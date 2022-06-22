ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

WSU hosts International Digital Media Arts Conference

winonapost.com
 2 days ago

Winona State University (WSU) will host the International Digital Media Arts Association (iDMAa) 2022 Conference: Weird Media, June 24-26, at the Science Laboratory Center. The event will include keynote speeches by leading figures in the field and a digital arts exhibition at the Laird Norton Center for Art and Design featuring...

www.winonapost.com

winonapost.com

Sandbar Storytelling Festival: ‘Business and Immigrant Stories of Winona’

The Sandbar Storytelling Festival, in partnership with the Winona County History Center, is sharing stories that have shaped Winona in a three-part series of “Business and Immigrant Stories of Winona.” Each storytelling event — free and open to the public — will begin at 7 p.m. at the Winona County History Center, 160 Johnson Street in Winona.
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

Winona P.E.O. nominee wins scholarship

Winona Chapter AP of P.E.O. (a Philanthropic Educational Organization for women) is pleased to announce that their nominee, Jennifer Connell, daughter of Jim and Becky Connell, has received the P.E.O. Scholar Award to support the completion of her medical degree at Vanderbilt University. This award is a competitive, merit-based award that recognizes academic excellence and achievement by women in doctoral-level programs. P.E.O. Scholars have demonstrated their ability to make significant contributions in their chosen field of study.
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

WSU Children’s Center supports kids rebounding from pandemic

As the Winona area eases back into a sense of normal, the impacts of the pandemic on children’s social and emotional development skills are becoming noticeable. “What we’re finding are significant delays in the social and emotional skills typically seen in young children,” said Karen Sullivan, director of Winona State University’s (WSU) Children’s Center.
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

WSU’s proposed 5-story dorm approved by city

On June 15, the city of Winona’s Board of Adjustment (BOA) approved Winona State University’s (WSU) proposal to build a new five-story residence hall at Main and Mark streets. The board voted to grant exceptions to the city’s building height limits and setback requirements for the project.
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

‘I made it’: ALC graduates celebrate with family, teachers

Pomp, circumstance and community — the Winona Area Learning Center (WALC) celebrated the graduating Class of 2022 at an intimate, personal ceremony at the school on June 8. About a dozen students and their families attended the ceremony, which was attended by WALC staff, Winona Area Public Schools board members and other special guests.
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

Winona celebrates, remembers Juneteenth

Our Voices’ Juneteenth celebration returned to Windom Park for its second annual event with poetry, dancing, singing and classical music. To mark the holiday, the group also hosted an evening of discussion about the experiences of Black students at Winona Area Public Schools and U.S. schools in general, as well as a story time in which Our Voices members read to local children.
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

WSHS students earn over $850,000 in scholarships

The accomplishments of the Class of 2022 at Winona Senior High School (WSHS) are quite remarkable: More than $850,000 were earned in college scholarships. There were 93 students with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better. Nine students are entering the armed forces. They are just getting started, too. These...
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

WAPS elementary schools receive statewide PBIS recognition

Winona Area Public Schools elementary students have been dedicated to being respectful, responsible and safe for the past three years. Their hard work is now being recognized on a statewide level. The three elementary schools in WAPS — Washington-Kosciusko, Jefferson and Goodview — were each recognized as a 2022 Sustaining...
GOODVIEW, MN
winonapost.com

Ashley for the Arts returns Aug.11-13

The annual, three-day music and art festival, Ashley for the Arts, takes place August 11, 12 and 13 at Memorial Park in Arcadia. Not only does this one-of-a-kind event raise money in support of art programs, schools, and local nonprofits, it also prides itself on providing affordable access to live music, art and fun for the whole family. In 2021, the nonprofit organization made a comeback after a year off and raised over $635,000 for more than 65 participating nonprofit organizations, including 28 local schools.
ARCADIA, WI
winonapost.com

WAPS announces new Jefferson principal Jay Woller

Jay Woller won’t move his picture frames and water bottles into the corner office at Jefferson Elementary School for a few weeks yet, but he’s already starting to feel at home. “I have already had several people reach out to me with a warm welcome,” said Woller, who...
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

Shakespeare festival announces schedule changes

Due to a three-and-a-half-day work stoppage caused by an outbreak of COVID-19 among the company, Great River Shakespeare Festival has adjusted its preview and opening performance schedule. As previously announced, the performances on June 18, 19 and 22 have been canceled. The schedule from June 23 through July 3 is as follows:
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

Steamboat Days celebrates Captain and Mate, Kiddie Parade

Lilly Wangen, daughter of Tanner and Callie, was chosen as Captain of the 2022 Steamboat Days, and Lincoln Rivers, son of Danny and Missy, was chosen as First Mate after the Kiddie Parade Friday June 17 at Winona’s Lake Park. Steamboat Days Harbormaster Fred Benning, along with Button Design...
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

Essay contest winner: If I Were Mayor for a Day

If I could pick the day I was mayor of Winona, I would choose the day in early June when Winona features Trinona. It’s the day when individuals, tall or small, athletic or not, come together to try something hard and support one another. They inspire others to be the next generation of triathlon.
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

WH Lake Winona Manor event honors veterans

What’s that you’re hearing on June 27? It’s a 21-gun salute!. Lake Winona Manor caregivers will honor their residents who are veterans as well as other caregivers at Winona Health who have served our country. During the event on Monday, June 27, at 3:30 p.m., caregivers will...
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

Steamboat Days Grand Parade results

The Grand Parade for the 75th annual Steamboat Days was held on Sunday. The winners in the category were:. Best of Parade — Owatonna High School Marching Band. Musical (non-high school) First place — Little Warriors Drum Corp. Second place — Mabel Calliope. Motorized Units. First place...
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

Wesley UMC invites children to Monumental VBS

A free summer kids’ event called Monumental VBS (vacation Bible school) will be hosted at Wesley United Methodist Church (UMC) from Sunday, July 31, to Thursday, August 4. At Monumental, kids explore the sunbaked Southwestern desert as they dig into God’s great love! Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of God’s love, and test out science-y fun gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day concludes with a Canyon Closing that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time at 7:30 p.m.
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

Learning Club: Winonans share experiences in Cuba

A group of Winonans, including Debi Niebuhr, Eric Nelson, Kathy and Robert Redig, and Brian and Betty Singer-Towns, recently returned from a 10-day visit to Cuba in a delegation of 11 people from around the U.S. under the auspices of Witness for Peace. On May 16 at the Winona County History Center, they shared with the Learning Club some of the experiences they had with the Cuban people they met and what they learned about the Cuban health care and educational systems as well as the contributions of Cuba’s African descendants to Cuban life and culture. They emphasized how the 60-year-old U.S. blockade impacts every aspect of Cuban life.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
winonapost.com

WAPS ends online program

Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) will not continue its online learning program. School Board members voted 6-1 at their June 16 meeting to accept administrators’ recommendation to discontinue the online learning program, WOLA (Winona Online Learning Academy), and research other options for offering online learning in the future. The School Board directed administrators to bring a new online learning plan to the board on July 21 so the board can vote on it on August 4.
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

St. Luke’s celebrates organist’s 70 years at the keys

From: Rick Betsinger, St. Luke’s Church Council president. St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Pickwick recently celebrated Shirley Kauphusman’s 70th anniversary of being the organist at our church. Below is a little talk that I gave at the end of the service as we presented Shirley with some gifts.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
winonapost.com

WSHS welcomes softball team home from state tournament

From left, Winhawks softball players Jenna Eichman, Kayla Robinson, Alma Johnson, Lindsey MacLennan, Tatum Dulek, and Macy McNally ride a fire truck last week during a celebration of the team’s second-place finish in the state tournament. Students, parents, the Winona Senior High School marching band, and the Winona Fire Department welcomed the Winhawks home after their run to the championship game. The Winhawks shutout Chisago Lakes and Ricori in the first two rounds of the tournament before losing the championship game to Mankato West to bring home second place.
WINONA, MN

