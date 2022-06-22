ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Judge in Italy weighs if Haggis goes free in sex abuse probe

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03F92k_0gITyMPU00
Italy Haggis Detained Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis, center, arrives with his lawyer Michele Laforgia at Brindisi law court in southern Italy, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, to be heard by prosecutors investigating a woman's allegations he had sex with her without her consent over the course of two days. Under Italian law, a judge, after hearing arguments from both prosecutors and defense lawyers, will rule on whether Haggis can be set free pending possible additional investigation. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta) (Salvatore Laporta)

BRINDISI, Italy — (AP) — A judge in southern Italy on Wednesday was weighing whether Academy Award-winning film director Paul Haggis should go free while Italian prosecutors investigate a woman’s allegations that he had sex with her over two days without her consent.

Haggis’ lawyer, Michele Laforgia, said after the hearing Wednesday in Brindisi courthouse that his client reiterated his total innocence and is in “hopeful expectation” that he will be ultimately vindicated.

Judge Vilma Giil was expected to issue her decision later Wednesday.

“Paul Haggis answered all questions and explained what happened,” Laforgia told reporters outside the courthouse. “He declared himself, as he had already done right after the detention, completely innocent, in the sense that the sex he had with this woman was totally consensual."

While the woman's allegations are investigated, the 69-year-old Canadian-born director, producer and screenwriter was ordered on Sunday to stay detained in his guest residence in a farmhouse in Ostuni, a popular tourist town in Puglia, the region forming the “heel” of the Italian peninsula.

Prosecutors have said he is under investigation for alleged aggravated sexual violence and aggravated personal injuries.

They didn't immediately comment after the hearing, which lasted several hours.

Prosecutors have described the woman as young and foreign. State TV and other Italian media said she is a 30-year-old Englishwoman who had known Haggis before he came to Ostuni to participate in an arts festival that began this week.

Asked by a reporter what kind of relationship Haggis and the woman had, Laforgia replied that the two had had a “relationship of acquaintance.”

The lawyer said the defense disputes a hospital report indicating that the woman had suffered physical injuries.

“There is no sign of injury nor sign of violence,'' Laforgia asserted, adding, ”I believe that they (the investigators) badly interpreted the findings of the emergency room" of a Brindisi hospital, where the woman was taken after she told authorities that she had been sexually abused.

Haggis co-wrote, directed and produced “Crash,” which won the 2006 Academy Awards for best picture and best screenplay. He also wrote the screenplay for “Million Dollar Baby," another Oscar winner.

He has had legal problems in recent years stemming from sexual misconduct accusations by four women in the United States.

On Sunday, shortly after Italian prosecutors announced the investigation and detention of Haggis, he U.S.-based attorney, Priya Chaudhry, told The Associated Press that although she could not discuss the evidence under Italian law, “I am confident that all allegations will be dismissed against Mr. Haggis. He is totally innocent, and willing to fully cooperate with the authorities so the truth comes out quickly.”

Because Haggis doesn't speak Italian, he submitted written statements in English to the court throughout the hearing. Translations back-and-forth lengthened the duration of the hearing, Laforgia said.

___

This story has been corrected to make the day reference Wednesday, instead of Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Paul Haggis Appears in Italy Court Amid Assault Probe

A judge in southern Italy on Monday was weighing whether Academy Award-winning film director Paul Haggis should go free while Italian prosecutors investigate a woman’s allegations that he had sex with her over two days without her consent. Haggis’ lawyer, Michele Laforgia, said after the hearing Monday in Brindisi courthouse that his client reiterated his total innocence and is in “hopeful expectation” that he will be ultimately vindicated.More from The Hollywood ReporterAfter Paul Haggis Arrest, New Italian Film Fest He Helped to Launch Tries to Move ForwardPaul Haggis Arrested in Italy on Sexual Assault ChargesNetflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Manhunt for ‘British Escobar’ after Greek police seize £12m of cocaine in banana shipment

Four Britons have been arrested after a raid on a luxury Greek villa where £12 million worth of cocaine was seized. Police have now launched a manhunt for a fifth person wanted in connection with the seizure who is believed to be a drug kingpin who has been dubbed the “British Escobar.” The suspects from London and Liverpool, aged 38, 45, 48, and 52, allegedly smuggled the huge 660lbs haul in a banana shipment from Colombia to the port city of Thessaloniki, intended for distribution across Europe and Australia.One of the men in the alleged ring is the brother...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Haggis
The Associated Press

Dissident artist, rapper sentenced to prison in Cuba

HAVANA (AP) — Two members of a loose-knit group of dissident artists have been sentenced to prison in Cuba, the country’s prosecutor’s office said Friday. Maikel Castillo was sentenced to nine years for attacks and defamation against the country’s institutions and Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, 34, to five years for insulting national symbols.
WORLD
AFP

Defrocked Chilean priest gets 15 years for abusing minors

A defrocked priest who once held senior positions in the Catholic Church in Chile was sentenced to 15 years in prison Saturday for raping and otherwise sexually abusing minors for more than a decade. As in other countries around the world, the Catholic church in Chile has confronted a wave of charges that its priests sexually abused minors. apg/gm/dw/md
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Southern Italy#Violent Crime#Academy Award#Italian#Canadian
International Business Times

Pope Trip To Canada In July On Course Despite Knee Problem

Pope Francis will have at least five meetings with indigenous people during a trip to Canada in July, making good on a promise to apologise in the country for the Roman Catholic Church's role in abusive residential schools. A programme released on Thursday showed the pope plans to go ahead...
WORLD
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
157K+
Followers
112K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy