ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Power restored to more than 3,500 PG&E customers

By Jocelyn Sandusky
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MAgHX_0gITyDSx00

As of Wednesday evening, power has been restored. As of 5 p.m., about 243 customers are being impacted.

As of 7:17 a.m. Wednesday, the outage has been reduced to 2,592 customers affected.

Early morning lightning strikes cause fires across Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage in southwest Bakersfield is affecting 3,746 Pacific Gas & Electric customers Wednesday morning, according to the PG&E website.

PG&E said the outage began at 5:21 a.m. Power is expected to be restored by 9 a.m.

The affected areas include Panama Lane near Stine Road to Taft Highway near S H Street.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation, but it is likely weather related, according to Karly Hernandez at PG&E.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Arvin residents without power for third day

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — Thousands of Arvin residents were without power for a third day following a massive outage due to Wednesday’s storm. PG&E said power was expected to be restored by noon Friday, but that time passed. Instead, they updated customers Friday morning explaining power was expected to be restored by 7 p.m. Friday. […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

“We got nothing to eat in the house.”: Arvin residents speak out

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — Throughout the city of Arvin Thursday, businesses were closed or operating without electricity and traffic lights were out. Markets were loading up semi trucks with products that were sure to spoil due to the lack of refrigeration. This is because of a power outage due to the recent storm. A lightning […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
Bakersfield, CA
Business
Kern County, CA
Industry
Bakersfield, CA
Industry
City
Bakersfield, CA
Kern County, CA
Business
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Traffic advisories to look out for in SW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two separate traffic advisories to look out for in the next few days in southwest Bakersfield. Real Road Real Road will be flagged for one-way directional traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from June 27 through July 1, according to a press release by the Thomas Road Improvement Program. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP investigating crash along Hwy 99 near Olive Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a crash that injured at least one person Saturday night along Highway 99. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash was reported in southbound lanes of Highway 99 at the Olive Drive exit at around 8:35 p.m. At least one person was injured. A woman was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fuel spill on Highway 58 causing traffic slowdown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fuel spill caused the westbound transition to northbound Highway 99 from Highway 58 to shut down Friday morning, according the the California Highway Patrol incident page. The slow lane of northbound Highway 99 is also shut down, according CHP. Eyewitnesses reported that traffic is back up on westbound Highway 58. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Summer thunderstorm ‘wake-up call’ raises wildfire concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It is officially summer in the Central Valley, and to mark the change of season, Mother Nature delivered an early morning wake-up call today with thunder, lightning and rain. The weather spectacle is bringing with it cloudy weather accompanied by a heat wave that will stick around through the end of […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pg E#Lightning Strikes#Pacific Gas Electric#H Street#Power Outage#Panama Lane#Nexstar Media Inc
Bakersfield Californian

Drought watch: Keep your trees alive with careful watering plan

As Californians slog their way through a third year of drought, they are being told to reduce their use of water. In June, tough new state emergency drought rules were implemented. They prohibit the use of drinking water for irrigating “nonfunctional turf” at commercial, industrial and institutional properties. “Nonfunctional” means solely ornamental and not regularly used for recreational purposes, or community events.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Firefighters appear to be gaining foothold on Thunder Fire near the Grapevine

They threw everything they had at it, and by early Thursday afternoon, the tide appeared to be turning against the Thunder Fire. On Wednesday, that was not a sure bet. The wildfire on the east side of Interstate 5 near the Grapevine was likely started by cloud-to-ground lightning early Wednesday morning, said the Kern County Fire department, and by 8:30 p.m. that night, the fire had grown from 700 acres in the early afternoon to more than 1,800 acres, with just 10 percent containment.
KGET

WATCH: 2022 Beautiful Bakersfield Awards

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Beautiful Bakersfield Awards aka the “Oscars of Bakersfield” Convention Center honors the efforts of individuals, businesses and organizations that make our community a better place to live. 17’s Maddie Janssen and Ilyana Capellan emceed the event. The event was streamed on KGET.com on June 25, 2022.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KGET

New technology on display for KCSO at Axon Roadshow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New safety equipment was on full display this morning for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The Axon Roadshow allowed KCSO to try some of the latest police technology. Axon representatives and KCSO deputies talked about the value of having the new technology. KCSO Commander David Kessler says, having new body cameras […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Heat wave to settle over Kern into next week

Today, we said goodbye to the wild weather, and officially welcomed the first heat wave of the summer season. We’ve still got some monsoonal moisture leftover in the eastern part of Kern County, allowing for thunderstorm activity earlier in the day. Starting Thursday, we begin to dry out, and hot conditions will continue to dominate […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern Life: WASCO: Pleasant valley city offers history, scenery

Located 24 miles northwest of Bakersfield, Wasco is a city with deep roots in Kern County’s two major industries — agriculture and oil production. The large Semitropic Oil Field, along Highway 46, is on the outskirts of the city. According to 2020 U.S. census estimates, the city’s estimated population is 31,095. Around 4,000 of those people are inmates residing at Wasco State Prison.
WASCO, CA
KGET

Very warm weekend ahead in Kern County

Hot conditions will stay in Kern County heading into the weekend. Temperatures continue to run several degrees above average across the region under the influence of weak high-pressure system over the West Coast.  The highest temperatures expected Sunday and Monday, so please stay hydrated and don’t underestimate the heat. Some models are suggesting we will see some showers and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Did the thunderstorms wake you up this morning?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is the threat of strong to isolated severe thunderstorms across the central California interior through the evening hours. The primary risk will be strong downburst winds and lightning. The threat of showers and thunderstorms will continue through the weekend. Above average temperatures will prevail across the district through at least […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Cities with the most expensive homes in Kern County

(STACKER) — Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of June 17, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Garces Circle fenced off for renovations, repairs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An area in Bakersfield where the homeless population sets up encampments has been fenced up for renovations. The Garces Circle is currently undergoing renovation by Clean California. Temporary fences were put up around the landmark and the state has left signs reading “No trespassing is allowed.” The city has been given […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 3 new COVID deaths, 1,433 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 3 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,433 cases Friday. This brings the county’s totals to 255,815 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,460 deaths, and 244,396 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 680,718 negative COVID-19 tests and 255,815 positive tests, while […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy