Sounds of Strasburg concert series to begin June 25
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Free concerts in the Strasburg Community Park are back this summer and kick off with the Big Fat Meanies on June 25.
The all-ages event begins at 6:30 p.m. There will be food and frozen treats vendors on-site for the duration of the concert. Organizers suggest bringing blankets or a lawn chair.
The free concert series will continue through August:
- June 25: Big Fat Meanies
- J uly 9: Rock Around the Clock (presented by Servant Stage)
- August 6: Steven Courtney Band of Friends
- August 20: Fast Lane
Those who attend can park along Precision Avenue. There are no alcohol or coolers and it is a smoke-free environment. To learn more and check for event details, click here .
