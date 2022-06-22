June 23 DHS webinar will feature Medicaid waiver training and support services that help adults with physical disabilities live and work in the community
BISMARCK, N.D. – Individuals with memory issues and traumatic brain injuries have unique needs that North Dakota’s Medicaid waiver for home and community-based services can help meet. Waiver services, such as adult residential services, transitional living and supported employment services focus on training and support so individuals can maintain or improve...www.times-online.com
Comments / 0