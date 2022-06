In Bethalto, IL, a town of about 9,200 people, a sign was put up on Tuesday that read “Chick-Fil-A Coming Soon.” The sign was taken down 30 minutes after it went up, after it was reported to police by a public works employee. The police shared the picture of the sign on their Facebook page alerting citizens that Chick-Fil-A is indeed NOT coming to their town. The closest one is about 20 miles away. They think it was part of a TikTok challenge where people put up signs that read “coming soon…”

BETHALTO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO