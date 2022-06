Former UNC basketball standout Danny Green has found a new home in the NBA, for now. During the 2022 NBA draft, Green was part of a trade in which Philadelphia sent the forward and the No. 23 overall pick to Memphis in exchange for De’Anthony Melton. The 35-year-old Green was brought up in rumors leading into the 2022 NBA draft as Philadelphia looks to re-tool the roster for what they hope is a run to the NBA Finals. For Green, he’s still recovering after tearing his ACL and UCL in the playoffs for the 76ers. It’s very likely he will miss all...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO