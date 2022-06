Robert Cialdini has had a tremendous influence within the field of psychology and beyond. Here is his concept of "basking in reflected glory," while perhaps demonstrating it. Robert Cialdini published a paper called “Basking in reflected glory” early in his career (Cialdini, Borden, Thorne, Walker, Freeman, and Sloan, 1976). The findings showed that students at universities with prominent football teams were more likely to wear university apparel on the days after their school’s team won a game. The students were not likely to wear such apparel when their team lost a game. When asked about the outcome of a football game, students were also more likely to say “we” when the team was victorious, we won! When the team lost, students tended to say they lost.

