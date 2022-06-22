ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, OH

Woman, 75, killed after being hit by truck in Newark

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Spsfi_0gITzMNH00

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon after being hit by a truck in Newark has been identified, according to Newark Police.

Police say that Susan Pletcher, 75, was crossing at West Church Street and North 29th Street just before noon Tuesday when she was hit by a pickup truck going west on Church Street.

Police searching for three wanted Columbus felons

Pletcher died at the scene, per police.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Newark police at 740-670-7205.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Second child dies after Thursday fire in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two of the children injured in the west Columbus fire Thursday have died, according to firefighters. Firefighters say the 10-year-old and 8-year-old girls, who were among the three found inside a home along Midland Avenue during the fire, died Friday. The third girl, a 7-year-old, remains in critical condition. The fire […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Fatal crash reported south of Zanesville involving an ambulance

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two vehicle accident near Gaysport, south of Zanesville. The Zanesville Post reports the crash happened around 8 o’clock Friday morning on Old River Road. One fatality has been reported. A northbound pickup truck reportedly collided head...
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
Newark, OH
Accidents
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Accidents
Columbus, OH
Accidents
Newark, OH
Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

1 person dead, 4 hospitalized after west Columbus fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An overnight fire has left a man dead, three children and a woman hospitalized on the city’s west side.   The fire was reported at a home along Midland Avenue just before 1 a.m., Thursday.   Firefighters say the man who died, now identified as Robert Taylor, 22, was found inside […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man found unconscious after shooting near Hilltop school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been found unconscious following a shooting in the Hilltop near West Franklin Elementary School. In the early hours of Thursday morning, officers found the man, 24, unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the 3700 block of Briggs Road, according to a release from Columbus Division of Police. Medics […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Woman hit and killed by vehicle in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — The Newark Division of Police said an elderly woman was hit and killed while crossing a street Tuesday morning. Police said the woman was crossing the street in the area of West Church Street and North 29th Street just before noon when she was struck by a vehicle.
NEWARK, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Newark Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcmh Tv
Fox 19

No charges against Fairfield officer who shot armed man in road

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County grand jury has declined to indict a Fairfield police officer who shot an armed man earlier this month. The shooting happened on June 5 on Port Union Road. The Fairfield Township Police Department released an account that evening. Officers were dispatched to investigate...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

UPDATE: Ambulance Involved Fatal Accident

The State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal two vehicle accident near Gaysport. It happened just before 8:00 am Friday near the 8200 block of Old River Road. Lt. Russell Pasqualetti with the Zanesville Post said 62-year-old Charles Wheeler of Blue Rock was driving his pick-up truck northbound on Old River Road when it collided head-on with an ambulance with the Malta and McConnelsville Fire Department that was headed south.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NBC4 Columbus

Makenzi Ridley death: No answers one year after shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – In the year since Makenzi Ridley was fatally shot at a Far East Side park just days after she graduated from high school, who killed the 17-year-old remains a mystery. “It doesn’t make the pain any less,” said Ridley’s mother, Seneca Ridley-Turner. “It pisses me off more actually because I feel […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One injured in north Columbus stabbing

One injured in north Columbus stabbing. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3n8sEjy. CPD provides update on Glenwood Community Center …. 16-year-old hospitalized after east Columbus shooting. Man beats would-be robber into critical condition, …. Morning Forecast: June 22, 2022. March brings attention to violence against Columbus’ …. Hot Chicken Takeover coming to...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Surveillance video shows shooting inside Tuttle mall shoe store

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Surveillance video was released on Thursday showed the moments a man was shot and killed inside The Mall at Tuttle Crossing. The video, which was played in court on Thursday, shows several people shopping inside the Sole Stop on June 12 when 24-year-old Tyrone Gray Jr. and 25-year-old Dontarious Sylvester began arguing.
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Fire damages home in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The Cambridge Fire Department responded to a blaze at a home in the 1000 block of Oakland Boulevard on Tuesday night. According to Fire Chief Jeff Deeks, firefighters arrived at the scene just before 9 p.m. to find heavy smoke and fire pouring out of the back of the residence. The single female occupant got out of the home quickly and was taken to Southeastern Med for observation. The residence was badly damaged by the blaze, particularly the rear of the home.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for three wanted Columbus felons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in finding three Columbus felons wanted for various crimes for this week’s “Wanted Wednesday.” The first felon is Jeremy Morris who is wanted out of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Columbus, and Clermont County for robbery, felonious assault, domestic […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy