Teen Struck By Gunfire Leaving Maryland Laundromat With Mom: Report

A teenager was shot while walking out of an East Riverdale laundromat with his mother, authorities say.

The 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg twice while leaving the laundromat on the 6600 block of 66th Avenue, off of Riverdale Road shortly before 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

The two suspects fled the scene after shooting the boy. Police are offering a reward of $2,500 to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest in connection to this incident.

Good Samaritans had applied pressure to the victim's wounds before officers arrived. The officers then placed a tourniquet on the victim until medical personnel arrived on the scene.

The teen, who was not believed to be an intended target of the shooting, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later stabilized.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-699-2601.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 22-0030167.