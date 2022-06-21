ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomahawk, WI

Arrest Made in Storage Unit Break-ins

By Chris Conley
95.5 FM WIFC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF BRADLEY, WI (WSAU) – A Tomahawk man is charged with a series of break-ins of storage units in the Northwoods. Lincoln...

wifc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

Tomahawk man arrested in connection to storage unit break-ins, drug activity

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A Tomahawk man is under arrest after an extensive investigation linked him to various thefts, burglaries, and drug activity. On June 16, deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the Town of Bradley. Zachary Huston was taken into custody. According to a press release, authorities have linked Huston and other individuals to numerous storage unit break-ins and other thefts and burglaries in Lincoln, Price, Oneida, Marathon, and Taylor Counties. A number of stolen items were recovered during the search and were connected to cases spanning these jurisdictions.
TOMAHAWK, WI
WausauPilot

Fatal house fire in Stevens Point under investigation

Investigators from the Division of Criminal Investigation were called Thursday to the scene of a house fire that left one woman dead, according to Point Plover Metro Wire. Stevens Point police were also at the scene of the blaze in the 900 block of Bliss Street. A neighbor reported the fire just after 7 a.m. and said flames were visible coming from the duplex. The caller also reported one person was inside.
STEVENS POINT, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Local Woman Faces Homicide Charges In OD Case

WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) — A local woman is facing reckless homicide charges for the overdose death of a man from 2021. 40 year old Lyndy Lucas of Weston was arrested on June 15th after being tied to the death of a man in July of last year. Investigators were able to trace the drugs to Lucas. The man’s identity was not released.
WESTON, WI
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 49 crash, investigation continues

An investigation continues into a single-vehicle crash Saturday on Hwy. 49 that left one person dead and three other people injured, according to a Wisconsin State Patrol news release. The single-vehicle crash was reported at about 8 p.m. June 18. Police say the driver of a Chevy Impala carrying three...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tomahawk, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Tomahawk, WI
County
Lincoln County, WI
City
Oneida, WI
Lincoln County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
95.5 FM WIFC

Law enforcement searching for boat thief

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Law enforcement is searching for a man who allegedly stole a boat in Marathon County last week. They say Dylan McFann allegedly stole a boat last Friday. McFann was taken back into custody, but now is back on the run. He has two outstanding Marathon...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Law Enforcement Search in Lincoln County Related to Missing Man

TOMAHAWK, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Reports indicate that a heavy police presence in Lincoln County is tied to the search for David Strahota, who went missing last November. WAOW TV reports that officers have been working at a house near Tomahawk for several hours this afternoon, though it’s not clear what they are looking for or what brought them to the scene.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Duplex fire kills 1 in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is investigating the death of a woman after a fire Thursday morning. Around 7 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a duplex on the 800 block of Bliss Avenue. First responders learned a woman was inside one unit of the duplex. She was brought to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the fire and later pronounced dead.
STEVENS POINT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon#Lincoln
95.5 FM WIFC

Homicide suspect caught near Phillips

PHILLIPS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A suspect in an Eau Claire homicide was arrested around midnight Wednesday in Phillips. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says Philip Novak, 36, was taken into custody without incident. The Phillips Police Department assisted in the arrest. He’s being held in the Price County Jail and will be sent back to Eau Claire this week.
PHILLIPS, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Fatal Fire in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – One person is dead after a fire in a Stevens Point apartment building Thursday morning. Officers received a call at about 7 AM stating that the structure was on fire at 825 Bliss Ave and that one person was trapped inside. Crews arrived to find heavy black smoke and flames coming from one unit in the building.
STEVENS POINT, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Warns Residents About Scam

The Marshfield Police Department is warning Marshfield residents about a scam making the rounds. Several citizens from the city of Marshfield and surrounding areas are receiving texts on their phones from random numbers asking them to follow an attached link where, for a fee, they are being instructed to update their addresses.
MARSHFIELD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Statewide alert issued for man missing in western Wisconsin

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. — A statewide missing endangered person alert is being issued for a man who was last seen more than a week ago in western Wisconsin. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Derek Joseph Stawarz has not been seen since the morning of June 14 at Lassek Court in the Township of Seymour, near Eau Claire. Stawarz is from Ettrick, in Trempealeau County.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Lac du Flambeau woman charged with fatal pedestrian crash

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - A 24-year-old Lac du Flambeau woman is charged with hit and run involving death after she struck a man with her SUV and killed him. Laurie Wildcat remains in the Vilas County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond. She was formally charged Monday. Investigators said Wildcat was impaired at the time of the crash. A 31-year-old man died at the scene.
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI
wiproud.com

Body found in Eau Claire ditch investigated as a homicide

CLEAR CREEK Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The death of a man found in a ditch in the town of Clear Creek is now being investigated as a homicide. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says the victim is a 46-year-old from the Eau Claire area. Someone passing by on...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
buzznicked.com

Firefighters Save Lifeless Dog By Performing Mouth-To-Snout Resuscitation After Being Pulled From Fire

In Wausau, Wisconsin firefighters were called to the scene of a burning house. When they arrived they quickly busted into the house to search for any people who may be unconscious. While clearing the house they came across an unconscious body but when they got closer they noticed it was a big Labrador Retriever. The firefighters immediately picked up the dog and brought it outside for some fresh air. After noticing the dog was not responding, they knew they needed to resuscitate the poor lab.
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Krebs Found Safe Thursday Morning

BOWLER, WI (WSAU) — An elderly man with a history of dementia has been found safe after he went missing during a trip to the NorthStar Casino in Bowler. John Krebs was found Thursday morning after he went missing the night before. No further details about the incident were released.
BOWLER, WI
WJFW-TV

Marijuana possession laws updated in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT - Stevens Point's City Council voted to update its marijuana possession laws Monday. Citizens 18 and older who are found with up to 25 grams of marijuana will face a small $5 fine. The council voted in favor the change by an 8-3 margin. This new ordinance will...
STEVENS POINT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy