Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence denies losing $15m NFL signing bonus in crypto crash

By Sunni Upal
The US Sun
 6 days ago
TREVOR LAWRENCE has denied claims he lost $15m of his NFL signing bonus in a crypto currency crash.

The NFL quarterback apparently became a victim of the collapse in Bitcoin in recent months.

Trevor Lawrence denied that he lost $15m of his NFL signing bonus in crypto Credit: Reuters

Lawrence, 22, signed a four-year rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

His deal was worth $36.8million with a signing bonus of $24.1m.

A reporter who covers the Miami Dolphins tweeted figures from CoinJournal that said Lawrence put $24m into Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana in May 2021.

And that investment now has a value of just $8.96m, a drop of 63 per cent, the figures stated.

The tweet has now been deleted and Lawrence has spoken out to clarify.

The young QB said: "Did y’all confuse my @FTX_Official signing bonus with my @NFL one?"

Lawrence was given a signing bonus when he joined Blockfolio and FTX as part of an endorsement deal.

In a press release last year, FTX said: "This groundbreaking deal with Lawrence marks the first endorsement deal ever in which a significant signing bonus has been paid entirely in cryptocurrency.

"The bonus has been deposited directly into Lawrence’s Blockfolio account and consists of well-known and mainstream crypto investments Bitcoin and Ethereum. Lawrence also has his eye on the future of the crypto industry and has an investment in Solana, too."

This bonus is likely to be the one to have taken a hit - not his NFL signing bonus.

Although it's not clear the value of any potential loss as it depends on the market value when it was placed, and whether anything was withdrawn from the account.

The former Clemson quarterback is likely to rake in millions over the course of his career and set to be a star in the league for years to come.

