ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Storytime at CBPL Returns, June 22

oregontoday.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorytimes continue at the Coos Bay Public Library through July 27 Wednesdays at 10:00am in the Myrtlewood Room. Babies, toddlers, preschoolers...

oregontoday.net

Comments / 1

Related
oregontoday.net

COMMUNITY COOKING WITH THE CO-OP: Starring Jamar, June 23

Coos Bay Public Library, in partnership with Coos Head Food Co-op, will co-host COMMUNITY COOKING WITH THE CO-OP: Starring Jamar every fourth Thursday at 5:30pm on Zoom (virtual meeting software). Next event: Thursday, June 23. Coos Bay Library has teamed up with Coos Head Food Co-op’s Outreach Coordinator, Jamar, to provide safe, easy, and healthy recipes to create at home. Join us virtually for this fun community event! In June, Jamar will be featuring Coos Head Juneteenth Special Edition. This event is FREE and open to everyone. For ingredients and access, please register by going to https://bit.ly/3powyqG.
COOS BAY, OR
beachconnection.net

Curtis Salgado, Blues Artist Who Inspired Belushi, Returns to Central Oregon Coast

(Florence, Oregon) – One of the Pacific Northwest's more powerful musical treasures – and legacies – is coming to the central Oregon coast town of Florence on July 15. Look for Eugene's most famous son, blues legend Curtis Salgado and his full band returning to town at the Main Stage at the Florence Events Center (FEC), jumpin’ and jivin’ again. (Above courtesy photo: Salgado, Belushi and DK Stewart in Eugene in 1978)
FLORENCE, OR
oregontoday.net

American Legion bb, June 23

The South Coos Nooks dropped a pair of American Legion baseball games, 7-0 & 18-13, at Roseburg Pepsi Monday, June 20, Legion Field, Roseburg. The Nooks will host Grants Pass at the MHS Field Thursday, 1 & 3 p.m. The Bay Area’s other American Legion team, North Coos Waterfront, is scheduled to play at Churchill Thursday, 3 p.m. in West Eugene.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Harbor Vista Campground offers new cabin stays on the coast

FLORENCE, Ore. — Lane County Parks has announced the completion of three new cabins at Harbor Vista Campground in Florence. “Places to camp are in high demand on the Coast,” said Lane County Parks Manager Brett Henry. “Harbor Vista is really a jewel of a campground and these cabins provide more options for people who want to enjoy the beauty of the Coast but don’t prefer or have the equipment to go tent or RV camping. They are an especially wonderful option for families and pet owners.”
FLORENCE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coos Bay, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 24

OHA report, June 23, 2022 – Cases: 2,364 new, 800,405 total; Deaths: 20 new, 7,764 total; Hospitalized: 331, four more than Wednesday, June 22, 2022. CHW report, June 23, 2022 – New cases: 33; Active cases: 365; Hospitalizations: 3; New deaths: 0, 155 total; Total cases: 11,714.
COOS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Farmer’s Market, June 22

The Coos Bay Downtown Association’s Wednesday Farmer’s Market takes place on Central Ave., between So. Broadway & Fourth St. Vendors will be set up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENTS CITED FOLLOWING DOG BITE INCIDENT

A pair of transients were cited following A dog bite incident near a transient camp on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:15 a.m. a 34-year old Klamath Falls man was visiting Roseburg for the first time to play at the disc golf course near Northwest Stewart Park Drive. The man was unfamiliar with the course layout and found himself walking on the lower road into the transient camps. A pit bull belonging to the female transient charged the victim and began biting him on the left calf.
ROSEBURG, OR
beachconnection.net

Cool Coves on Oregon Coast at Brookings, Seaside, Yachats, Coos Bay

(Oregon Coast) – Where the crescent formation meets the water's edge, and frothy waves soak the sands of some unique indentation along the shore; where surprises are crammed into cozy places. Cool and funky coves dot Oregon's ocean contours in various ways, creating new places to explore and adventures in scientific curiosity. Frequently, there's something different here, but you need to look a little closer. It's not just that these famous and not-so-famous spots can give you ultimate protection from these unruly coastal winds. (Photo of Lone Ranch Beach courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more.)
COOS BAY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
oregontoday.net

Fentanyl Overdoses in the Bay Area, June 23

CBPD release – On the afternoon of June 20, 2022, the Coos Bay Police and Fire Departments responded to 3 reports of drug overdoses, one of which was fatal. In all cases, we suspect the overdoses were the result of the powerful drug Fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. The frequency of drug overdoses seen by our departments as well as other local first responders has seemingly doubled. CBFD Battalion Chief Steve Takis reported his department administered Naloxone (a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose) 29 times in 2021, but has already administered Naloxone 25 times during 2022. In June alone, North Coos Dispatch center has had 6 overdose reports in the Coos Bay and North Bend area, with 4 coming on June 20 and 21. The dangers of Fentanyl and other opioids are not reserved for only those using the drugs, but pose a risk to those who may be in close proximity as well. The Coos Bay Police Department urges the public to be cautious, and call 911 if they suspect someone is using or overdosing on these types of drugs since exposure in even tiny amounts can be extremely dangerous and even fatal. Please read more about the dangers and signs of overdose of Fentanyl at: https://www.cdc.gov/stopoverdose/fentanyl/index.html.
COOS BAY, OR
kezi.com

Merlin man jailed after inappropriate messages with a minor, police say

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- A Merlin man is in jail after attempting to meet with a minor for sexual activity, Myrtle Creek police say. The Myrtle Creek Police Department says that on June 9, Mark Allen Rockwell, 49, began an inappropriate online conversation with a girl under the age of 18. Police say that during that conversation he agreed to meet up with the girl in Myrtle Creek for sexual activity.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, June 23

According to an entry on the CBPD log for June 21, 7:20 a.m., 2100 block Sherman Ave., 31-year old Edward Charles Gayewski charged with Violation of Stalking Order, “Gayewski lodged CCJ.”. UEMV. According to an entry on the CBPD log for June 21, 7:50 a.m., Fulton & So. Wasson,...
COOS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
KVAL

Weekend heat wave prompts KVAL Weather Alert Days

EUGENE, Ore. — Ready or not, the summer heat is here. Temperatures are expected to warm to to some of the highest temperatures we've seen in 2022 this weekend. This comes nearly a year to the day when temperatures hit the all-time record highs for Eugene and Roseburg. The records currently stand at 111 degrees for Eugene and 114 degrees for Roseburg set on June 27, 2021.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Fire Season Begins Friday, June 23

CFPA release – The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) announced today that fire season will officially begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022. The start of fire season activates restrictions for both public and industrial forest use on all public, private, county, state, and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands within CFPA’s District boundaries. The start of fire season means the end of unregulated, outside burning for rural Coos, Curry and western Douglas Counties. The outside burning of debris piles and the use of burn barrels will be prohibited until fire season is terminated. Residents living within an incorporated city need to contact their local fire department for burning restrictions and permit details. Under Oregon law, the use of tracer ammunition and exploding targets is prohibited during fire season, and the use of sky lanterns is prohibited year round. Regulated Use restrictions will also be implemented, putting restrictions on public activities based on daily fire danger levels for specific activities. Industrial fire regulations will also go into effect. Industrial Fire Precaution Level (IFPL) 1 prohibits smoking while working on or traveling through an industrial operation. Specified fire tools and suppression equipment must be maintained on all operations. A fire watch is also required on all industrial operation sites. As fire season progresses, additional closures and restrictions may be imposed as weather conditions and fire danger becomes more severe. For further information contact the CFPA Closure Information Line at (541) 267-1789, visit the website at www.coosfpa.net, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
COOS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Coos Bay Police and Fire seeing alarming rise in Fentanyl overdoses

COOS BAY, Ore. - The Coos Bay Police is reporting a rise in Fentanyl overdoses in their area and is urging the public to be cautious. On June 20, the Coos Bay Police and Fire Departments responded to three reports of drug overdoses, one of them fatal. Fentanyl is suspected in all three.
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TEMPERATURES HEATING UP, HOTTER WEATHER ON THE WAY

Temperatures are beginning to heat up in the region, ahead of hotter weather on the way later this week. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 84 degrees Tuesday at the Roseburg Regional Airport. Medford had a high of 91 degrees. Those were not record highs for the date.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust, Douglas Co., June 23

On Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, 25 year old Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail regarding a previous investigation by detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT). In January of this year, detectives served a search warrant at Martinez’s residence in the 600 block of Gross Loop in Canyonville. During the search, detectives found approximately 546 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in 1 pound bags, and stored in boxes, ready for shipment. Also found was a small number of growing marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as other evidence of drug trafficking. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the search warrant, as Martinez had been taken into custody earlier that morning by police in Fresno County, California on unrelated charges. Martinez was later released from custody in California in March after posting $100,000 bond. Additionally, Martinez is on parole in the state of California, and a condition of his parole is that he is not allowed to leave the State of California. On Tuesday, June 21st, DINT detectives learned Martinez was back in the area, and notified deputies of the information. At approximately 3:00 PM, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy found Martinez broke down on the side of I-5 south of Canyonville. Martinez was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Laundering a Monetary Instrument, and Attempt to Commit Class B Felony.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA TACKLES FIRES ON HOOVER HILL ROAD AND IN GLENDALE

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies tackled fires on Hoover Hill Road in the Ten Mile area and in Glendale Thursday. Just before 4:15 p.m. DFPA firefighters along with staff from the Winston-Dillard Fire District, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Ten Mile Rural Fire District responded to a half acre grass and brush fire. The cause of the fire was a holdover burn pile from one week ago. There were no previous signs of smoke and the area had received rain in the past week. With a few days of dry weather and windy conditions Thursday, heat that remained in the burn pile was dislodged and found to be the cause. The fire stayed within its original perimeter and fire suppression actions were taken to extinguish the area quickly.
GLENDALE, OR
kezi.com

As fire season opens, Douglas County officials contain two fires

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Fire departments in Douglas County contained two fires yesterday, just before fire season there officially begun today. One fire happened in Glendale just before 5 a.m. yesterday, June 23. Officials report that various fire departments arrived to the 2600 block of Glendale Valley Road to find a fire about an acre in size. Crews were able to stop the fire’s spread in under an hour and cleared the area in just over three hours. Officials say the fire was likely caused by human activity, and are currently investigating the exact cause.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OSP FISH AND WILDLIFE SEEKING ASSISTANCE IDENTIFYING POACHING SUSPECT

Fish and Wildlife Troopers from the Oregon State Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a poaching suspect. An OSP release said on Friday June 17th at approximately 4:30 a.m. information was received that a young buck deer had been shot at the Reedsport Public Boat Launch. An investigation revealed that the deer was shot on-site with a handgun about an hour earlier. The release said Reedsport was extra busy at this time, with a chainsaw carving competition and a rock and gem show occurring over the weekend. Several people were camped nearby in campers and trailers.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy