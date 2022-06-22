Person fatally struck by train at Tri-Rail station

MIAMI - Plantation fire officials responded to a house that was struck by lightning on Saturday afternoon. They said that the lightning strike caused a water heater inside the house to catch on fire inside the residence. The fire department said it happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of SW 5th Street.Firefighters quickly put out the fire and dealt with a reported gas leak.It is not clear if the gas leak was at the house impacted by lightning. There were no reported injuries related to this incident.

PLANTATION, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO