ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Riverdale, MD

Teen Struck By Gunfire Leaving Maryland Laundromat With Mom: Report

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

A teenager was shot while walking out of an East Riverdale laundromat with his mother, authorities say.

The 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg twice while leaving the laundromat on the 6600 block of 66th Avenue, off of Riverdale Road shortly before 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

The two suspects fled the scene after shooting the boy. Police are offering a reward of $2,500 to anyone who has information that leads to an arrest in connection to this incident.

Good Samaritans had applied pressure to the victim's wounds before officers arrived. The officers then placed a tourniquet on the victim until medical personnel arrived on the scene.

The teen, who was not believed to be an intended target of the shooting, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later stabilized.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-699-2601.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 22-0030167.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Maryland Motel Murder Nets 2 Arrests: Police

Two men have been arrested after a motel killing in Rockville, authorities say. Micah Clemons, 32, and Sergey Danshin, 34, knocked on the door of Javier Gonzalez-Mena's room to lure him outside before they fatally shot him at the Red Roof Inn on the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road around 11:30 p.m., Thursday, June 23, according to Montgomery County Police.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Hyattsville Woman Struck, Killed By Car

The victim who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Chillum has been identified as a Hyattsville woman, authorities said. Maria Quinteros, 57, was struck by a SUV heading eastbound on East-West Highway near Riggs Road around 9 p.m., Wednesday, June 22, according to the Prince George's Police Department. Police...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Riverdale, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Laundromat#Smartphone App#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Injured In Delco Hit-Run Crash

A motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday, June 18 in Delaware County, authorities said.The crash happened on the reservoir bridge around 6:20 p.m., Upper Providence police said.The driver fled the scene in a red four-door sedan, possibly a Pontiac, according to police.The motorcyc…
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Young Woman Killed In Baltimore Crash: Police

A young woman died after crashing into a tree in Baltimore, authorities say. The single-vehicle collision that took the 22-year-old victim's life occurred around 12:45 p.m. on the 6100 block of Hillen Road, according to Baltimore Police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and her identity was not...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

Pedestrian struck, killed in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police say a pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a car in Montgomery County early Friday morning. Montgomery County Police were called to Georgia Avenue at Rossmoor Boulevard for a report of a pedestrian struck. When officers arrived on scene around 4:36 a.m., they found a person had been hit by a car. That person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

PA Dad On Probation Nabbed For Driving Under The Influence With Children In The Car: Police

A central Pennsylvania father— on probation— has been arrested after he was found to be driving under the influence with children in his vehicle, authorities say. Newberry Township police have been investigating an incident in the first block of Oaklyn Drive in York Haven— where Adam Christopher Deeley lives— since they were called to the home at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, according to a release by the department.
YORK HAVEN, PA
Daily Voice

Baltimore Man Accused Of Headshot Killing Arrested: Police

A suspect who is accused of killing a man in Baltimore last week has been arrested, authorities say. Theodore Johnson, 40, was arrested Monday, June 20 after allegedly fatally shooting William Christian, 49, in the 3500 block of West Caton Avenue shortly after 8 p.m., Thursday, June 16, Baltimore Police say.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Baltimore Gunman Who They Say Shot Man In Neck

Detectives have released images of the suspect they believe shot a man in the neck last March, authorities say. Dionte Johnson, 24, is suspected of shooting the unknown victim on the 2300 block of East Biddle Street shortly after 4:30 p.m., Sunday, March 27, according to Baltimore Police. Detectives believe...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
299K+
Followers
46K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy