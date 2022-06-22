ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sadio Mane completes £35m Bayern Munich transfer and reveals emotional goodbye text to Klopp and Liverpool stars

BAYERN MUNICH have officially signed Sadio Mane in a £35million deal from Liverpool.

The 30-year-old joins after bidding an emotional goodbye to Jurgen Klopp and his former team-mates following six-years at Anfield.

Sadio Mane has been officially unveiled as a Bayern Munich player Credit: FCBAYERN.COM
Mane joins the German giants on a three-year deal Credit: FCBAYERN.COM
The forward revealed he sent an emotional goodbye text to Jurgen Klopp and his former team-mates Credit: FCBAYERN.COM

Mane has signed a three-year contract with Bayern Munich, who have won the Bundesliga for the last ten years in a row.

The forward revealed he sent a long farewell text to Klopp and Co when the two clubs managed to thrash out a transfer fee.

In a farewell interview with Liverpool, Mane said: "After when both clubs agreed [the transfer], I sent a long text to say goodbye to everybody, which is normal.

"They were sad, as I was, but it is part of life. We just have to accept it."

Mane though has vowed to remain Liverpool's biggest fan and will continue to cheer on the Reds from Munich.

The Senegalese ace won six trophies during his time on Merseyside, including the Champions League and Premier League.

He added: "After every one of my games in Munich I will come to the dressing room and I will watch Liverpool, for sure, because I am going to be Liverpool’s No.1 fan forever.

"I just want to say good luck to them and I have an eye on them."

Mane decided this summer was the right time for a new challenge, one-year before his Liverpool contract was set to expire.

Liverpool rejected two bids for the forward before Bayern's third offer was accepted by the Reds.

Mane was seen arriving in Germany yesterday to undergo a medical with his new team.

Speaking to Bayern Munich's website after making his move official, Mane claimed he had "no doubts" about joining the club.

He said: "I'm really happy to finally be at FC Bayern in Munich. We spoke a lot and I felt big interest from this great club right from the beginning, so for me there were no doubts.

"It's the right time for this challenge. I want to achieve a lot with this club, in Europe too.

"During my time in Salzburg I watched a lot of Bayern games - I really like this club!"

Mane leaves Liverpool as an Anfield legend, having scored 120 goals in 269 games for the club, and also contributing 38 assists.

Mane arrived in Germany yesterday to undergo his medical Credit: FCBAYERN.COM

