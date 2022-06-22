ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OR

19th Century camping talk at NBPL, June 22

oregontoday.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, June 22 at 7 pm, the North Bend Public Library presents How to Camp Like a Trapper, or, Camping with Jedediah Smith with Mark Stueve....

oregontoday.net

Comments / 1

Related
nbc16.com

Harbor Vista Campground offers new cabin stays on the coast

FLORENCE, Ore. — Lane County Parks has announced the completion of three new cabins at Harbor Vista Campground in Florence. “Places to camp are in high demand on the Coast,” said Lane County Parks Manager Brett Henry. “Harbor Vista is really a jewel of a campground and these cabins provide more options for people who want to enjoy the beauty of the Coast but don’t prefer or have the equipment to go tent or RV camping. They are an especially wonderful option for families and pet owners.”
FLORENCE, OR
beachconnection.net

Cool Coves on Oregon Coast at Brookings, Seaside, Yachats, Coos Bay

(Oregon Coast) – Where the crescent formation meets the water's edge, and frothy waves soak the sands of some unique indentation along the shore; where surprises are crammed into cozy places. Cool and funky coves dot Oregon's ocean contours in various ways, creating new places to explore and adventures in scientific curiosity. Frequently, there's something different here, but you need to look a little closer. It's not just that these famous and not-so-famous spots can give you ultimate protection from these unruly coastal winds. (Photo of Lone Ranch Beach courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more.)
COOS BAY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
North Bend, OR
Lifestyle
oregontoday.net

COMMUNITY COOKING WITH THE CO-OP: Starring Jamar, June 23

Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with Coos Head Food Co-op, will co-host COMMUNITY COOKING WITH THE CO-OP: Starring Jamar every fourth Thursday at 5:30pm on Zoom (virtual meeting software). Next event: Thursday, June 23. Coos Bay Library has teamed up with Coos Head Food Co-op’s Outreach Coordinator, Jamar, to provide safe, easy, and healthy recipes to create at home. Join us virtually for this fun community event! In June, Jamar will be featuring Coos Head Juneteenth Special Edition. This event is FREE and open to everyone. For ingredients and access, please register by going to https://bit.ly/3powyqG.
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

Quakes, June 20

The fifth earthquake to hit the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast was recorded Friday, June 17, west of the Central Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was a 3.9-magnitude at a depth of six-miles. On Saturday, June 18, a 2.9-magnitude quake was recorded just outside the outer fault line west of Port Orford in Curry Co. At the Southern End, two more quakes, a 2.6-magnitude west to northwest of Petrolia, CA, and a 2.7-magnitude west to southwest of Fortuna, CA, both near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, another quake hit the outer fault line. A 3.6-magnitude west of the Central Coast again. Also, a 3.3-magnitude was recorded west to northwest of O’Brien, OR, just off 199 near the California border on land.
PORT ORFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA TACKLES FIRES ON HOOVER HILL ROAD AND IN GLENDALE

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies tackled fires on Hoover Hill Road in the Ten Mile area and in Glendale Thursday. Just before 4:15 p.m. DFPA firefighters along with staff from the Winston-Dillard Fire District, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Ten Mile Rural Fire District responded to a half acre grass and brush fire. The cause of the fire was a holdover burn pile from one week ago. There were no previous signs of smoke and the area had received rain in the past week. With a few days of dry weather and windy conditions Thursday, heat that remained in the burn pile was dislodged and found to be the cause. The fire stayed within its original perimeter and fire suppression actions were taken to extinguish the area quickly.
GLENDALE, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 24

OHA report, June 23, 2022 – Cases: 2,364 new, 800,405 total; Deaths: 20 new, 7,764 total; Hospitalized: 331, four more than Wednesday, June 22, 2022. CHW report, June 23, 2022 – New cases: 33; Active cases: 365; Hospitalizations: 3; New deaths: 0, 155 total; Total cases: 11,714.
COOS COUNTY, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jedediah Smith
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENTS CITED FOLLOWING DOG BITE INCIDENT

A pair of transients were cited following A dog bite incident near a transient camp on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:15 a.m. a 34-year old Klamath Falls man was visiting Roseburg for the first time to play at the disc golf course near Northwest Stewart Park Drive. The man was unfamiliar with the course layout and found himself walking on the lower road into the transient camps. A pit bull belonging to the female transient charged the victim and began biting him on the left calf.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HEAT ADVISORY SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11:00 a.m. Saturday through Monday night at 11:00 p.m. for central Douglas County and much of western Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said hot afternoon temperatures between 95 degrees and 105 degrees in the valleys and 85 degrees to 95 degrees at usually cooler hilly locations are expected. Overnight lows will also be unusually warm, generally in the 60s.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Farmer’s Market, June 22

The Coos Bay Downtown Association’s Wednesday Farmer’s Market takes place on Central Ave., between So. Broadway & Fourth St. Vendors will be set up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust, Douglas Co., June 23

On Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, 25 year old Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail regarding a previous investigation by detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT). In January of this year, detectives served a search warrant at Martinez’s residence in the 600 block of Gross Loop in Canyonville. During the search, detectives found approximately 546 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in 1 pound bags, and stored in boxes, ready for shipment. Also found was a small number of growing marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as other evidence of drug trafficking. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the search warrant, as Martinez had been taken into custody earlier that morning by police in Fresno County, California on unrelated charges. Martinez was later released from custody in California in March after posting $100,000 bond. Additionally, Martinez is on parole in the state of California, and a condition of his parole is that he is not allowed to leave the State of California. On Tuesday, June 21st, DINT detectives learned Martinez was back in the area, and notified deputies of the information. At approximately 3:00 PM, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy found Martinez broke down on the side of I-5 south of Canyonville. Martinez was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Laundering a Monetary Instrument, and Attempt to Commit Class B Felony.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#19th Century#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Havingfun#Talk Info#Nbpl#Europeans
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING BIKE PATH INCIDENT

A transient was jailed following an incident on a bike path on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 a.m. the 28-year old was followed by an officer after he almost ran into the officer while riding his bike on the path from Gaddis Park to West Umpqua Street. A records check revealed that there was an active warrant for the suspect’s arrest.
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Coos Bay Police and Fire seeing alarming rise in Fentanyl overdoses

COOS BAY, Ore. - The Coos Bay Police is reporting a rise in Fentanyl overdoses in their area and is urging the public to be cautious. On June 20, the Coos Bay Police and Fire Departments responded to three reports of drug overdoses, one of them fatal. Fentanyl is suspected in all three.
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO ACCIDENTS ON INTERSTATE FIVE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Oregon State Police dealt with two accidents two miles apart at about the same time on Wednesday afternoon. An OSP report said just before 4:20 p.m. troopers were dispatched to a crash involving a semi-truck and trailer, and a sports car in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 about a mile south of Sutherlin. The report said the truck was changing lanes when it hit the second vehicle at a rear-end angle. The sports car was pushed around the front of the semi-truck and spun around, hitting the semi on the driver’s side. The car struck the concrete barrier several times before coming to a rest.
SUTHERLIN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MYRTLE CREEK POLICE SEEKING HELP TO PURCHASE SUMMER FESTIVAL GIVEAWAYS

Myrtle Creek Police are seeking help from the public to help them purchase helmets, bicycles and first aid kits to giveaway during the Myrtle Creek Summer Festival. During the past few summers, MCPD was able to giveaway multiple bicycles, life jackets, and hundreds of helmets to local youth from around the area.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED AFTER ALLEGED DUII WRECK

A Roseburg man was cited after an alleged DUII wreck by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Friday. A DCSO report said at about 12:40 a.m. a deputy responded to a sedan off the road near OC Brown Park on Buckhorn Road in the Dixonville area. The driver was allegedly found to be intoxicated. He provided a blood alcohol content level of .18, which is over two times the legal level of intoxication. The man’s vehicle was towed. He was cited for DUII and for driving while suspended and was released.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING MOTORCYCLE CRASH

A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 2:30 p.m. the 72-year old was riding with a group of motorcyclists in the 17000 block of Tyee Road near Umpqua. The man said he was going approximately thirty miles per hour and for an unknown reason got slightly off balance, and laid his bike down. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center by ambulance. The man is listed in good condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. He was wearing a helmet and there were no signs of impairment.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO HOSPITALIZED AFTER TWO-VEHICLE WRECK

Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck on Thursday. An Oregon State Police report said at about 10:15 a.m. a sedan was eastbound in the 4100 block of Umpqua Highway 99 near Krewson Road in the Drain area when it crossed over the center line for unknown reasons and sideswiped a pickup. The vehicle that was hit rolled and came to rest on its passenger side. The left front tire of the sedan was sheared off.
DRAIN, OR
kezi.com

Merlin man jailed after inappropriate messages with a minor, police say

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- A Merlin man is in jail after attempting to meet with a minor for sexual activity, Myrtle Creek police say. The Myrtle Creek Police Department says that on June 9, Mark Allen Rockwell, 49, began an inappropriate online conversation with a girl under the age of 18. Police say that during that conversation he agreed to meet up with the girl in Myrtle Creek for sexual activity.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy