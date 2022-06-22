ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dua Lipa flashes her knickers in a thigh-skimming neon dress at Spotify event during Cannes Lions

By Laura Parkin For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Dua Lipa flashed her underwear in a bottom neon dress as she took to the stage at Spotifys Intimate Evening of Music and Culture during Cannes Lions 2022 in France on Tuesday.

The singer, 26, showed off her incredible figure in the form-fitting number with cleavage-baring cut out for her high energy performance.

She teamed the eye-catching ensemble with a pair of nude fishnet stockings and chunky baby pink trainers to complete her bold look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RqWrC_0gIU1fyu00
Bold: Dua Lipa, 26, flashed her underwear in a thigh-skimming neon dress with cleavage cut out as she performed at a Spotify event during Cannes Lions on Tuesday

Dua wowed the crowds as she put on a very animated display, surrounded by her entourage of backing dancers.

Her long raven locks fell freely past her shoulders and she opted for a simple makeup palette consisting of a shimmery eyeshadow and matte nude lip.

After her performance, the hitmaker changed into a racer back top, with a yellow scribble pattern and wide leg navy trousers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BtbxY_0gIU1fyu00
Daring: She teamed the eye-catching ensemble with a pair of nude fishnet stockings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MSi2O_0gIU1fyu00
Stunning: Her long raven locks fell freely past her shoulders and she opted for a simple makeup palette consisting of a shimmery eyeshadow and matte nude lip

Dua Lipa continued her tour and looked as fabulous as ever as she performed at the Spotify event in France

Styled by Lorenzo Posocco, Dua was dressed in yet another custom creation this time being a green cutout dress by Coperni.

Coperni is the Parisian ready-to-wear and accessories brand designed by Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant which is gaining recognition on the celeb scene thanks to its unique pieces.

Dua posed for photos alongside Post Malone and Canadian DJ, Kaytranada, with the latter also putting in a performance at the event.

Or, get the look with our pick of the best green cutout dresses in the carousel.

Dua posed for photos alongside Post Malone and Canadian DJ, Kaytranada, with the latter also putting in a performance at the event.

The trio, threw their hands in the air for a fun-filled pose as they appeared to growl at the camera.

Post Malone opted for a sleek all-black ensemble whilst Kaytranada channeled the Seventies in a graphic printed vest top and stylish corduroy trousers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mf7uQ_0gIU1fyu00
Storming the stage: Dua clutched on to the mic stand as she belted out an array of her hits
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hUzoG_0gIU1fyu00
Vibrant: She added a pair of chunky baby pink trainers with orange detailing to complete her bold look
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DhveZ_0gIU1fyu00
High energy: Dua wowed the crowds as she put on a very animated display, surrounded by her entourage of backing dancers

Also in attendance was Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams and Marvel actor Winston Duke, who posed for a photo with Spotify Global Head of Public Affairs, Dustee Jenkins.

Maisie, 25, wore a very chic ruffled shirt and matching shorts as she rocked a cropped hair do.

Winston, 35, made sure to turn heads in statement multi-coloured shirt and baggy tailored trousers with circular sunglasses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h9JWJ_0gIU1fyu00
Pals: Dua posed for photos alongside Post Malone and Canadian DJ, Kaytranada, with the latter also putting in a performance at the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vapfu_0gIU1fyu00
Fun-filled: Post Malone opted for a sleek all-black ensemble whilst Kaytranada channeled the Seventies in a graphic printed vest top and stylish corduroy trousers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x6r8B_0gIU1fyu00
Fun: Dua shared some fun social snaps larking around with Post 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BJbOe_0gIU1fyu00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SXwRZ_0gIU1fyu00
Good night? The music superstars looked to be having a whale of a time
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04p37A_0gIU1fyu00
Star-studded: Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams and Marvel actor Winston Duke, who posed for a photo with Spotify Global Head of Public Affairs, Dustee Jenkins (L-R)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mpr69_0gIU1fyu00
Stylish: Winston, 35, (left) made sure to turn heads in statement multi-coloured shirt and baggy tailored trousers with circular sunglasses

Elsewhere, fashion designer Harris Reed, 26, looked incredible in a longline black blazer and flared trousers.

The annual festival, which was inspired by last month's Cannes Film Festival began in 1954, and celebrates creativity.

Running until the 24th June with an array of talks and events, the festival has already welcomed a host of celebrities to the city - including Naomi Campbell, Jared Leto and Miranda Kerr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49P2gX_0gIU1fyu00
Chic: Elsewhere, fashion designer Harris Reed, 26, looked incredible in a longline black blazer and flared trousers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mnEiu_0gIU1fyu00
Guests: (L to R) Garcelle Beauvais, Andy Cohen and Dorit Kemsley posed for a photo together 

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

