Gabby Petito case LIVE — Vlogger’s mom broke down in court as Brian Laundrie’s parents did not attend trial

GABBY Petito's mother Nichole Schmidt broke down in court today where a judge heard arguments in a lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's family.

Petito’s parents, Joe Petito and Schmidt, filed a lawsuit in March against Laundrie's family, Chris and Roberta, who were not present in court today.

The first hearing was today, and it will determine whether or not the case will proceed to a jury trial next year.

Judge Hunter W Carroll said that he will attempt to provide a written ruling in the matter within two weeks.

The pre-trial hearing took place at Sarasota County Circuit Court in Venice, Florida.

On September 19, Gabby's remains were found at Bridger–Teton National Forest in Wyoming. An autopsy later determined she was killed by manual strangulation.

On October 20, Brian's skeletal remains were found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. It was later revealed that he died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, with his cause of death announced on November 23.

Family honored Gabby with foundation

On October 3, 2021, Gabby’s family announced that they had launched the Gabby Petito Foundation in honor of their late daughter.

“The Gabby Petito Foundation is up and running!,” a post on the foundation’s Twitter page read. “We have a lot of work to do, website is just starting out so be patient with us, we will get there. Thank you for all the support and love!”

The family then repeated a phrase coined by Gabby’s dad in an Instagram post after her remains were found at a Wyoming campsite on September 19: “She touched the world.”

A link to the foundation’s website is also now live, having previously been “under construction” in the week since the family first unveiled their plans to launch a charity in Gabby’s name at her funeral.

Decision to come in about 14 days

As the Petito's attorney claims that if the trial proceeds, it will only last a day.

'An avalanche of litigation'

"Allowing a cause of action like this to proceed would create an avalanche of litigation that the tour was never intended to cover," said Luka.

'I'm not being critical of them'

Reilly said: "We're not saying they shouldn't have hired an attorney, we don't hold it against them for hiring an attorney.

I'm saying that they hired one immediately after getting a phone call from their son who returned home without Gabby."

Trial to end soon

According to the judge, this pre-trial is going to end in approximately five minutes.

'Seeking damages for their conduct'

"We are seeking damage for [the Laundries] conduct," said Reilly.

Laundrie family allegedly made 'anonymous phone call'

Petito lawyer Pat Reilly said in court today: “They could have made an anonymous phone call and said where the body was located, that would have helped this situation tremendously.

“They knew starting on August 28 2021 that Gabby was dead, they knew where gabby’s body was, they knew that the Petito family was desperately searching for information, but they did things affirmatively, they did not just remain silent.”

'Course of conduct'

Pat Reilly, the Petito lawyer, has begun to cite other cases with "outrageous" courses of action to further his argument.

Nichole wiping away tears

As their lawyer makes his arguments in court, Gabby's mother Nichole continues to wipe away her tears.

'It's about a course of conduct they committed'

Petito lawyer: "This case is not simply about the silence of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie who knew their son had murdered Gabby Petito... It's about a course of conduct they committed from the moment they learned on August 28 of 2021 that their son had brutally murdered Gabby Petito up until her body was found."

Completion of Luka's arguement

Concluding his arguments, Matthew Luka said to the judge: “I don’t believe that the Laundries had an obligation to provde some information, they can withhold all information until it is compelled of them or offered immunity by the government."

'There doesn't have to be a formal investigation'

Luka said to Judge Hunter W Carroll: "What I'm saying though is that there doesn't have to be a formal investigation.

"If I left this courtroom and committed a crime and nobody knew about it, I'm not obligated to go confess that crime.

"I can assert my silence for as long as I need to protect myself."

Heartbroken and in tears

Gabby Petito's mom Nichole Schmidt was reportedly seen in tears while holding a heart-shaped locket around her neck.

Laundries 'not required' to share information

The Laundries' lawyer Matthew Luka said in court today: "My argument is not that there was a privilege between Brian Laundrie and his parents, my argument is that even if Brian Laundrie conveyed information to his parents they do not have a requirement to speak, they do not have to share."

'Foundational right' to remain silent

“People who are faced with difficult challenges have to make difficult choices and in our society, it recognizes at its core that remaining silent or speaking through an attorney are foundational rights,” said Matthew Luka, the Laundries' lawyer, in the hearing on Wednesday.

Petitos arriving in court

Prior to a hearing in their civil action against Brian Laundrie's family, members of Gabby Petito's family have appeared at the Sarasota County Circuit Court in Venice.

Both Jim and Nichole Schmidt and Joe and Tara Petito will attend the hearing in court.

Hearing to begin soon

A pre-trial hearing in the lawsuit is scheduled to take place at Sarasota County Circuit Court in Venice, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon.

It's scheduled to begin at 1.30pm.

Was Gabby Petito pregnant?

Gabby’s autopsy confirmed that she was not pregnant at the time of her death.

Online sleuths had speculated that Gabby may be pregnant after discovering a Pinterest board titled: “Oh Baby”.

The board was also shared by Brian Laundrie’s mom, the International Business Times reports.

The page contains several links to items of clothing that were previously for sale including onesies and crocheted bibs.

There are several snaps of toddlers playing on the beach and cute family photos.

Parents entering the courtroom

Gabby's parents Nicole Schmidt and Joe Petito were seen entering the courtroom for the pretrial about half an hour before the proceedings were officially scheduled to start.

When is the hearing?

The first hearing is set for today, and it will determine whether or not the case will proceed to a jury trial in 2023.

The pre-trial hearing will take place at Sarasota County Circuit Court in Venice, Florida, and is scheduled for this afternoon.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30pm, according to WFLA.

It is set to last approximately one hour.

‘Her final resting place’

Gabby Petito's family traveled to Wyoming where her remains were found near Grand Teton National Park on September 19.

“It almost felt like her home. Her final resting place,” Gabby’s mom, Nichole Schmidt, told Dr Oz on an episode of the show featuring Gabby’s parents and step-parents.

“Such a beautiful, peaceful place to be. And we went there to bring her home and that’s what we did.”

Where were Brian Laundrie's remains found?

Brian Laundrie's remains were officially identified on October 21, 2021, after a long search at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

The FBI released a statement after it was confirmed on October 21 that the human remains found in the search for Brian were bones.

The statement read: "On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve and the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie."

Gabby Petito’s dad at her funeral, continued

“And she’s inspired a lot of women and a lot of men to do what’s best for them first. Put yourself first and do it now while you have the time. I couldn’t be more proud as a father,” he added.

Joe also warned women in toxic relationships to “leave now” so that way this tragedy does not happen to them.

Just days after, the family then held a press conference, where Nicole showed off matching tattoos that were designed by Gabby prior to her death.

On October 3, 2021, Gabby’s family announced that they had launched the Gabby Petito Foundation in honor of their late daughter.

Gabby Petito’s dad at her funeral

On September 26, the Petito family held a memorial service for Gabby to lay her to rest following the autopsy results.

At the service, her father Joe said that he wanted people to be “inspired” by the life she embodied.

“So when you leave here today, be inspired by what she brought to the table because the entire planet knows this woman’s name now,” he said.

Who is going to testify?

If the case proceeds to a trial, Gabby Petito's parents and Brian Laundrie's parents are all on the shortlist to testify, according to an initial witness list released last month.

Representatives from the North Port Police Department and the FBI are also on the so-called "wish list" of people who may be called upon to testify in the case.

The list is as follows, according to WFLA: