ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Gabby Petito case LIVE — Vlogger’s mom broke down in court as Brian Laundrie’s parents did not attend trial

By Josie Rhodes Cook, Amanda Castro
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YXfRq_0gITwoQm00

GABBY Petito's mother Nichole Schmidt broke down in court today where a judge heard arguments in a lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's family.

Petito’s parents, Joe Petito and Schmidt, filed a lawsuit in March against Laundrie's family, Chris and Roberta, who were not present in court today.

The first hearing was today, and it will determine whether or not the case will proceed to a jury trial next year.

Judge Hunter W Carroll said that he will attempt to provide a written ruling in the matter within two weeks.

The pre-trial hearing took place at Sarasota County Circuit Court in Venice, Florida.

On September 19, Gabby's remains were found at Bridger–Teton National Forest in Wyoming. An autopsy later determined she was killed by manual strangulation.

On October 20, Brian's skeletal remains were found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. It was later revealed that he died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, with his cause of death announced on November 23.

Read our Petito lawsuit live blog for the latest news and updates...

Family honored Gabby with foundation

On October 3, 2021, Gabby’s family announced that they had launched the Gabby Petito Foundation in honor of their late daughter.

“The Gabby Petito Foundation is up and running!,” a post on the foundation’s Twitter page read. “We have a lot of work to do, website is just starting out so be patient with us, we will get there. Thank you for all the support and love!”

The family then repeated a phrase coined by Gabby’s dad in an Instagram post after her remains were found at a Wyoming campsite on September 19: “She touched the world.”

A link to the foundation’s website is also now live, having previously been “under construction” in the week since the family first unveiled their plans to launch a charity in Gabby’s name at her funeral.

  • Decision to come in about 14 days
  • As the Petito's attorney claims that if the trial proceeds, it will only last a day.
  • Judge Hunter W Carroll said that he will attempt to provide a written ruling in the matter within two weeks.
  • 'An avalanche of litigation'
  • "Allowing a cause of action like this to proceed would create an avalanche of litigation that the tour was never intended to cover," said Luka.
  • 'I'm not being critical of them'
  • Reilly said: "We're not saying they shouldn't have hired an attorney, we don't hold it against them for hiring an attorney.
  • I'm saying that they hired one immediately after getting a phone call from their son who returned home without Gabby."
  • Trial to end soon
  • According to the judge, this pre-trial is going to end in approximately five minutes.
  • 'Seeking damages for their conduct'
  • "We are seeking damage for [the Laundries] conduct," said Reilly.

Laundrie family allegedly made 'anonymous phone call'

Petito lawyer Pat Reilly said in court today: “They could have made an anonymous phone call and said where the body was located, that would have helped this situation tremendously.

“They knew starting on August 28 2021 that Gabby was dead, they knew where gabby’s body was, they knew that the Petito family was desperately searching for information, but they did things affirmatively, they did not just remain silent.”

  • 'Course of conduct'
  • Pat Reilly, the Petito lawyer, has begun to cite other cases with "outrageous" courses of action to further his argument.
  • Nichole wiping away tears
  • As their lawyer makes his arguments in court, Gabby's mother Nichole continues to wipe away her tears.
  • 'It's about a course of conduct they committed'
  • Petito lawyer: "This case is not simply about the silence of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie who knew their son had murdered Gabby Petito... It's about a course of conduct they committed from the moment they learned on August 28 of 2021 that their son had brutally murdered Gabby Petito up until her body was found."
  • Completion of Luka's arguement
  • Concluding his arguments, Matthew Luka said to the judge: “I don’t believe that the Laundries had an obligation to provde some information, they can withhold all information until it is compelled of them or offered immunity by the government."
  • 'There doesn't have to be a formal investigation'
  • Luka said to Judge Hunter W Carroll: "What I'm saying though is that there doesn't have to be a formal investigation.
  • "If I left this courtroom and committed a crime and nobody knew about it, I'm not obligated to go confess that crime.
  • "I can assert my silence for as long as I need to protect myself."
  • Heartbroken and in tears
  • Gabby Petito's mom Nichole Schmidt was reportedly seen in tears while holding a heart-shaped locket around her neck.
  • Laundries 'not required' to share information
  • The Laundries' lawyer Matthew Luka said in court today: "My argument is not that there was a privilege between Brian Laundrie and his parents, my argument is that even if Brian Laundrie conveyed information to his parents they do not have a requirement to speak, they do not have to share."
  • 'Foundational right' to remain silent
  • “People who are faced with difficult challenges have to make difficult choices and in our society, it recognizes at its core that remaining silent or speaking through an attorney are foundational rights,” said Matthew Luka, the Laundries' lawyer, in the hearing on Wednesday.

Petitos arriving in court

Prior to a hearing in their civil action against Brian Laundrie's family, members of Gabby Petito's family have appeared at the Sarasota County Circuit Court in Venice.

Both Jim and Nichole Schmidt and Joe and Tara Petito will attend the hearing in court.

  • Hearing to begin soon
  • A pre-trial hearing in the lawsuit is scheduled to take place at Sarasota County Circuit Court in Venice, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon.
  • It's scheduled to begin at 1.30pm.

Was Gabby Petito pregnant?

Gabby’s autopsy confirmed that she was not pregnant at the time of her death.

Online sleuths had speculated that Gabby may be pregnant after discovering a Pinterest board titled: “Oh Baby”.

The board was also shared by Brian Laundrie’s mom, the International Business Times reports.

The page contains several links to items of clothing that were previously for sale including onesies and crocheted bibs.

There are several snaps of toddlers playing on the beach and cute family photos.

  • Parents entering the courtroom
  • Gabby's parents Nicole Schmidt and Joe Petito were seen entering the courtroom for the pretrial about half an hour before the proceedings were officially scheduled to start.

When is the hearing?

The first hearing is set for today, and it will determine whether or not the case will proceed to a jury trial in 2023.

The pre-trial hearing will take place at Sarasota County Circuit Court in Venice, Florida, and is scheduled for this afternoon.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30pm, according to WFLA.

It is set to last approximately one hour.

‘Her final resting place’

Gabby Petito's family traveled to Wyoming where her remains were found near Grand Teton National Park on September 19.

“It almost felt like her home. Her final resting place,” Gabby’s mom, Nichole Schmidt, told Dr Oz on an episode of the show featuring Gabby’s parents and step-parents.

“Such a beautiful, peaceful place to be. And we went there to bring her home and that’s what we did.”

Where were Brian Laundrie's remains found?

Brian Laundrie's remains were officially identified on October 21, 2021, after a long search at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

The FBI released a statement after it was confirmed on October 21 that the human remains found in the search for Brian were bones.

The statement read: "On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve and the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie."

Gabby Petito’s dad at her funeral, continued

“And she’s inspired a lot of women and a lot of men to do what’s best for them first. Put yourself first and do it now while you have the time. I couldn’t be more proud as a father,” he added.

Joe also warned women in toxic relationships to “leave now” so that way this tragedy does not happen to them.

Just days after, the family then held a press conference, where Nicole showed off matching tattoos that were designed by Gabby prior to her death.

On October 3, 2021, Gabby’s family announced that they had launched the Gabby Petito Foundation in honor of their late daughter.

Gabby Petito’s dad at her funeral

On September 26, the Petito family held a memorial service for Gabby to lay her to rest following the autopsy results.

At the service, her father Joe said that he wanted people to be “inspired” by the life she embodied.

“So when you leave here today, be inspired by what she brought to the table because the entire planet knows this woman’s name now,” he said.

Who is going to testify?

If the case proceeds to a trial, Gabby Petito's parents and Brian Laundrie's parents are all on the shortlist to testify, according to an initial witness list released last month.

Representatives from the North Port Police Department and the FBI are also on the so-called "wish list" of people who may be called upon to testify in the case.

The list is as follows, according to WFLA:

  • Joseph Petito (Gabby Petito’s father)
  • Nichole Schmidt (Gabby Petito’s mother)
  • Tara Petito (Gabby Petito’s stepmother)
  • James Schmidt (Gabby Petito’s stepfather)
  • Christopher Laundrie (Brian Laundrie’s father)
  • Roberta Laundrie (Brian Laundrie’s mother)
  • Representatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (Names not specified)
  • Representatives of the North Port Police Department (Names not specified)

Comments / 11

Ruth Apperson
3d ago

Sad sad situation but both parents lost children. Right or wrong their gone so let them and this rest. Nothing will replace or bring them back. Hold their memories close and move on!

Reply(5)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Gabby Petito trial: Brian Laundrie’s parents ‘knew where her body was’

Brian Laundrie’s parents knew where Gabby Petito’s body had when they put out a statement hoping she would be found, a civil court hearing has been told.Ms Petito’s parents Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt are suing the Laundries in Florida’s Sarasota County Circuit Court alleging that Chris and Roberta Laundrie deliberately withheld that their son had killed the vlogger before she was reported missing.At a hearing on Wednesday, the Petitos’ attorney Pat Reilly said the Laundries were liable over her death for not reporting to law enforcement what they knew.“It’s about what they did with the information they had. They...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Whiskey Riff

Brian Laundrie’s Parents Skip First Hearing After Petito Family Files Civil Lawsuit Against Them

Last year, all eyes were on Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old who arrived to his Florida home by himself after going on a cross country trip with his fiancé Gabby Petito. Everybody was suspicious that Laundrie had killed Petito, and when Petito’s body was discovered in Wyoming, he disappeared, only for his body to be found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.  Petito’s family filed a civil lawsuit against Laundrie’s back in March, claiming that his […] The post Brian Laundrie’s Parents Skip First Hearing After Petito Family Files Civil Lawsuit Against Them first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Partiers Invade $8M Home, Turn Foyer Into Boxing Ring

Florida cops are on the hunt for scores of young people who invaded an $8 million home, threw a massive party, turned the foyer into a boxing ring—and then posted the evidence on social media. Videos and photos show teens dancing, drinking, sprawling on the furniture and then skedaddling when the police show up. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the revelers to come forward, saying it’s only a matter of time before they are caught. “Your friends will snitch. Word gets out. You’ll be tagged in pics on the Gram. Also, we can subpoena Snapchat,” they wrote. “Apart from the damage caused and the items stolen, it’s a complete violation of someone’s home that you can’t put a price on. The feeling when you know someone went into your closet, tried on your clothes, and used your bathroom doesn’t have a dollar amount attached to it.”
WALTON COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Mother of journalist beheaded by Isis Beatle says kidnapper ‘came close’ to apologising in prison meet

The mother of a journalist killed by one of the Isis “Beatles” says the kidnapper responsible for her son’s abduction came close to apologising to her during a prison meeting. Diane Foley’s son James was abducted by an Isis gang while he was reporting on the Syrian civil war in 2012. Alexanda Kotey was jailed for life in the United States in April after he admitted kidnap, conspiracy to murder, and providing material support for terrorism. Ms Foley went to meet Kotey as part of a plea deal in which the extremist, from Shepherd’s Bush, London, will be transferred back...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Venice, FL
Venice, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Morning Hustle

AFAF: His Family Wants Nothing To Do With My Child!

  Today’s Asking For A Friend gets deep! Ladies, what would you do if you found out you were the other woman AFTER giving birth to your child! Nicole called us for some advice! Take a listen below… LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. View this post on Instagram A post shared […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Lavinia Thompson

Kaitlin Armstrong likely using an alias, still eluding Marshals

Still considered armed and dangerous, Kaitlin Armstrong continues to elude law enforcement, and may even be using her sister’s name to flee, according to NewsNation. Armstrong, 34-years-old, is wanted for the first-degree murder of 25-year-old pro-cyclist Mo Wilson after a May 11 shooting that left Wilson dead in her friend’s residence in Austin, Texas, according to the affidavit released in May.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Schmidt
Person
Pat Reilly
TODAY.com

Cooper Noriega's family breaks silence on his death: 'My boy was a believer'

Cooper Noriega's family is speaking out on the tragic death of the popular TikTok creator, who was found dead in his car on Thursday, June 9. He was 19 years old. "hi everyone. on behalf of our family we want to thank you all for the kind words of our little coop," the statement shared on his Instagram said. "His passing is an absolute tragedy to our family and loved ones. We pray that we all as a community can continue on his legacy."
BURBANK, CA
The Independent

US marshals release sketches of three men who escaped from Alcatraz in the 1960s and could still be at large

The US Marshals service has released renderings of three men who made an infamous 1962 escape from Alcatraz and may still be in hiding.Frank Morris, as well as brothers Clarence and John Anglin, escaped from the famed, now-defunct island prison in San Francisco Bay, on 11 June, 1962, tunneling their way out of their cells before boarding a homemade life raft.“The ongoing U.S. Marshals investigation of the 1962 escape from Alcatraz federal prison serves as a warning to fugitives: That regardless of time, we will continue to look for you and bring you to justice,” the agency said in a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Grandmother who arranged ‘honour killing’ of daughter-in-law to be freed from prison after 15 years

A grandmother who arranged the murder of her daughter-in-law in 1998 is to be freed from prison after having a parole application accepted.Bachan Athwal, then 70, was jailed alongside her son Sukhdave in 2007 for the so-called honour killing of 27-year-old Surjit Athwal, who went missing during a trip to India in 1998.The Old Bailey heard how Bachan discovered Athwal had been having an affair and wanted to divorce her son but told family members this would only happen “over my dead body”.The court was told Bachan, now 85, was the matriarchal head of the west London family and exercised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laundries#Fbi#Bridger#Teton National Forest
The Independent

Father of teen who fell to his death from Florida theme park ride accuses authorities of racism

The father of a Missouri teen who fell to his death while riding an Orlando theme park ride earlier this year has accused authorities responsible for investigating the tragic accident of racism, fearing his son’s death is being “swept under the rug”.“I don’t want to use the race thing,” said Yarnell Sampson on Monday during a press conference held in front of the Free Fall attraction at ICON Park. “But I believe that because my son is a Black young man he is getting treated like this,” the father of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson said, adding that he believed if...
ORLANDO, FL
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Give Inheritance to Sisters Over Wife

Life can be unpredictable, and unfortunately, sometimes that means that people can pass without any warning or notice. In these situations, it's not uncommon for the deceased to have a will indicating to whom they wish to leave their belongings and possessions.
Hello Magazine

Where was Amber Heard's baby daughter during Johnny Depp trial?

When Amber Heard mentioned her baby daughter, Oonagh Paige, during her explosive court battle with Johnny Depp, it was a shock to many. The Aquaman actress has rarely spoken about the child she welcomed via surrogate since she announced her birth in July 2021. But where was the little girl...
CELEBRITIES
CrimeNeverSleeps

Murder of Man Pushed Off Cliff for Being Gay Finally Solved

Steve (left) with his brother, Scott Johnson.Steve Johnson. On the 10th of December 1988, Scott Russell Johnson was found dead at the bottom of a cliff at Blue Fish Point in North Head, New South Wales. He was lying naked on jagged rocks at the bottom of a steep slope. His clothes were found in a pile at the edge of the cliff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
TIME

What Legal Experts Think of Amber Heard's Chances on Appeal

A jury may have come back with a victory for Johnny Depp in his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, but the legal drama is far from over. Heard’s lawyers have said that she will appeal the decision, a process that will likely take years. TIME spoke to experts about what happens next in the case, Heard’s chances of winning an appeal, and how far this legal fight could go.
CELEBRITIES
Oxygen

Pennsylvania Stepmother Sentenced To Life In Prison For Starving 12-Year-Old To Death

A Pennsylvania woman convicted in the 2020 death of her malnourished 12-year-old stepson was handed a life sentence this week, prosecutors said. Kimberly Maurer was sentenced to life behind bars plus 10-20 years on Wednesday after her conviction in March on charges of first degree murder and child welfare endangerment in the death of her husband’s son, Maxwell Schollenberger. She’d originally been charged with criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of conspiracy.
ANNVILLE, PA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
535K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy