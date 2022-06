MENDOCINO Co., 6/23/22 — For the first time ever, the California State Fair handed out awards to cannabis cultivators this year, and growers from the North Coast showed up big when the event’s awards were announced today. Particularly in the outdoor category, Mendocino County farms received 10 out of 19 awards, including winning the “most unique” and five out of the top 10 all-around winners. Farms from Humboldt and Trinity counties, as well as several from Lake and Sonoma, also made an appearance.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO