Arvada, CO

Lawsuit filed against Arvada PD in Olde Town shooting

KDVR.com
 4 days ago

Lawsuit filed against Arvada PD in Olde Town shooting. 20% thunderstorms and 90° Thursday; 70s and Monsoon …. Heat returns for Thursday, then a weekend cooldown. Read the fine print before booking third-party airfare....

kdvr.com

Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Arvada, CO
City
Lafayette, CO
Arvada, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Esequil Gomez & Demi Maestas Considered Armed & Dangerous Following Numerous Alleged Burglaries

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Commerce City police want to find two suspect they consider armed and dangerous. Police say both Esequiel Gomez and Demi Maestas committed a series of commercial burglaries and vehicle thefts over the course of the last several months all across the Denver metro area. Both Gomez, 32, and Maestas, 29, are suspected to be part of a group accused of stealing cars to ram them into businesses in the middle of the night. Esequil Gomez (left) and Demi Maestas (right) (credit: Commerce City Police) Police say both suspects have been seen with firearms during the burglaries in Commerce City,...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
KDVR.com

Crews battling building fire near Civic Center Park

Denver Fire Department is battling a fire near 13th and Cherokee Street. Crews battling building fire near Civic Center Park. Commerce City police arrest suspect in triple shooting. CPW: Woman attacked by bear near Trinidad. Planning to go to a Game 6 watch party? Here’s what …. Another cool...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Multiple People Escorted Out Of Tivoli Quad After Busting Through Fence

DENVER (CBS4) – Several law enforcement officers ran after and tackled multiple people busting into the Avs watch party at the Tivoli Quad on Friday night. The Auraria Campus alerted the public the party was at capacity at around 6 p.m. (credit: CBS) Denver Office of Emergency Management officials say some people were jumping the fence and getting in despite being told to stay back. (credit: CBS) CBS4 saw multiple people running from law enforcement into the party before they were taken down and escorted back out beyond the gates. (credit: CBS) Shortly afterward, SWAT team members arrived and more re-enforcement was added to the gates. It is not clear of those individuals will face any charges. This is the crowd at the Tivoli watch party. The event was at capacity by 6pm— and while some fans did begin to push down the metal barriers, police are now letting all fans outside the fences in. @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/5c4PfC5ZfX — Marissa Armas (@MarissaArmas) June 25, 2022 Gates were eventually fully opened at around 8 p.m.
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
eastidahonews.com

Colorado man accused of stealing patrol car, responding to police call

TELLER COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — A man is in custody in Teller County after allegedly breaking into a Park County Sheriff substation, stealing a marked car, responding to a dispatch call, then crashing the cruiser in the woods. It happened early Monday morning. Deputies say Jeremiah Taylor burglarized the...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Timberline Fire Protection Truck Rolls Over

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A firetruck with the Timberline Fire Protection District rolled over on Saturday morning. The driver suffered minor injuries. (credit: Gilpin County) The Timberline Fire Protection District employee was driving north on Highway 119 past Highway 46 in a water tender. The employee attempted to pull off the right side of the road and that’s when the truck rolled. The driver was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries. The incident is being investigated.
GILPIN COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Juvenile driver charged with vehicular homicide in Foothills crash in Boulder

The juvenile driver accused of causing a three-car wreck on Foothills Parkway in April that killed two people has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide. The driver, who is not being named because she was 17 years old at the time of the crash, was also charged with vehicular assault, DUI, driving with excessive alcohol content, driving on the wrong side of a divided highway and minor in possession of alcohol.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Helena Syrovatkova Charged For Her Role In Tally Ho Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)  – The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office has charged a resident of unincorporated Boulder County for her role in the Tally Ho Trail Fire. The grass fire burned just under 10 acres south of the Twin Lakes neighborhood in Gunbarrel on April 19. (credit: CBS) Helena Syrovatkova, 48, has been charged with firing woods or prairie for causing the fire, which is a petty offense. Investigators said that Syrovatkova had lit a fire in a metal backyard fire pit the night before and she had extinguished it the same evening. The next day, the day of the fire, she thought...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

[BREAKING] Police standoff shuts down highway in Colorado mountain town

UPDATE 2:25 PM: A report from Summit Daily stated that the case involved a person with an arrest warrant. It was determined they were not at the scene. UPDATE 12:00 PM: This road has since reopened. More details about the reason behind the closure will likely emerge in upcoming hours and days. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, police activity has shut down Colorado 9 in both directions at...
COLORADO STATE

