ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strasburg, PA

Sounds of Strasburg concert series to begin June 25

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15AYtp_0gIU0TNH00

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Free concerts in the Strasburg Community Park are back this summer and kick off with the Big Fat Meanies on June 25.

The all-ages event begins at 6:30 p.m. There will be food and frozen treats vendors on-site for the duration of the concert. Organizers suggest bringing blankets or a lawn chair.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

The free concert series will continue through August:

  • June 25: Big Fat Meanies
  • J uly 9: Rock Around the Clock (presented by Servant Stage)
  • August 6: Steven Courtney Band of Friends
  • August 20: Fast Lane

Those who attend can park along Precision Avenue. There are no alcohol or coolers and it is a smoke-free environment. To learn more and check for event details, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

Hershey Concert Summer Series begins Friday

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark's popular Summer Concert series kicks off the 2022 summer this Friday. The opening act, Thomas Rhett, will perform as part of his tour Bring The Bar To You Tour June 24, at 7:30 p.m. Special guests at the event will include Parker McCollum and Conner Smith.
HERSHEY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawn, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Strasburg, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Lancaster, PA
City
Strasburg, PA
lebtown.com

Pet of the Week: Gretel

LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. Gretel, according to owner Patsy Keller of Lebanon, is a nearly 7-month-old golden retriever puppy. “I also have her mother and have known her from her first moments of life,”...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Concerts coming to Hersheypark Stadium over summer

HERSHEY, Pa. — Are you looking for concerts this summer? Don't worry, Hersheypark Stadium has you covered. Go to www.HersheyEntertainment.com for more information on the concerts. Hersheypark Stadium will host 10 concerts:. June 24: Thomas Rhett on the Bring The Bar To You Tour with Parker McCollum and Conner...
HERSHEY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Nexstar Media Inc
susquehannastyle.com

Talk of the Town: Leola

If you’re looking for a relaxing spot to spend the day, look no further than Leola. With a mix of Lancaster County countryside and small town charm, Leola is the place to be this summer. Funck’s Restaurant and Bar. Known as one of the best spots in Leola,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Blue Bird Inn (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
iheart.com

World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Stabled In York Co.

>World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Stabled In York Co. (York Co., PA) -- The World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales are back in southern Pennsylvania. They're being stabled at Flichbaugh's Orchard and Farm Market in York County through Sunday. The Budweiser Clydesdales are used for promotions and commercials by the Anheuser-Busch Brewing Company. The team of horses can be seen today through Sunday.
YORK COUNTY, PA
touropia.com

12 Best Things to Do in Hershey, PA

Fittingly billed as the ‘Sweetest Place on Earth’, Hershey is home to the world-conquering chocolate brand of the same name. While its fun theme park and chocolate-related attractions understandably dominate most visitors’ itineraries, the small town also has all kinds of other shows, sporting events and sights to check out.
HERSHEY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
lowellsfirstlook.com

The Restless Viking: Stewartstown Railroad

This article was originally published on December 9, 2021 on The Restless Viking website. The Stewartstown Railroad is unique. It still operates under its original charter from 1884. It runs from Stewartstown, Pennsylvania to New Freedom, Pennsylvania on 7.4 miles of track. The railroad has had its troubles, but it...
NEW FREEDOM, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Gay Men’s Chorus

Having been around for 35 years, the Harrisburg Gay Men’s Chorus continues to spread messages of equality and diversity. Two member share their experience singing in the choir, where you can see them perform and how to join. Some members of the Harrisburg Gay Men’s Chorus perform their rendition...
HARRISBURG, PA
PhillyBite

Lucky Well BBQ Opens New Location in Philadelphia

Lucky Well will open a new BBQ outpost at 3432 Sansom Street in University City, at the former Baby Blues BBQ spot. Chef/Owner Chad Rosenthal’s menu features BBQ favorites, seasonal comfort food, and a full-service bar with a top-shelf whiskey collection, craft-brewed beers, and scratch-made classic cocktails. Lucky Well...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

Budweiser Clydesdales visiting York County this week

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are in York County for the week at Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market in Hellam Township. The public is invited to see the Clydesdales in person every day between Tuesday, June 21, and Sunday, June 26. To meet and greet the horses, check out the public […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy