Power restored to more than 3,500 PG&E customers

As of Wednesday evening, power has been restored. As of 5 p.m., about 243 customers are being impacted.

As of 7:17 a.m. Wednesday, the outage has been reduced to 2,592 customers affected.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage in southwest Bakersfield is affecting 3,746 Pacific Gas & Electric customers Wednesday morning, according to the PG&E website.

PG&E said the outage began at 5:21 a.m. Power is expected to be restored by 9 a.m.

The affected areas include Panama Lane near Stine Road to Taft Highway near S H Street.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation, but it is likely weather related, according to Karly Hernandez at PG&E.

