WSU hosts International Digital Media Arts Conference

A group of Winonans, including Debi Niebuhr, Eric Nelson, Kathy and Robert Redig, and Brian and Betty Singer-Towns, recently returned from a 10-day visit to Cuba in a delegation of 11 people from around the U.S. under the auspices of Witness for Peace. On May 16 at the Winona County History Center, they shared with the Learning Club some of the experiences they had with the Cuban people they met and what they learned about the Cuban health care and educational systems as well as the contributions of Cuba’s African descendants to Cuban life and culture. They emphasized how the 60-year-old U.S. blockade impacts every aspect of Cuban life.

WINONA COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO