Dua Lipa flashes her knickers in a thigh-skimming neon dress at Spotify event during Cannes Lions

Dua Lipa flashed her underwear in a bottom neon dress as she took to the stage at Spotifys Intimate Evening of Music and Culture during Cannes Lions 2022 in France on Tuesday.

The singer, 26, showed off her incredible figure in the form-fitting number with cleavage-baring cut out for her high energy performance.

She teamed the eye-catching ensemble with a pair of nude fishnet stockings and chunky baby pink trainers to complete her bold look.

Bold: Dua Lipa, 26, flashed her underwear in a thigh-skimming neon dress with cleavage cut out as she performed at a Spotify event during Cannes Lions on Tuesday

Dua wowed the crowds as she put on a very animated display, surrounded by her entourage of backing dancers.

Her long raven locks fell freely past her shoulders and she opted for a simple makeup palette consisting of a shimmery eyeshadow and matte nude lip.

After her performance, the hitmaker changed into a racer back top, with a yellow scribble pattern and wide leg navy trousers.

Daring: She teamed the eye-catching ensemble with a pair of nude fishnet stockings

Stunning: Her long raven locks fell freely past her shoulders and she opted for a simple makeup palette consisting of a shimmery eyeshadow and matte nude lip

Be the apple green of your eye like Dua in Coperni

Coperni custom dress

Shop the new collection

Dua Lipa continued her tour and looked as fabulous as ever as she performed at the Spotify event in France

Styled by Lorenzo Posocco, Dua was dressed in yet another custom creation this time being a green cutout dress by Coperni.

Coperni is the Parisian ready-to-wear and accessories brand designed by Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant which is gaining recognition on the celeb scene thanks to its unique pieces.

Dua's exact dress isn't currently available but why not click to browse the new collection?

Or, get the look with our pick of the best green cutout dresses in the carousel.

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT FOR LESS

Dua posed for photos alongside Post Malone and Canadian DJ, Kaytranada, with the latter also putting in a performance at the event.

The trio, threw their hands in the air for a fun-filled pose as they appeared to growl at the camera.

Post Malone opted for a sleek all-black ensemble whilst Kaytranada channeled the Seventies in a graphic printed vest top and stylish corduroy trousers.

Storming the stage: Dua clutched on to the mic stand as she belted out an array of her hits

Vibrant: She added a pair of chunky baby pink trainers with orange detailing to complete her bold look

High energy: Dua wowed the crowds as she put on a very animated display, surrounded by her entourage of backing dancers

Also in attendance was Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams and Marvel actor Winston Duke, who posed for a photo with Spotify Global Head of Public Affairs, Dustee Jenkins.

Maisie, 25, wore a very chic ruffled shirt and matching shorts as she rocked a cropped hair do.

Winston, 35, made sure to turn heads in statement multi-coloured shirt and baggy tailored trousers with circular sunglasses.

Pals: Dua posed for photos alongside Post Malone and Canadian DJ, Kaytranada, with the latter also putting in a performance at the event

Fun-filled: Post Malone opted for a sleek all-black ensemble whilst Kaytranada channeled the Seventies in a graphic printed vest top and stylish corduroy trousers

Fun: Dua shared some fun social snaps larking around with Post

Good night? The music superstars looked to be having a whale of a time

Star-studded: Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams and Marvel actor Winston Duke, who posed for a photo with Spotify Global Head of Public Affairs, Dustee Jenkins (L-R)

Stylish: Winston, 35, (left) made sure to turn heads in statement multi-coloured shirt and baggy tailored trousers with circular sunglasses

Elsewhere, fashion designer Harris Reed, 26, looked incredible in a longline black blazer and flared trousers.

The annual festival, which was inspired by last month's Cannes Film Festival began in 1954, and celebrates creativity.

Running until the 24th June with an array of talks and events, the festival has already welcomed a host of celebrities to the city - including Naomi Campbell, Jared Leto and Miranda Kerr.

Chic: Elsewhere, fashion designer Harris Reed, 26, looked incredible in a longline black blazer and flared trousers