellico Plains Historic Town Square.

Stage sponsors for the event are the Town of Tellico Plains and Peoples Bank of East TN.

The National Anthem will open things at 6 p.m., as it will be sung by River Jennings, who will continue the performance along with Riley Wear, until 7 p.m. when Tim Decker and Tennessee River will take over.

Kiwanis food trucks will be serving hamburgers, hot dogs “with famous Beach Drive-in cole slaw,” nachos, big pickles and drinks.

All money earned from this event will be given back to the kids and community of Tellico Plains.

The event will also feature a Kids Zone by BBs Bouncers, which is sponsored by Volunteer Federal. There will be $5 wristbands at supervised areas and water slides and bounce houses for kids of all ages.

“This has been a longtime tradition,” said Tellico Plains Kiwanis President Kent Mathews. “Since 1958 and it has been held every year and we are more than happy to keep this event going.”

Mathews hopes that people will come out and dance at the event or at least come to enjoy the music.

More from this section

“This is the fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Tellico Plains each year,” he noted. “The Kiwanis Club mission is to help kids and we raise money for the children in the area through organizations that are either directly or indirectly geared towards kids.”

According to Mathews, this has become a yearly anticipated event for both the citizens of Tellico Plains and the Tellico Plains Kiwanis Club.

“One thing people always ask us is when it will be and the answer to that is that this event is always held around the 4th of July,” he said. “That was because of the wagon train that was started in Tellico in 1958 as this was a sendoff for them and it was held around the 4th of July.”

The club members will gather in the fall to determine how to use the proceeds they collect from this event.

“We will vote on how to divide that money,” Mathews said. “Typically in the last several years we have raised $12,000 to $14,000, which is amazing for such a little town, and we typically have given it to the Tellico Area PTOs, the local Boys and Girls Club, Tellico Plains Library in the kids section, the Charles Hall Museum, and more that are child focused.”

He noted Kiwanis and other civic clubs are currently struggling to find participants.

“Unfortunately civic clubs struggle more than they used to,” he noted. “We don’t see the millennial age group and below as active in the community as we used to and we would like to see more people involved in civic club activity.”

Mathews encouraged everyone to participate in the event and support children’s organizations.

“We let any kind of vendor participate in this event but the food vendors are ours because that is how we raise our money,” he stated. “So come hungry. We will have hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, drinks and more, plus you can dance and listen to country and bluegrass music plus a supervised kids zone. The town also provided a wagon train for the kids to ride at no charge so we hope that everyone comes out and enjoys the event.”