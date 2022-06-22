Woman, 75, killed after being hit by truck in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon after being hit by a truck in Newark has been identified, according to Newark Police.

Police say that Susan Pletcher, 75, was crossing at West Church Street and North 29th Street just before noon Tuesday when she was hit by a pickup truck going west on Church Street.

Pletcher died at the scene, per police.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Newark police at 740-670-7205.

