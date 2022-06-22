NY Democrat civil war rages on as AOC boosts lefty Archila over Hochul No. 2

The battle for the soul of the Democratic Party in New York continued Wednesday with socialist-leaning Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez giving a last-minute boost to left-wing lieutenant governor contender Ana María Archila in her bid against Gov. Kathy Hochul’s chosen No. 2.

AOC’s endorsement comes with the election less than a week away — and as Mayor Eric Adams and the progressive federal lawmaker engage in proxy battles for control of Albany.

In a morning press release, Archila gushed that she is “incredibly honored” to earn a thumbs-up from Ocasio-Cortez, calling her “a bold champion who fights every day to put the needs of working families before the wants of billionaires.”

“Her election showed New Yorkers’ hunger for leaders who will reject the expectation that our communities should just wait for what we need, and forcefully demand that our needs come first,” the statement continued.

The contender to be New York state’s second-in-command added that AOC “models every day the type of leadership that I plan to bring to the lieutenant governor’s office: that we must stand up with working people to demand affordable housing, fair wages, access to health care, and a livable planet, and that we must be willing to stand up to the billionaires and the powerful who get in the way.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is giving a last-minute endorsement to left-wing lieutenant governor contender Ana María Archila. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Ocasio-Cortez is scheduled to on Monday, a day before the June 28 primary, participate in an Archila campaign event, according to the New York Times , which first reported on the endorsement.

Archila, seeking to become New York’s first Latina statewide elected official, will face off against Antonio Delgado — whom Hochul chose in early May as lieutenant governor following the resignation of her federally indicted former No. 2, Brian Benjamin.

Former City Councilwoman Diana Reyna is also running in the primary alongside running mate Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Nassau).

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez walks with her State of the Union guest Ana Maria Archila before Donald Trump’s State of the Union on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

While recent polls show Hochul enjoys a comfortable lead over fellow Democratic gubernatorial contenders Rep. Tom Suozzi and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Delgado, sworn in on May 25 , could face a stronger challenge in his own race.

Delgado has faced scrutiny during the campaign for identifying as Afro-Latino while running against two Latina candidates, who say he lacks connections with the larger Latino community in New York.

His refusal to participate in a Spanish language candidate forum scheduled for Wednesday night is inspiring additional criticism from Archila.

“His refusal to participate is yet another illustration of establishment Democrats in New York taking Latino voters for granted,” she said in a statement.

AOC’s endorsement of Archila comes on the heels of her granting support for multiple state legislative office contenders who are up against more moderate Democratic rivals of whom Adams approves.

The retired NYPD captain recently endorsed the re-election bid of Harlem Assemblywoman Inez Dickens — one of the first black lawmakers to call for changes to criminal justice reforms for which the mayor has advocated. Ocasio-Cortez is putting her weight behind housing activist Delsenia Glover, who is seeking to topple the incumbent.

Additionally, Adams signaled his support of veteran Assemblyman Michael Benedetto, while AOC is backing her former staffer, Jonathan Soto, in the 82nd Assembly District contest.

Ana Maria Archila gushed that she is “incredibly honored” to earn a thumbs-up from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Reyna, Suozzi’s running mate for the number two spot, dismissed AOC’s endorsement of Archila as much ado about nothing.

“The choice in this race is between a socialist, someone who doesn’t understand NYC and my common sense vision to make New York safer and more affordable. While one of my opponents panders to the AOC crowd and the other one hides from his opposition, I’m focused on what Democrats actually care about – crime, taxes and affordability,“ Reyna said.